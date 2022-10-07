First Baptist Church of Texas City

During the past few weeks, I have often walked around our church building, reminiscing.

I have thought about our journey and all the changes and challenges along the way.

As I ponder on these things, I am overwhelmed with a sense of gratitude.

I thank God for allowing me to be part of helping position our church for a bright future.

I am grateful to the members of First Baptist Church Texas City for allowing Anne and me to serve here for 14 years.

FOLLOW THE LINK TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE>>>https://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/from-the-pastors-of-first-baptist-church-of-texas-city

