Netflix’s newest anticlimactic original defies critics once more to grab the top spot in 49 countries
At this stage, Netflix’s ongoing assault of original movies have become about as bulletproof as it gets, with almost every single one of them performing admirably on the rankings in spite of overwhelming critical apathy. The misses may outnumber the hits, then, but Luckiest Girl Alive is proving once more that it doesn’t mean a damn thing when it comes to convincing subscribers to push play.
How many episodes of ‘Spy X Family’ are there?
Now that fans are getting into the Spy X Family series, they seem a little lost. When did it start? How did it begin? Is it over? Of course, getting into a new series always leaves a particular knot in the stomach when viewers find out they’ve been duped into watching something that comes to an end with a cliffhanger.
15 hilarious memes capturing the madness in ‘House of the Dragon’ episode eight
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode eight. Memes are out in force after what might be the biggest House of the Dragon episode to date and it’s a mix of emotions from fans as you’d expect. Before we jump into all of the...
A woman’s trauma becomes a Netflix revenge saga starring Mila Kunis
In 2017, the “Luckiest Girl Alive” bestselling author and, now, screenwriter Jessica Knoll wrote about what happened to her at age 15, and how it informed the writing of the book that became the Netflix adaptation.
A bloody new villain emerges in ‘Titans’ season four teaser trailer
Big news for DC fans as the official teasers for Titans season four has finally dropped after the third season came to an end on Oct. 21, 2021. This is big news considering the amount of DC content that was shelved recently. At the same time, previews for the upcoming season were shown during New York Comic Con.
Star Wars introduces a new Inquisitor who’s going to give Reva a run for her money
The Imperial Inquisitors are one of the smartest additions to Star Wars. In Obi-Wan Kenobi, Rebels, and Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order (and also in many comics and novels) we’ve seen the Jedi that survived Order 66 struggling to keep their true identity hidden as the Empire hunts them down. Darth Vader is their biggest fear, but even he can’t be everywhere at once and he relies on the Inquisitors to tie up loose ends.
Lizzo claps back at Kanye West while wondering whom to marry to shift to Toronto
The artist currently known as Ye and formerly known as Kanye West, fresh off his ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt controversy, is back in the news after pop singer Lizzo seemingly responded to his recent comments about her weight. Recently, Ye appeared on Fox News, and in one of...
Best Austin Butler movies and TV shows, ranked
Austin Butler may have had his start with guest roles on Nickelodeon and Disney Channel as a young teenager, but the now 31-year old star is officially Oscar eye-candy following his acclaimed turn as the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley in the biopic, Elvis. Butler’s career beginnings have...
‘House of the Dragon’ director says this week’s jaw-dropping episode is just ‘the calm before the storm’
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode 8. The latest installment of HBO’s House of the Dragon left even the most well-read of Westeros fans with their jaws on the floor, thanks to a shocking death and a surprise sting in the tale that marked a stark departure from the source material. But this is just the beginning of the show ratcheting up a gear, apparently, as episode director Geeta Patel is promising that episode 8 was only a prelude to the all the drama that’s about to unfurl.
How does Denji get his powers in ‘Chainsaw Man?’
The release of the highly anticipated anime series Chainsaw Man is but a few days away, and fans are stoked. What started as a series in Weekly Shōnen Jump in 2018 is now going to leap off the page and become a part of cartoon history. Be forewarned, this is no children’s cartoon with cute little bunny rabbits chewing on carrots and slinging one-liners.
‘House of the Dragon’ showrunner speaks out on the perceived ‘Rings of Power’ rivalry
Never in our wildest dreams could we imagine two of the most popular high fantasy franchises fighting for the television crown, but here we are in 2022, and House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power have been battling it out on the ratings battleground for a number of weeks now. If you ask the former’s showrunner, though, there is no such thing as one fantasy show to rule them all.
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Fans are thirsting over Ser ‘Daddy’ Cole as others pick sides in the Greens vs. Blacks conflict
The House of the Dragon fandom has been especially restless following last week’s epic seventh episode, so tensions and anticipation are understandably high as HBO readies to air the eighth episode at this very moment. The show has finally built up to the momentous forming of the Greens vs. Blacks conflict, and from here, everything could spiral out of control at any given moment.
‘The Rings of Power’ DP dishes the dirt, dust, and blood on bringing Mordor to life
Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a lush-looking and celebrated hit. It is getting a second season, brings many of Middle-earth’s most famous places to life, and now the creative team are peeling back the curtain to reveal how Mordor was made without complete CGI work.
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Westeros succumbs to chaos in ‘House’ episode 9 trailer as fans praise Paddy Considine for his part as King Viserys
House of the Dragon has turned out better than anyone expected, perhaps even on par with Game of Thrones in terms of objective quality. As fans celebrate this triumphant return to form for Westeros, others bid Paddy Considine — the talent who has been singlehandedly carrying the show on his back — a fond goodbye.
‘House of the Dragon’ director knows the answer to a question everyone’s asking about Viserys
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode 8. The Dance of the Dragons has finally begun. The bloodiest civil war in Westeros history, which fans know is set to devastate the Targaryen dynasty, just became a reality in the latest episode of House of the Dragon, as the Game of Throne prequel series went and delivered the development that readers of the source material have been waiting for. This is your last chance to avoid spoilers, people!
Does Corlys Velaryon die in ‘House of the Dragon?’
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode eight and major spoilers for Fire & Blood. Episode eight of House of the Dragon is packed with political intrigue we’ve grown to love from Westeros. This season has already been fast-paced, and episode eight is no different: the opening scene begins with a time skip six years after the events of episode seven. The series has introduced a growing cast of important players in Westeros, some played by multiple actors to account for these time skips. One of the most important characters, Corlys Velaryon, is nowhere to be seen in the episode, but his absence makes him all the more notable.
Who wins the Dance of the Dragons? ‘House of the Dragon’ explained
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon. House of the Dragon is an unequivocal smash hit. It’s breaking viewing records with a brand new story that takes place about 200 years before the original Game of Thrones. It’s also just as bloody, twisted, and violent as its predecessor.
An unjustly ignored comic book bomb gets the band back together on Netflix
Even though countless insiders and analysts have been predicted for years that the comic book bubble is about to burst at any moment, it hasn’t happened yet. Unfortunately, the downside is that a number of unfairly overlooked offerings have slipped through the cracks, bombed at the box office, and then been largely forgotten, and The Losers is definitely one of them.
‘Werewolf by Night’ dodges the Phase Four curse to become one of the MCU’s best-reviewed projects ever
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has never experienced anything like the backlash to have greeted almost every Phase Four project so far, but it looks as though spooky Disney Plus spectacular Werewolf by Night is bucking the trend. Eternals, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and...
A preposterous thriller that survived bankruptcy gets into a high-speed pursuit on Netflix
We’ve been conditioned to believe any movie that’s spent years sitting on the shelf isn’t going to be very good, and while that’s an entirely accurate assumption in many cases, forgotten thriller Kidnap was placed on ice for reasons outside of its own control. Director Luis...
