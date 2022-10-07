Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode eight and major spoilers for Fire & Blood. Episode eight of House of the Dragon is packed with political intrigue we’ve grown to love from Westeros. This season has already been fast-paced, and episode eight is no different: the opening scene begins with a time skip six years after the events of episode seven. The series has introduced a growing cast of important players in Westeros, some played by multiple actors to account for these time skips. One of the most important characters, Corlys Velaryon, is nowhere to be seen in the episode, but his absence makes him all the more notable.

