Read full article on original website
Related
Bill Murray allegedly ‘kissed and straddled’ young female crew member on suspended movie Being Mortal
Almost six months after Bill Murray’s alleged “inappropriate behaviour” on the set of Being Mortal led to the production being shut down, details of the incident have emerged.Being Mortal is Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut, and is based on surgeon Atul Gawande’s 2014 book, Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End. As well as directing, Ansari – who helms his own Netflix show Master of None – wrote and was set to star in the film, alongside Seth Rogen.In a new report from Puck writer Eriq Gardner, multiple sources describe Murray, 72, allegedly straddling and kissing a “much...
Watch Remi Wolf’s Soulful Performance of ‘Liz’ on ‘Fallon’
Remi Wolf stopped by The Tonight Show to showcase her bluesy song “Liz” alongside a backing band. The track, off the singer’s debut LP Juno, got a lively vibe with Wolf giving an impassioned vocal performance. Juno, Wolf’s first full-length album, dropped late last year. The deluxe edition of the album, released in June, features four new tracks, including “Cake” and her single “Michael.” “I wanted the new songs featured on the Juno deluxe album to act as bookends to the writing process of the Juno era of my life,” Wolf explained in a statement. “‘Fired’ and ‘Sugar’ were both written right before I started...
University of California, Berkeley to Offer Nicki Minaj Class
Nicki Minaj is headed to college. Well, sort of. A class about the Queen of hip-hop will be taught for the upcoming semester at University of California, Berkeley. On Thursday (Oct. 6), Twitter user @Tcmccr revealed that University of California, Berkeley is offering a semester-long course dealing with Nicki Minaj, hip-hop and feminism. The Queens, N.Y. rhymer caught wind of the tweet and responded, "I'd love to stop by."
B93
Midland, TX
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b93.net
Comments / 0