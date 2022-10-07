Tom Brady Confirms He Will Play, Gives Shoulder Update

The star quarterback addressed where things stand with his health entering the Bucs’ Week 5 matchup against the Falcons.

Less than a day after a lingering right shoulder issue kept him off the practice field, Tom Brady addressed his playing status ahead of the Buccaneers’ Week 5 matchup with the Falcons.

Brady entered the week with a number of questions surrounding his health after Tampa listed him as a DNP on Wednesday due to shoulder discomfort stemming from Kansas City in Week 4. The future Hall of Fame quarterback was also listed with a right finger injury, which he has been dealing with since facing the Saints on Sept. 18. The ailment eventually led to his first addition on the injury report Sept. 23.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Brady was asked where things stand with his shoulder heading into the game. Based on his response, the GOAT didn’t sound too worried about being jeopardy for Sunday’s contest.

“Feels great, thanks for asking,” Brady said with a smile, “I’ll be there Sunday.”

Thursday’s update should, at least, ease some of the mystery regarding the 45-year-old’s health. Brady, who typically uses Wednesdays as preventative rest days, has reportedly been dealing with some discomfort in his throwing shoulder since being on the receiving end of a strip-sack by Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed in the first half of the Bucs’ 41–31 loss in primetime.

While Brady has yet to miss a snap in a game this season, it’ll be interesting to see how he fairs against Atlanta. On the year, Brady has compiled 1,058 yards, six touchdowns and one interception.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, go to BucsGameday .