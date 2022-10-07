Read full article on original website
KRGV
Trucks avoiding Pharr bridge after backlog issues, experts say
Experts say there might still be lingering effects along the Texas-Mexico border following Gov. Greg Abbott’s truck inspection orders in April. In an effort to stop the flow of drugs and illegal immigration, Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to inspect all trucks crossing the border, which caused lines that lasted for days.
Recap: Separate school alerts led to arrests of several teens this past week in RGV
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A number of separate threats to school security were investigated this past week in Cameron and Hidalgo counties, resulting in the arrests of at least six students. Across the four separate incidents, no one was reported as harmed. Districts involved alerted parents and the community, and in all causes took steps […]
dallasexpress.com
Texas Authorities Find 84 Unlawful Migrants in Trailer
Authorities apprehended 84 unlawful migrants from the back of a tractor-trailer just north of the Texas border with Mexico on Thursday, according to law enforcement officials. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra tweeted, “A concerned citizen called to report a tractor trailer arrive at a residence … and seeing people unloading from the trailer.”
Texas man indicted on human smuggling charge after rollover near checkpoint
An 18-year-old Texas man has been indicted on human smuggling charges after a rollover that caused serious injuries to five migrants near a border checkpoint.
6 plead guilty, may face life in prison for cocaine trafficking in Texas
Several men have pleaded guilty for their roles in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced this week.
KSAT 12
6 men plead guilty after RGV search yields 15 kilos of cocaine, $320K+ in cash
Six men have pleaded guilty after a search in Rio Grande Valley yielded 15 kilograms of cocaine and more than $325,000 in cash. Federal authorities said Jose Bernardo Gonzalez-Gomez, 55, and Jose Santiago Luna-Duran, 45, both Mexican citizens; Arlando Garcia-Garcia, 40, and Martin Vela-Alanis, 58, permanent residents of Edinburg; and Oscar Obed Manzanares, 21, and Martin Adrusbel Vela, 35, of Edinburg, are all accused in the cocaine trafficking conspiracy.
kurv.com
Fugitive Child Rapist From Hidalgo County Apprehended In Iowa
A fugitive child sex offender on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list is awaiting his transfer back to Hidalgo County following his capture in Iowa. 35-year-old Paul Anthony Basaldua had been on the run for more than a year before being arrested in Council Bluffs by police and members of the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force.
Driver airlifted after making 'unsafe' U-turn on US 190: Texas DPS
A 74-year-old man was emergency airlifted this weekend after making an "unsafe" u-turn on US 190, Texas DPS said.
San Angelo LIVE!
Violent Mexican Gang Members & Deviant Convicts Arrested in the Valley
EDINBURG, Texas – This week, Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents arrested three sex offenders and six gang members. On Oct. 5, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents arrested a Mexican national who was convicted in 2012 of statutory rape in Mississippi. MCS agents also arrested a Mexican national in Mission, on Oct. 4. Record checks revealed he was previously convicted of annoy/molest children and convicted to 36 months of incarceration in California.
Sheriff defends Texas seven generations after ancestors fought for independence
(The Center Square) – A sheriff whose ancestors fought and died in the American Revolution and the Texas Revolution is continuing the fight for freedom in Goliad, Texas, this time against criminal cartels involved in a massive human and drug trafficking operation, he says. Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd,...
Texas man arrested after SpaceX reports guns, vehicle stolen, sheriff’s office says
A Texas man was arrested in connection to a string of burglaries at the SpaceX facilities in Boca Chica Beach, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Department.
Texas man sentenced; traffic stop uncovers 550 pounds of liquid meth
A Texas man was sentenced to prison after authorities found over 550 pounds of liquid meth in his gas tank.
Texas man threatens negotiator while holding child hostage, police say
Police in Texas arrested a man Wednesday they alleged locked himself inside a home, held a child hostage and then threatened to shoot a negotiator.
‘Texas Triple Threat’ say God will help them turn border red
Three Hispanic Republicans say they have faith that they will turn the South Texas border region from blue to red in the November election and are counting on God and conservative values to deliver them victories. They were honored at a prayer breakfast cosponsored by the RNC in McAllen on Thursday.
Texas man ‘buys’ back his own stolen $10,000 mower on Facebook Marketplace, seller arrested
Authorities said they received a complaint on Oct. 1, from the owner of a lawncare business stating that his Kubota zero-turn mower, 16-foot trailer and weed eaters had all been stolen.
East Texan on Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List
AUSTIN, Texas — Hemphill native has been added to the Texas' 10 most wanted list for murder. Since January 2022 the Sabine County Sheriff's Office issued a murder warrant for Mathew Hoy Edgar, 26, after he did not show for his trial. Originally arrested in 2020 for murder, Edgar...
5 more vaccinated people die of COVID-19 in Hidalgo and Cameron Counties
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo and Cameron Counties reported a combined five COVID-19-related deaths. Hidalgo County reported three deaths between Tuesday and Thursday. According to a release sent from the county, all the deceased individuals were vaccinated. All three individuals were 70 years old and up. Among the dead are a Hidalgo woman, a McAllen […]
Georgia, FBI searching for missing toddler whose babysitter reports 'odd' text before disappearance
The search for a 20-month-old boy remains ongoing after the toddler was allegedly last seen at his family's Savannah home, with over 40 FBI agents joining the case.
riograndeguardian.com
Treviño: Let’s shuttle those visiting McAllen for business to Hidalgo’s historic district
HIDALGO, Texas – Let’s have a shuttle service from the McAllen hotels surrounding the city’s convention center to the city of Hidalgo’s historic district. That way, all the visiting business men and women who are at a loose end following their conventions can see some historic local attractions.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott criticizes NYC Mayor Eric Adams for ticketing buses carrying migrants
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott criticized New York City Mayor Eric Adams over the ticketing of buses carrying migrant
