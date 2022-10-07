ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno State returns to Boise for first time since 2018 MW Championship game

By Andrew Marden
 4 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Two and a half months ago, Fresno State and Boise State were picked to win their respective divisions in the Mountain West Conference. That could still happen, but the odds of either team making it to a New Year’s Six bowl are very slim.

Both teams have a head-scratching loss this season: Boise State to UTEP, Fresno State to UConn.

Both teams also lost to Oregon State.

One of these teams will win on Saturday when they meet for the 24th time. They play for a milk can; however, the last time they played in Boise, they played for something else: the 2018 Mountain West championship.

“It was great. It was great for those kids,” said Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford, whose team won that game, 19-16 in overtime. “It was a hard-fought game. Our kids had a really good year, and played hard against a very good Boise team. One of the biggest plays in that game that I remember, which is a real testament to effort, was the blocked extra point with (Matt) Boateng coming off the edge…and so that effort he made to block that extra point enabled us to go into overtime.

“Everybody sees Ronnie (Rivers) run into the end zone for the touchdown, but really the biggest play of that game in my opinion was the blocked extra point.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

