whvoradio.com
Prep For Trigg County Country Ham Fest Enters Final Days
The 46th Annual Trigg County Ham Festival kicks off Thursday with breakfast at the Trigg County Recreation Complex Convention, but crews have been hard at work behind the scenes for months now. Renaissance Director Janelle Halstead says the streets will be lined with vendors. City Clerk Barbie Johnson says this...
HCCPL Hosting Hopkinsville Native For Saturday Book Signing
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library will host local author, Quinton Walker, from 11 AM until 12:30 PM Saturday, October 15, on the first floor of the library. Walker will be selling, signing and discussing his first-ever book, “A Friend Indeed.”. A Hopkinsville native and born in a middle-income household...
Salvation Army of Hopkinsville Accepting Angel Tree Applications
Even though the Christmas holiday season is weeks away, the Salvation Army of Hopkinsville is preparing for two programs they are actively involved in each Christmas. Lt. Lyndsey Galabeas says applications will be accepted through the end of this month for the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program to benefit both youth and older adults.
SWK EDC Hopes Grant Will Help Replace Cadiz Pump Station
As the Southwestern Kentucky Economic Development Council looks at expanding the I-24 Interstate Business Park in Cadiz, replacing the pump station for wastewater is a necessity. Executive Director Carter Hendricks says the legislature set aside money for economic development infrastructure in two line items. Roger Boyer says the current pump...
GOOD NEWS: 32nd Annual Mike Foster Scramble Wrangles Thousands For HCC Foundation
More than 120 golfers and 30 teams competed in last Friday’s 32nd Annual Mike Foster Golf Scramble at Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club — which yearly helps provide scholarship opportunities through the Hopkinsville Community College Foundation. This year, and recently, the scramble also boosts the Pathfinder Pantry, which...
Sanctuary Celebrates 40 Years Of Service
Sanctuary Inc is marking October in a big way by celebrating 40 years of service and Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Christian County Judge Executive Steve Tribble and Mayor Wendell Lynch presented a proclamation to Sanctuary as part of Thursday night’s celebration. Executive Director Heather Lancaster says they have grown...
4-H Bale Trail Marks Arrival Of Fall In Christian County
A train engine, tractor, and a take off on a popular Halloween movie mark the stops on the Christian County 4-H Bale Trail this year. Christian County 4-H Agent Mary Ann Garnett says they are excited to host the Bale Trail again this year. Garnett says there are a variety...
Western Kentucky Sees Frost And First Taste Of Fall
Western Kentucky experienced the first taste of fall Saturday night as temperatures around the region dropped into the upper 20’s in some areas. The National Weather Service reports the lowest temperature around Western Kentucky was in Cadiz where the mercury dipped to 29 degrees. Lows dipped to 30 degrees in Henderson, Calhoun, and Elkton. Mayfield recorded 31 degrees, with Princeton, Morganfield, and Greenville checking in at the freezing mark, 32 degrees. Temperatures in other cities around the region remained in the mid-30s.
Trigg County Recycle Trailer Update
Trigg County has been forced to suspend most of its county-wide recycling due to issues at the Lyon County regional facility. Trigg County Solid Waste Coordinator Jesse Thomas says all of the county’s mobile recycling units have been moved to the county highway garage. Thomas says there are several...
Man And Woman Charged With Kidnapping In Hopkinsville
A Bowling Green man and woman were charged with kidnapping after an incident on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 24-year-old Cody Snider and 24-year-old Brianna Bozman went to a home on East 7th Street and took a child they did not have custody of while assaulting two of the family members.
Kentucky Fish And Wildlife Watching For Chronic Wasting Disease In WKY
During this 2022-23 hunting season, five counties in west Kentucky remain under special regulations for deer disease monitoring. For a second-straight year, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will be eyeing the potential of Chronic Wasting Disease in a surveillance zone for Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton and Hickman counties — after a deer in nearby northwest Tennessee tested positive for the ailment.
Building Destroyed In Todd County Fire
A building owned by a pallet supplier in Todd County was destroyed in a fire Saturday morning. Trenton Fire Department Chief John Stahl says they were called to Penchem Pallets on Penchem Road just after 3 am and found the building used for heat treating lumber engulfed in flames. No...
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Pin Oak Drive in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 4 pm a motorcyclist swerved to miss a vehicle turning onto Pin Oak Drive from a parking lot causing the motorcycle to lay over on its side. The motorcyclist...
Two Injured In Greenville Road Shooting
A shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County sent two people to Nashville hospitals with gunshot wounds Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say one woman was shot in the abdomen and a second woman was shot in her leg at Woodland Heights Apartments. Both women were taken by...
Halt In I-24 Westbound Traffic Coming At State Line Monday Evening
Officials from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have issued a warning for drivers in Christian County who, typically, use I-24 as part of their evening commute: one may want to seek an alternate route this afternoon. Beginning at 6 PM, westbound traffic at the Kentucky/Tennessee state line will be completely halted...
Man Thrown From Vehicle In Trigg County
A man was thrown from a moving vehicle during an altercation on Rocky Ridge Road in Cadiz Saturday afternoon. Cadiz Police say someone in the vehicle pulled a knife on a man and tried to stab him before pushing him out of the vehicle near the intersection of US 68.
AAA: Gas Prices Spike 16 Cents Per Gallon In West Kentucky
After weeks of relief coming at the gas pump, reality has set back in for petroleum prices in west Kentucky. Per AAA’s East Central Gas Price October 10 Report, west central Kentucky gas stations are reporting average prices of $3.45 — a 16-cent jump from last week. A...
Trigg Officials Order Burn Ban Until Further Notice
Effective immediately and until further notice, officials have issued a burn ban for all of Trigg County — as weather conditions continue to create dry, fire-friendly conditions. Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander issued the order Monday morning for three reasons:. The National Weather Service has indicated there is an elevated fire...
Two Charged With Possession Of Drugs In Hopkinsville
A Hopkinsville man and woman were charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop on South Fowler Avenue Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 51-year-old Frank Williams was stopped for his windshield being obstructed and during the stop, officers could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. After...
Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs In Trigg County
A man was charged with trafficking meth after a traffic stop in Trigg County Saturday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say 54-year-old Nathaniel Barber was stopped for careless driving on US 68. During the stop, a law enforcement K9 reportedly alerted on the vehicle, and 92 grams of meth,...
