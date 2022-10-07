ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

Stockbauer, Miller score twice as Mechanicsburg boys soccer takes down Mifflin County

By Tom De Martini tdemartini@pennlive.com
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mechanicsburg, PA
City
Mifflin, PA
Mifflin, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Mechanicsburg, PA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Wildcats
PennLive.com

Palmyra field hockey blanks Red Land in Mid-Penn Keystone tilt

Palmyra used a well-balanced offensive performance to down Red Land in divisional action Monday afternoon. Four different players found the back of the net for the Cougars. Hadley Hoffsmith, Avery Russell, Mallory Hudson, and Alicia Battistelli each netted one goal in the victory. Battistelli and Keely Bowers tallied one assist apiece. Haleigh Lambert stopped all four shots that she faced to earn the shutout between the pipes.
PALMYRA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

Penn State’s Abdul Carter is drawing comparisons to Micah Parsons. Why his old high school isn’t surprised

WYNDMOOR — Joe Leitner peered across Flannery Field’s turf with a whistle in his mouth and plenty on his mind. La Salle College High School’s linebackers coach, sitting in solitude on a metal bench along the track, used his bellowing voice to direct the Explorers as they warmed up for a Thursday practice. After losses to Malvern Prep, Bishop McDevitt and The Haverford School, they had work to do.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State-Michigan mailbag: Sean Clifford, J.J. McCarthy and the Nittany Lions’ advantage

Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about all things Penn State-Michigan. A reminder that you can have your voice heard in my mailbags moving forward. You can tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team — to have me answer your questions this season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Big 33 Buddy Mini Golf Outing: Photos

Present and past Big 33 Buddies and their families were invited to a mini golf outing on Sunday afternoon at Liberty Forge in Mechanicsburg. The second annual event included a free round of golf and meal for all Buddies who were joined by the Boiling Springs High School football team.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Student-athlete found dead in central Pa. dorm

A York College of Pennsylvania student was found unresponsive in his dorm room Saturday. Andrew Ruehlicke, of the class of 2024, was found unresponsive in his room and was later pronounced dead, according to a news release from Rick T. Satterlee, dean of student development. There is no threat to...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Brothers open cosmetology school in Dauphin County

A church building in Middletown has been transformed into a cosmetology school. The building at 135 E. Emaus St. was most recently a daycare facility and is owned by Erin Walk and her business partner and cousin, Amy Shreffler. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners decided to close this daycare because it was a before and after program for school-aged children. Most of the children that attended the program were home because of the pandemic so the remaining children and staff consolidated into one of their other daycare facilities in the area.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
187K+
Followers
78K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy