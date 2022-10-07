Stockbauer, Miller score twice as Mechanicsburg boys soccer takes down Mifflin County

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenHershey, PA
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour DriveMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Choctoberfest 2022MichelleHershey, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
Central Dauphin boys soccer keeps strong campaign rolling with tightly-contested victory against Chambersburg
In Mid-Penn Commonwealth play, Central Dauphin (11-1) picked up a hard-fought 1-0 win over Chambersburg Monday. Jeremiah Craig found the back of the net in the 27th minute to give the Rams a 1-0 lead in what proved to be the decisive moment of the contest. Finn Garner earned the assist on Craig’s tally.
Tai San, Liam Stockbauer propel Mechanicsburg boys soccer to emphatic win over New Oxford
Mechanicsburg (8-4-1) cruised to a decisive 4-1 victory in nonconference boys soccer action against New Oxford Monday. Tai San and Liam Stockbauer each netted two goals to provide the catalyst for the Wildcats offensively. Teammates Jackson Drenning, Shuayb Billow, Silas Miller, and Reece Brown were each credited with one assist in the win.
Isabella Buehrle’s two-goal outing leads Middletown girls soccer past Susquehanna Twp.
In a Mid-Penn Capital showdown, Middletown picked up a 3-0 victory against Susquehanna Twp. Monday. Isabella Buehrle netted two goals to pace the Blue Raiders offensively. Teammate Jayla Koser chipped in one goal in the victory. Julia Hughes accounted for one assist, while Keeper Cadence Lines turned away both shots that she faced to earn the shutout.
Cara Cronin’s 2 goals help Hershey take down Mechanicsburg in dominant win
MECHANICSBURG— The last time Hershey and Mechanicsburg squared off in a field hockey match it was a tight battle, however, it was the Wildcats that walked away with a 2-1 win when it was all said and done. But on Monday at Soldiers at Sailors Memorial Park when the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cumberland Valley’s Riya Srinivas takes home Mid-Penn No. 1 singles tennis title, Eagles earn district doubles title
When Riya Srinivas went down 40-0 in a 5-3 opening set at Monday’s Mid-Penn girls tennis championships, she didn’t panic. In fact, she had her opponent—Mechanicsburg’s Ryma Saha—right where she wanted her.
Central Dauphin field hockey downs Cumberland Valley in Mid-Penn Commonwealth tilt
Central Dauphin (11-4, 7-2) rode a pair of third-quarter goals to a 2-1 victory against Cumberland Valley in divisional play Monday. Maya Williams broke a scoreless stalemate with an unassisted tally just over a minute into the third quarter. Teammate Kaylee Zellers extended the lead just three minutes later, putting the Rams on top 2-0.
Northern girls soccer ups its winning streak to 9 games with 4-2 win over Boiling Springs
DILLSBURG - Northern has been one of the hottest teams in the Mid-Penn this season so Monday was more of the same for Seth Lehman’s crew. The Polar Bears (13-1) rode an eight game winning streak into the matchup with Boiling Springs, and made it nine on the way out with a 4-2 win.
West Perry boys soccer overcomes early deficit, avoids upset in 2-1 win over Big Spring
Big Spring jumped out to a first-half lead, but West Perry bounced back in the second half to fend off the upset and secure a 2-1 victory Monday. Jake Morgan converted a penalty kick for the Bulldogs mid-way through the first half to build a 1-0 lead. The Bulldogs held...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Palmyra field hockey blanks Red Land in Mid-Penn Keystone tilt
Palmyra used a well-balanced offensive performance to down Red Land in divisional action Monday afternoon. Four different players found the back of the net for the Cougars. Hadley Hoffsmith, Avery Russell, Mallory Hudson, and Alicia Battistelli each netted one goal in the victory. Battistelli and Keely Bowers tallied one assist apiece. Haleigh Lambert stopped all four shots that she faced to earn the shutout between the pipes.
Jana Strait’s huge performance lifts Millersburg girls soccer to decisive win over Halifax
Jana Strait turned in a huge outing to propel Millersburg to an emphatic 5-0 victory against Halifax Monday. Strait led the Indians with four goals and one assist. Gracie Griffiths chipped in one goal and one assist, while Ava Matter and Aryana Willier each tallied one assist, respectively.
Bamm Appleby’s three INTs in Steel-High debut help Rollers score easy win against Camp Hill
STEELTON— Bamm Appleby played his first game as a Steel-High Roller Saturday and if his performance on the field was any indication there are big things ahead for him in the program. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound senior, who transferred to Steel-High after Middletown cancelled its season due to hazing incidents...
Complete effort leads Harrisburg to 52-0 homecoming win over CD East
Harrisburg defeats CD East 52-0 in high school football Harrisburg has things firing on all cylinders at just the right time. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022
Harrisburg defeats CD East 52-0 in high school football Archbishop Ryan 20, Lansdale Catholic 17. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Battle of unbeatens: Key storylines surrounding Penn State’s visit to Michigan on Saturday
Super Saturday is almost here for Penn State. James Franklin’s 5-0 Nittany Lions, coming off their bye week, travel to Ann Arbor Saturday to face 6-0 Michigan. Kickoff is at noon.
Penn State’s Abdul Carter is drawing comparisons to Micah Parsons. Why his old high school isn’t surprised
WYNDMOOR — Joe Leitner peered across Flannery Field’s turf with a whistle in his mouth and plenty on his mind. La Salle College High School’s linebackers coach, sitting in solitude on a metal bench along the track, used his bellowing voice to direct the Explorers as they warmed up for a Thursday practice. After losses to Malvern Prep, Bishop McDevitt and The Haverford School, they had work to do.
Penn State-Michigan mailbag: Sean Clifford, J.J. McCarthy and the Nittany Lions’ advantage
Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about all things Penn State-Michigan. A reminder that you can have your voice heard in my mailbags moving forward. You can tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team — to have me answer your questions this season.
Big 33 Buddy Mini Golf Outing: Photos
Present and past Big 33 Buddies and their families were invited to a mini golf outing on Sunday afternoon at Liberty Forge in Mechanicsburg. The second annual event included a free round of golf and meal for all Buddies who were joined by the Boiling Springs High School football team.
How big of an underdog is 5-0 Penn State vs. 6-0 Michigan Saturday in Ann Arbor?
No. 10 Penn State opened as an underdog for its Big Ten East showdown with No. 5 Michigan Saturday in Ann Arbor. Oddsmakers believe Jim Harbaugh’s 6-0 Wolverines are a touchdown better than James Franklin’s 5-0 Nittany Lions. Michigan opened as a 7.5-point favorite and the line currently...
Student-athlete found dead in central Pa. dorm
A York College of Pennsylvania student was found unresponsive in his dorm room Saturday. Andrew Ruehlicke, of the class of 2024, was found unresponsive in his room and was later pronounced dead, according to a news release from Rick T. Satterlee, dean of student development. There is no threat to...
Brothers open cosmetology school in Dauphin County
A church building in Middletown has been transformed into a cosmetology school. The building at 135 E. Emaus St. was most recently a daycare facility and is owned by Erin Walk and her business partner and cousin, Amy Shreffler. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners decided to close this daycare because it was a before and after program for school-aged children. Most of the children that attended the program were home because of the pandemic so the remaining children and staff consolidated into one of their other daycare facilities in the area.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
187K+
Followers
78K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0