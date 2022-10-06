Read full article on original website
Anita dick
3d ago
people should stop comparing this to president Trump and take a long hard look at what the biden crime family has done and how they can use the alphabet agencies to their advantage, on our dime, to cover up their crimes for monetary gains or power of positions without any concern for the people. politics aside, the facts are the facts and everyone involved should be arrested
Reply
13
Bruce Atkins
3d ago
It's a slap on the hand they are deciding. I'm offended. I would be in jail for life for his crimes ,he gets a slap on the hand and Joe is Scott free. I'm offended
Reply
9
Rick Trotter
3d ago
finally....and just the tip of the iceberg.....now he has to be charged....if not....it proves how corrupt the DOJ is.
Reply
9
Related
Leaked DOJ Documents Indicate Hunter Biden Is Set To Receive Weak Slap On The Wrist Over Findings In Federal Investigation
Hunter Biden is set to receive a “sweet deal” and weak “slap on the wrist” as a result of the federal government’s nearly four-year investigation into the scandal-scarred first son, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com reported on Thursday, leaks from within the Department of Justice indicated federal agents are currently in possession of enough evidence to charge President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son with tax crimes and the illegal purchase of a handgun.But those charges are hardly as devastating as the other potential crimes Hunter was initially suspected of committing – such as money laundering, fraud and violating the Foreign Agents Registration...
Mike Lindell says vendors are bailing on his MyStore platform because they don't want to be associated with an FBI investigation
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says four vendors have bailed on his MyStore e-commerce platform. Lindell told Insider these businesses "don't want to deal with MyStore" for fear of an FBI probe. Lindell's phone was seized by the FBI last week at a Hardee's drive-thru in Minnesota. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell...
POLITICO
Nancy Pelosi told reporters on camera that she wouldn't address Joe Biden2024. Her spokesman clarifies: She's "enthusiastically" supporting him.
"I'm not going into politics about whether the president should run or not," she had said earlier Thursday. What's happening: It sounded earlier Thursday like Speaker Nancy Pelosi was hedging on her support for President Joe Biden if he decides to run again in 2024, after dodging the question during a press conference.
Trump paid key witness in Mar-a-Lago documents scandal $7,500 just days after FBI search: report
Kash Patel speaks during a campaign event for Republican election candidates at the Whiskey Roads Restaurant & Bar on July 31, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Donald Trump paid a key witness in the Mar-a-Lago and Jan. 6 cases only eleven days after the FBI conducted a search...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hunter Biden DEMANDS Support Payments For 4-Year-Old Love Child Be LOWERED Due To 'Substantial Material Change' In Income
Hunter Biden recently demanded his support payments for his love child be lowered due to an alleged “substantial material change” in his income, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising demand came on Monday when President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son filed a request in the Circuit Court of Independence County, Arkansas where his 4-year-old love child, Navy Joan, lives with her mother and Hunter’s ex-girlfriend, Lunden Roberts.According to the court filing, Hunter cited “a substantial material change” in his “financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income” as a reason for the request.But despite the embattled younger Biden’s attempt to lower his...
Ousted Fox Nation host Lara Logan claims Jill Biden 'knows her husband has dementia' and is 'lying to the whole country' about it
Lara Logan, the former CBS News reporter and Fox Nation host, has claimed First Lady Jill Biden 'knows that her husband has dementia' and is 'lying to the whole country about it.'. Logan, who was ousted from Fox Nation late last year, made the assertion in an interview with Newsmax...
Former Trump aide Lewandowski makes deal with prosecutors to avoid misdemeanor charge
CNN — Corey Lewandowski, one of Donald Trump’s former top campaign lieutenants, notched a deal with Las Vegas prosecutors over a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from his alleged sexual harassment of a major Republican donor’s wife in 2021. Lewandowski, 49, was publicly accused in September 2021 of...
Donald Trump boards a plane loaded with heavy file boxes two days after federal agents asked about missing documents in re-surfaced 2021 video
A re-surfaced video has emerged of Donald Trump boarding a private jet loaded with file boxes in 2021 - amid rumors he could be indicted for having classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago mansion. The DailyMail.com video from May 2021 showed the former president and Melania decamp to his golf club...
RELATED PEOPLE
Judge hits “stunningly cavalier” Alex Jones with sanctions before new Sandy Hook trial even begins
InfoWars website coordinator Alex Jones speeking to Trump supporters before Congress counts the Electoral College votes in Washington D.C., United States on January 05, 2021. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) A Connecticut judge imposed sanctions on Alex Jones for his "egregious" refusal to turn over evidence to Sandy Hook...
Oath Keepers lawyer and federal judge in screaming match in court over US Capitol riot case
A conversation between a federal judge and a lawyer for one of the Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy ended in a screaming match on Wednesday, when the lawyer suggested she would argue at trial that her client deleted evidence after the riot because he was directed to by another lawyer.
Former FBI assistant director says Trump is getting 'increasingly cornered' and that his embrace of QAnon is the 'last act of a desperate man'
Former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi said Trump is drawn to QAnon like a moth to a flame. Figliuzzi said Trump is embracing the movement because he feels "increasingly cornered." Figliuzzi warned that violence could ensue if the QAnon movement felt threats to its leader. A former FBI official said former...
Protester expelled from Trump’s Ohio rally after waving banner blaming him for factory closure
A man was walked out of Donald Trump’s rally in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday after unfurling a banner which blamed the former president for the closure of a major manufacturing center. Chucky Dennison was escorted out of the event just seconds after unfurling the banner, a makeshift picket sign...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump discovers he’s not in Cannon-land anymore
Donald Trump put the Justice Department on its heels, courtesy of a single federal judge who gave him the benefit of almost every doubt as he fought against the FBI’s probe of documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate. Now, his team of lawyers is preparing to test whether they...
Jill Biden says she and President Biden have 'not yet' discussed a possible reelection run
First lady Dr. Jill Biden says she has not yet discussed with President Joe Biden whether he will run for a second term.
Rep. Liz Cheney reacts to report that Trump refused to leave the White House following his loss in 2020: 'It just affirms the reality of the danger'
Rep. Cheney reacted to news that Trump refused to leave the White House after losing the election. The revelations are part of a book written by Maggie Haberman, a reporter with The New York Times. One of the book's scoops was Trump telling his aides, "I'm just not going to...
Donald Trump Just Revealed Whether Or Not Ivanka Trump Will Be His 2024 Running Mate
Donald Trump finally addressed whether his eldest daughter Ivanka Trump could be his running mate for the 2024 presidential run, after keeping his cards very close to his chest up ’til now! So will he be keeping things in the family this time around should he officially decide to run for president?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Regretful Oath Keeper Leader Said Having Rifles on Jan. 6 Would Have ‘Fixed It Right Then and There’
The trial of five members of the Oath Keepers militia group who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot began Monday in the D.C. district courthouse. Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Jessica Watkins, Thomas Caldwell, and Kenneth Harrelson are standing trial just across the street from the white marbled complex where a little less than two years ago a crowd of Trump supporters beat police and stormed the halls of Congress in an attempt to prevent the certification of the 2020 election. Following opening arguments, the prosecution presented footage of Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes shortly after Jan. 6, asserting that...
Biden will soon meet with Brittney Griner's wife, but experts say Russia has already 'embarrassed' the US by waiting so long to free her
President Joe Biden is set to meet with Brittney Griner's wife on Friday, the White House said. Griner is being detained in a Russian prison after pleading guilty to drug charges. The White House in July announced a proposed prisoner exchange, but few details have emerged since.
REVEALED: President Joe Biden Spending Whopping $265,000 Of Taxpayer Money On Staff To Combat Probes Into Son Hunter
President Joe Biden has spent upwards of $300,000 of taxpayer money in an effort to combat an inevitable Republican-led investigation into his son, Hunter Biden, should the GOP take control of Congress next month, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking development comes just four weeks before the upcoming midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, which could see the Democrats lose their current control of the House of Representatives.Should the GOP take back the House in November, Republican lawmakers have vowed to open a series of different investigations against the Biden Administration – including probes into the origins of Covid-19, the abrupt withdrawal...
CNN
1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 21