ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas City, TX

From the pastors of First Baptist Church of Texas City

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XtviA_0iPL1ozr00
First Baptist Church of Texas City

First Baptist Church of Texas City
 · 
During the past few weeks, I have often walked around our church building, reminiscing.
I have thought about our journey and all the changes and challenges along the way.
As I ponder on these things, I am overwhelmed with a sense of gratitude.
I thank God for allowing me to be part of helping position our church for a bright future.
I am grateful to the members of First Baptist Church Texas City for allowing Anne and me to serve here for 14 years.
FOLLOW THE LINK TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE>>>https://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/from-the-pastors-of-first-baptist-church-of-texas-city
 · 

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Area Entertainer

Good morning Galveston

2416 Postoffice St, Galveston. Texas Tail Distillery was voted the Best Distillery for 2022 and is the sponsor host of. "Good Morning Galveston." The speaker was Billy Ours, the owner of Conex Coffee Plus and Admiral Level member of the Chamber.
GALVESTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Texas City, TX
Society
City
Texas City, TX
City
Ponder, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Cochran’s Crossing Announces Annual Fall Festival Free Community Event

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Cochran’s Crossing Village Association (CCVA) is pleased to announce the Cochran’s Crossing annual Fall Festival will be held October 23, 2022 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm at Shadowbend Park, 4995 Lake Woodlands Dr, Spring, TX 77382. The family-friendly festival is free and open to the community. The event draws more than 1,500 people each year.
SPRING, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Haunted History | Ghostly Galveston Stops and Stories

Part of the Haunted History collection by Galveston Historical FoundationFollow. Haunted History | Ghostly Galveston Stops and Stories. Historic Galveston Island is no stranger to strange stories and occurrences. The oldest home on the island, the 1838 Menard House, serves as your host for a tour and talk of some of the island's most haunted history. Complimentary beer and wine will be served on the porch before the tour.
GALVESTON, TX
960 The Ref

Texas officials find purse from 1959 in floorboards of school building

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Workers ripping up the floorboards of an old school building in a Houston suburb found a slice of history from more than six decades ago. A missing purse, found under the stage of the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Now, officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District are hoping to find the owner of the purse -- or her family.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baptist#Church Building#Pastors#First Baptist Church
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City, including a new James Avery

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
SUGAR LAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Ladies Who Brunch Turn a Stylish Outing Into an Impressive $800,000 Haul

The glamorous collection of femmes gathered at The Revaire for the Houston Ladies Who Brunch fundraiser. What: Houston Ladies Who Brunch event benefiting Sky High. PC Moment: More than 600 women dressed in their best floral frocks filled the swank Houston event space dubbed The Revaire with glamour and generosity as they raised more than $800,000 for Sky High for Kids’ current pledges to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital. The nonprofit’s mission is to aid in the search to end childhood cancer.
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
708K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy