Amador Avenue and Lohman Avenue Intermittent Lane Closures
There will be intermittent lane closures on Lohman Avenue, between Main Street and Alameda Boulevard, and on Amador Avenue, between Main Street and Water Street, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, and Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. H&H Underground will be conducting underground utility work as part of a wire utility permit.
Open House at Fire Station 3 Planned for Saturday
The Las Cruces Fire Department will host an open house Saturday at the newly constructed Fire Station 3. The open house will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Fire Station 3, 390 N. Valley Drive. Bottled water, sodas and light snacks will be provided. Firefighters...
