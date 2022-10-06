CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Sophomore Bailey Hartsough led Western Carolina with her fifth double-double of the season in a 3-0 loss to ETSU on Saturday evening on Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center. ETSU won by scores of 19-25, 22-25, and 19-25. ETSU improves to 12-6 overall and 6-0 in the Southern Conference. WCU drops to 11-7 and 4-2.

