Speeding California man who drove through stop sign arrested on local felony warrant: University Heights police blotter

Former Sheetz employee commits theft while posing as current worker: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A former employee of the Willoughby Hills Sheetz stole $2,500 worth of Green Dot gift cards from the Sheetz in the city Oct. 3 by posing as a current employee. A manager said the University Heights boy, 17, hid in a cooler until the registers were unattended. He then went behind the registers while wearing his former employee uniform and had a friend hand him five gift cards, which he then activated for $500 each.
Resident reports unknown man urinating near her home: Gates Mills Police Blotter
A report was received Oct. 8 about a man standing next to his car urinating. The vehicle had left the area prior to the arrival of officers and was not located. A resident reported at 3 p.m. Oct. 2 that a vehicle had sped past toward Mayfield Road in excess of 100 mph. Responding officers did not locate the vehicle.
Man breaks back into house after leaving for the night: Brunswick Police Blotter
Police responded to a Gary Boulevard home regarding a disturbance at 3:52 p.m. Sept. 10. A woman at the home said she and her boyfriend were having a verbal argument. The boyfriend agreed to stay at a hotel for the night, but police were called back to the residence later.
Westlake police: Detective uses 2005 burglary to bust 70-year-old man in similar case
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 70-year-old man is behind bars after Westlake detectives connected a burglary from Friday night to a burglary in 2005. The burglary happened at around 7:42 p.m. on Oct. 7 at a home on Walden Drive, according to Cpt. Gerald Vogel of the Westlake Police Department. Officers saw a rear sliding glass door smashed out after arriving at the home.
Lawsuit: Man shot by Orange Village police carried gun legally, never pointed it at officer who shot him
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man shot by an Orange Village police officer responding to a 911 call about a person with a gun outside a popular shopping center has sued the village and police department. Theoplic Williams III lawfully carried the gun, wasn’t threatening anyone with it and never...
Man caught driving stolen car: North Ridgeville police blotter
On September 29, police stopped a man driving a car reported stolen by the Elyria Police Department. The suspect was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property and driving under suspension. Criminal damaging: Lorain Road. On September 15, a business reported damage to trailer tires. Drunk driving: Colorado Avenue. While...
Goblins play tricks on Halloween decorations: Medina Police Blotter
A resident reported Halloween decorations tampered with at 8:19 a.m. Oct. 8. A man was cited for drug paraphernalia possession at 3:50 a.m. Oct. 7 after police found him loitering in a public restroom. Suspicious person/drugs: North Court Street. Police responded to a call about a suspicious person at 1:20...
Bullet fired through front window of home in Mentor; no one arrested
CLEVELAND, Ohio – No injuries were reported after a single bullet went through the front window of a Mentor home on Sunday, police said. The incident took place about 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the home located in the 4900 block of Glenn Lodge Road, north of Garden Lane, they confirmed a single bullet had gone through the front window of the home, police said.
The hidden spot a local K-9 sniffed out drugs
The Massillon Police Department is warning drug users "You can hide it, but they will find it!"
Restaurant robbery suspect runs off with cash: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Robbery: Detroit Avenue. A man came into the Subway restaurant on Detroit between Andrews and Mars avenues just before 2 p.m. on Sept. 29 and demanded money, according to a police event report. An employee who called the police to report the robbery stated the man wore a mask. The suspect did not display a weapon, according to the report. He took money from the register and a tip jar and left out a back door. The suspect was believed to have run southbound on Warren, according to the report.
Restaurant staff separate feuding couple but it did not stop there: Chagrin Falls police blotter
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Disturbance, North Main Street:. Police advised two people to cease and desist contact Sept. 25 after a dialogue between the two took place on Facebook Messenger. This followed a verbal exchange between them the previous evening at a restaurant where they had to be separated by staff.
Gun fired into front window of Mentor home
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the person who fired a shot into a home Saturday evening. Mentor police said the gunshot went through the front window of a home in the 4900 block of Glenn Lodge Road around 9:30 p.m. The homeowner was home, but not injured.
Police find packages of suspected marijuana in OVI suspect’s car: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Great Northern Boulevard. An officer at 3:23 a.m. on Sept. 24 spotted a car traveling on Great Northern Boulevard with an expired license plate. The officer stopped the car on Lorain Road as it pulled into a parking lot. The driver had glassy, red eyes, according to a police report. She also slurred her speech and smelled of an alcoholic beverage.
Handgun stolen from unlocked car: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Theft from vehicle: Bel Aire Circle. A resident at 11 a.m. on Sept. 14 called the Westlake Police Department to report that their car, parked in their driveway, had been entered overnight. The car had been accidentally left unlocked. Missing items included a handgun, sunglasses, and...
Grand jury indicts man for 2019 murder of business owner
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Grand Jury indicted a 20-year-old man for the September 2019 murder of Timothy Meola, a Painesville resident and Ashtabula business owner. Painesville police arrested Demarco Jones, of Willowick, on July 28. He was 17 at the time of the murder. Jones has now...
Police: Man dies after getting shot inside of a car in Stark County
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died after being found shot inside of a car in Perry Township on Saturday, according to Chief Chad Guist. Police arrived at Green Acres Town Houses, located at 3516 Lincoln Way East, at 8:19 p.m. on Oct. 8 after receiving reports of gunshots, according to a department Facebook post.
Akrom Mayor Urges Calm after Deadly Accident, Shooting
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan is asking for calm following that tragic accident and shooting during a funeral procession last Thursday. Two children have died now from the accident on South Arlington Street. They were ages 12 and 6 and were ejected or...
Man charged after police say five dogs attack Youngstown man
According to Youngstown Police, a man is in critical condition after being mauled by at least 5 dogs on the North Side of Youngstown. Police arrived on scene around 5:30 a.m. at a vacant lot on Logan Avenue. According to police, the man was bitten in the face, and the...
Dramatic video shows suspected stolen vehicle crash on Cleveland's east side
News 5 Investigators uncover dramatic surveillance video of suspected car thieves who careened into a power pole.
Woman’s first work from home assignment costs her $5,000: South Euclid Police Blotter
A woman, 42, reported Sept. 30 that she was scammed after accepting a work from home job she found posted online. She had been sent a check in the amount of $4,999 and for her first work task was instructed to buy Walmart gift cards and mail them to an undisclosed address. After doing so, she found out the check was fraudulent, and she had overdrawn her account.
