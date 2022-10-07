Read full article on original website
Federal funds being used for downtown Westfield sidewalk improvements
WESTFIELD — Mayor Michael McCabe said that a project using $700,000 from a combination of American Rescue Plan Act funds and community development funds to repair and revitalize downtown sidewalks will be complete by the end of the fall. McCabe said he is trying to bring funding into wards...
JP Morgan Chase Bank plans Northampton branch at 1 King St. Silverscape Designs building in early ‘23
NORTHAMPTON — JP Morgan Chase Bank plans to open a branch at the former Silverscape Designs building at 1 King St. in the center of Northampton’s downtown early next year. Chase spokesman Justin L. Page said Monday the new branch has already been approved by the federal office of the Controller of the Currency.
Organizers of Northampton’s Pulaski Day celebration hope to return annual parade halted since 2020 because of COVID-19
NORTHAMPTON - Gen. Casimir Pulaski, a hero of the American Revolution and the namesake of the city’s Pulaski Park, was remembered Monday during a lightly attended memorial at St. Valentine’s Polish National Catholic Church. Overall, there were 20 people at the 10 a.m. service, but the 11 choir...
UMass Chan chancellor asks Worcester to change name of Plantation Street
UMass Chan Medical School is petitioning Worcester City Council to change something in the city it says serves as a reminder of the painful history of slavery in America. The school is requesting the city change the names of Plantation Street, Plantation Parkway and Plantation Terrace, according to the agenda for Wednesday night’s city council meeting.
Following Worcester apartment collapse, city council to consider creating emergency fund
Following the partial building collapse at 267 Mill Street and recent deadly fires in Worcester that displaced residents from their homes, the city council is considering creating an emergency trust fund for survivors of disasters and emergencies in the city. District 5 Councilor Etel Haxhiaj is requesting the acting city...
Southwick seeks residents’ input for Southwick 2040 master plan
SOUTHWICK — After 55 years, the town is updating its master plan to help guide its development over the next two decades and it is asking its residents for input. The town’s masterplan, named “Southwick 2040,” will lead Southwick in making decisions on land development, land preservation programs, zoning changes, capital enhancements, improvements to the downtown area and opportunities to increase economic vibrancy.
Business Monday ETC: Oct. 10, 2022
The West of the River Chamber of Commerce was recently presented with $50,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act from the state. The presentation by state Sen. John C. Velis, D-Westfield, was held at the West Springfield Municipal Building in the Justin Morgan Auditorium. The West of the River Chamber...
Arrest Log: Ludlow police arrest 44 people within 5 weeks
The Ludlow Police Department made 44 arrests, including 11 domestic assault-related arrests within five weeks
Medical Notes: Oct. 10, 2022
Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) Caregivers Support Group Virtual Meeting. HOLYOKE - The Holyoke FTD Caregiver’s Support Group will be holding its monthly meeting as a virtual zoom meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 4 to 5 p.m. It is for caregivers of those afflicted with Frontotemporal degeneration. FTD is a rare brain disease, and is the most common form of dementia in individuals under age 60 in the U.S. The purpose of the group is to help us to understand and learn about FTD, by sharing stories, ideas and emotions. The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month. All are welcome. For more information and to sign up for the group, please contact Sandy Wallis, AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) Affiliated Support Group leader at 413-532-0543.
Amherst police break up party, issue $2,400 in fines
AMHERST — A loud party featuring live bands performing in a neighborhood off Belchertown Road prompted police to issue $2,400 in tickets related to violations of the town’s noise and nuisance house bylaws last Friday evening. Officers were initially dispatched to the dead-end Edgehill Place at 9:41 p.m....
Belchertown Select Board mulls using ARPA funds to award premium pay to school employees
BELCHERTOWN — The Select Board and School Committee is considering a request to use a portion of the money the town received through the American Rescue Plan Act to potentially give premium payments to approximately 400 school department employees. The board and committee will discuss the matter at a...
People in Business: Oct. 10, 2022
Frances Marthone has been named the new administrator for Shriners Children’s Boston and Shriners Children’s New England in Springfield. Marthone previously served as the director of patient care services at Shriners Children’s New England. She succeeds H. Lee Kirk who retired from Shriners Children’s New England in January and Eileen Skinner, who retired from Shriners Children’s Boston in March 2021. Corporate administrator Andrew Graul provided interim leadership.
Hampshire County real estate transactions: All sales Oct. 2-8
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Oct. 2 to Oct. 8. There were 34 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 960-square-foot home on Mary Jane Lane in Florence that sold for $330,000.
Worcester Housing Authority launching free meal delivery program
As rising grocery prices leave some Worcester residents uncertain if they’ll be able to afford their next meal, the Worcester Housing Authority (WHA) is stepping in. The WHA announced Monday that it is launching a new pilot program, Food Matters, that will deliver 12 free meals per month to over 1,000 residents.
Chicopee Public Schools ask parents, teachers, students for input on finding replacement for fired superintendent
CHICOPEE – The School Committee will be asking teachers, parents, students and taxpayers what skills, experiences and qualities want in the next leader for the Chicopee Public Schools as members begin the search for a superintendent. A dozen focus group discussion sessions are planned to give the public an...
Dakin unlikely to reopen shelter
LEVERETT — A shelter for unwanted and homeless pets established on Montague Road in 1995, creating a small campus for the adoption of dogs, cats and other small animals, is currently closed, and it’s possible that the site may not reopen. The Dakin Humane Society of Springfield, which...
Marriott Springfield at Tower Square reopening soon after $50M rehab
SPRINGFIELD — At Marriott Springfield Downtown the televisions connect seamlessly with travelers’ Netflix accounts, the beer and wine dispensers in the concierge lounge are “tap and take,” purchasable with a room key card, and phone chargers plug into the sofas in the combined lobby-bar-restaurant. “It’s the...
Drive-by Halloween house tour will continue as a new Westfield tradition
WESTFIELD — Halloween decorations may be one of the best parts of the holiday, and in Westfield, residents who think they’ve found the perfect spooky setup can show it off. Arranged by Westfield on Weekends, the third Haunted Houses Drive-by Tour is being planned for Oct. 15-31. Bob...
Unity Basketball: State Police team with Western Massachusetts Boys & Girls Clubs for new league
Teamwork. Relationships. And, fun. From the basketball court to the dinner table, it’s about more than just the game for the Massachusetts State Police Unity Basketball program. “The whole point of this is to build relationships,” said trooper Thomas Sullivan, the main organizer of the league, which kicked off...
Wicked in Pink motorcycle run for cancer in Agawam
Over in Agawam, the annual Wicked in Pink Motorcycle run is being held Sunday morning.
