wdhn.com
Few more nice days before rain chances return
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be beautiful across the board with lots of sunshine! After starting off the morning chilly, we’ll rise into the low 80s during the afternoon hours. Tuesday will likely be a bit warmer as a ridge briefly builds into the Southeast. We can...
wdhn.com
Walk the Dog Forecast for October 10, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be beautiful across the board with lots of sunshine! After starting off the morning chilly, we’ll rise into the low 80s during the afternoon hours. It’ll...
Busy Bee announces new Panhandle location
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Busy Bee has announced Holmes County will soon be home to one of its travel plazas. According to our media partner, the Holmes County Advertiser, this Busy Bee is expected to be one of the largest owned by Lucas and Elizabeth Waring. The owners are spending $1.8 million on nearly 12 […]
wdhn.com
Latest on multiple road construction projects in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — For the next few years, Dothan drivers will continue to see orange barrels as roadwork is taking place in the north, east, and west parts of Dothan. On the west side, the Highway 84 widening project has been in progress for over two years now.
wdhn.com
Little Miss National Peanut Festival 2022 crowned
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Young pageant queens from all over the Wiregrass took to the stage Saturday night. Trying to be crowned Little Miss National Peanut Festival and at the end of the competition, it was Harper Kate Wilks who took home the crown. She was Little Miss Geneva...
wtvy.com
Huge Book Sale in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A huge book sale is getting underway in Dothan later this month courtesy of the Friends of the Dothan Houston County Library System and Dothan Leisure Services. The sale, which will be happening from October 20-29, will take place at the Westgate Recreation Center Gym at...
wdhn.com
Hartford makes way for a new hope in an old building
HARTFORD, Ala (WDHN)—After years of being decommissioned, the 70-year-old Hartford Armory may be getting a new life. In September, the Hartford City Council agreed to pay $60,000 for the old National Guard Armory and the property it’s located on. The armory is located at the intersection of State...
wdhn.com
Laser light pointed toward Ft. Rucker helicopters
GENEVA Co., Ala. (WDHN) . Geneva County officials say they have received additional calls from a person or persons shining lasers at military helicopters flying over rural areas. Following a joint operation with the Geneva and Dale county sheriff’s offices, along. with state officials, Kevin Neslund, of Slocomb was...
wdhn.com
Rebuild Alabama funds being used to repave two Geneva Co. farm-to-market roads
GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)—Several roads are getting a facelift soon thanks to an increase in the Alabama gas tax that was allocated to repave” local roadways. In Geneva County, work crews will “repave” two farm-to-market roads that haven’t seen any. Improvement in several decades. This...
wdhn.com
5th annual Out of the Darkness Walk takes the stage
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Hundreds of people poured into the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds on Sunday for the 5th annual Out of the Darkness Walk. This walk raises awareness for suicide prevention and also creates a supportive environment for survivors. It was hosted by the Alabama Chapter of the...
wdhn.com
Spook-tacular Wiregrass Halloween events!
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With Halloween right around the corner, now is the time to start planning for some of the most eerie-sistable events in your area!. Whether you’re wearing a sweater or a costume that will make others howl in fear, there is something for everyone!. Headland Harvest...
fosterfollynews.net
WestPoint Home Bed & Bath Factory Outlet in Chipley, Florida Ramps Up for Huge 5-Day-Long Warehouse Sale With 50% Off Everything
Staff and management at WestPoint Home Bed & Bath Factory Outlet in Downtown Chipley, Florida have been busy over the past couple of weeks, preparing for the Annual Fall Warehouse Sale, featuring 50% off everything, and 60% off clearance items, this year taking place from October 6 through October 10, 2022.
wdhn.com
Wiregrass rescue units honor the life of Don Parrish
COWARTS, Ala. (WDHN) — Sunday afternoon EMS, fire crews, and law enforcement from throughout the wiregrass did something very special to honor the life of a longtime community servant Don Parrish. Parrish suffered a medical emergency before the ambulance he was driving crashed and burned. Don Parrish passed away...
wtvy.com
Coffee County couple arrested
Dry conditions have taken a toll on Headland’s peanuts this season, but their cotton is in slightly better shape. A dispute that began in the parking lot quickly spilled into the Enterprise Walmart where one person was fatally shot on Wednesday night. GOTN Preview: Enterprise Wildcats vs. Dothan Wolves.
wdhn.com
Dothan library book sale!
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Get ready bookworms, it’s time to treat your ‘shelf’ to a ten-day book sale extravaganza hosted by the Friends of the Library in Dothan! This is a chance to find hidden gems among the magical pages of a book. This sale will include...
One dead, more injured in fiery ambulance crash in Alabama
A fiery crash involving an Alabama ambulance Thursday left one person dead and others injured, a television station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Don Parrish, who worked with Pilcher Ambulance, was killed when the ambulance left the road, struck a tree and burst into flames. Parrish reportedly was retired from the...
wtvy.com
Child tumbles from second floor window of Dothan apartment
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A small child fell from the second story window of a Dothan apartment on Saturday afternoon. The 4-year-old was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. She tumbled an estimated at 20 feet at Henry Green Apartments, a housing community near downtown Dothan.
wtvy.com
Ambulance crash leaves one dead, several injured
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead and several others have been injured after a single vehicle wreck involving a Pilcher’s Ambulance in Pike County. It happened near Brundidge in southern Pike County. The medical vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree, and then burst into flames.
Man dead following argument in parking lot of southeast Alabama Walmart
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A victim has been identified in a deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting that occurred late Wednesday night. The victim has been identified as Richard Matthew Smith, 43, of New Brockton. Smith was reportedly shot multiple times. According to EPD, an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The situation became […]
Investigator says racial slur led to murder of south Alabama businessman
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan Police Department investigator believes a racial slur led to the murder of Robert Blount, a Dothan businessman who was found dead in his home on Labor Day weekend. During a recent preliminary hearing for the suspects, the DPD investigator, Morgan Owens, said Robert Blount reportedly used a racial slur […]
