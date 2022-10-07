ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady Confirms He Will Play, Gives Shoulder Update

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00cglI_0iPL6Mj600

The star quarterback addressed where things stand with his health entering the Bucs’ Week 5 matchup against the Falcons.

Less than a day after a lingering right shoulder issue kept him off the practice field, Tom Brady addressed his playing status ahead of the Buccaneers’ Week 5 matchup with the Falcons.

Brady entered the week with a number of questions surrounding his health after Tampa listed him as a DNP on Wednesday due to shoulder discomfort stemming from Kansas City in Week 4. The future Hall of Fame quarterback was also listed with a right finger injury, which he has been dealing with since facing the Saints on Sept. 18. The ailment eventually led to his first addition on the injury report Sept. 23.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Brady was asked where things stand with his shoulder heading into the game. Based on his response, the GOAT didn’t sound too worried about being jeopardy for Sunday’s contest.

“Feels great, thanks for asking,” Brady said with a smile, “I’ll be there Sunday.”

Thursday’s update should, at least, ease some of the mystery regarding the 45-year-old’s health. Brady, who typically uses Wednesdays as preventative rest days, has reportedly been dealing with some discomfort in his throwing shoulder since being on the receiving end of a strip-sack by Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed in the first half of the Bucs’ 41–31 loss in primetime.

While Brady has yet to miss a snap in a game this season, it’ll be interesting to see how he fairs against Atlanta. On the year, Brady has compiled 1,058 yards, six touchdowns and one interception.

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, go to BucsGameday .

The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Even Tom Brady couldn't defend the absurd roughing call that went against the Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fortunate to escape Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a 21-15 win, but you’re not going to see Tom Brady admit that. After trailing by as much as 21 points, the Falcons scored 15 straight points and had a prime opportunity to set up a potential game-winning drive. Grady Jarrett had appeared to sack Brady cleanly on third down, which would have forced a Tampa Bay punt. But referee Jerome Boger bailed the Bucs out with one of the worst roughing the passer calls you’ll ever see.
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

