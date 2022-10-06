ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 21

Anita dick
3d ago

people should stop comparing this to president Trump and take a long hard look at what the biden crime family has done and how they can use the alphabet agencies to their advantage, on our dime, to cover up their crimes for monetary gains or power of positions without any concern for the people. politics aside, the facts are the facts and everyone involved should be arrested

Reply
13
Bruce Atkins
3d ago

It's a slap on the hand they are deciding. I'm offended. I would be in jail for life for his crimes ,he gets a slap on the hand and Joe is Scott free. I'm offended

Reply
9
Rick Trotter
3d ago

finally....and just the tip of the iceberg.....now he has to be charged....if not....it proves how corrupt the DOJ is.

Reply
9
Related
RadarOnline

Leaked DOJ Documents Indicate Hunter Biden Is Set To Receive Weak Slap On The Wrist Over Findings In Federal Investigation

Hunter Biden is set to receive a “sweet deal” and weak “slap on the wrist” as a result of the federal government’s nearly four-year investigation into the scandal-scarred first son, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com reported on Thursday, leaks from within the Department of Justice indicated federal agents are currently in possession of enough evidence to charge President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son with tax crimes and the illegal purchase of a handgun.But those charges are hardly as devastating as the other potential crimes Hunter was initially suspected of committing – such as money laundering, fraud and violating the Foreign Agents Registration...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Nancy Pelosi told reporters on camera that she wouldn't address Joe Biden2024. Her spokesman clarifies: She's "enthusiastically" supporting him.

"I'm not going into politics about whether the president should run or not," she had said earlier Thursday. What's happening: It sounded earlier Thursday like Speaker Nancy Pelosi was hedging on her support for President Joe Biden if he decides to run again in 2024, after dodging the question during a press conference.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden DEMANDS Support Payments For 4-Year-Old Love Child Be LOWERED Due To 'Substantial Material Change' In Income

Hunter Biden recently demanded his support payments for his love child be lowered due to an alleged “substantial material change” in his income, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising demand came on Monday when President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son filed a request in the Circuit Court of Independence County, Arkansas where his 4-year-old love child, Navy Joan, lives with her mother and Hunter’s ex-girlfriend, Lunden Roberts.According to the court filing, Hunter cited “a substantial material change” in his “financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income” as a reason for the request.But despite the embattled younger Biden’s attempt to lower his...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Prosecutors#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Fbi#The Justice Department#The Wall Street Journal
POLITICO

Trump discovers he’s not in Cannon-land anymore

Donald Trump put the Justice Department on its heels, courtesy of a single federal judge who gave him the benefit of almost every doubt as he fought against the FBI’s probe of documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate. Now, his team of lawyers is preparing to test whether they...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
IRS
Country
China
Rolling Stone

Regretful Oath Keeper Leader Said Having Rifles on Jan. 6 Would Have ‘Fixed It Right Then and There’

The trial of five members of the Oath Keepers militia group who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot began Monday in the D.C. district courthouse. Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Jessica Watkins, Thomas Caldwell, and Kenneth Harrelson are standing trial just across the street from the white marbled complex where a little less than two years ago a crowd of Trump supporters beat police and stormed the halls of Congress in an attempt to prevent the certification of the 2020 election. Following opening arguments, the prosecution presented footage of Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes shortly after Jan. 6, asserting that...
ADVOCACY
RadarOnline

REVEALED: President Joe Biden Spending Whopping $265,000 Of Taxpayer Money On Staff To Combat Probes Into Son Hunter

President Joe Biden has spent upwards of $300,000 of taxpayer money in an effort to combat an inevitable Republican-led investigation into his son, Hunter Biden, should the GOP take control of Congress next month, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking development comes just four weeks before the upcoming midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, which could see the Democrats lose their current control of the House of Representatives.Should the GOP take back the House in November, Republican lawmakers have vowed to open a series of different investigations against the Biden Administration – including probes into the origins of Covid-19, the abrupt withdrawal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy