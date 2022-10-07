There will be intermittent lane closures on Lohman Avenue, between Main Street and Alameda Boulevard, and on Amador Avenue, between Main Street and Water Street, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, and Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. H&H Underground will be conducting underground utility work as part of a wire utility permit.

