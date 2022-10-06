Read full article on original website
catamountsports.com
Hartsough Leads Catamounts Against ETSU
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Sophomore Bailey Hartsough led Western Carolina with her fifth double-double of the season in a 3-0 loss to ETSU on Saturday evening on Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center. ETSU won by scores of 19-25, 22-25, and 19-25. ETSU improves to 12-6 overall and 6-0 in the Southern Conference. WCU drops to 11-7 and 4-2.
catamountsports.com
Catamount Volleyball Secures Friday Sweep of Chattanooga
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Fifth-year senior Merry Gebel recorded a match-best 17 kills while sophomore Bailey Hartsough added 11 as Western Carolina swept Chattanooga on Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center on Friday evening. The Catamounts won by scores of 25-20, 25-15, and 26-24. WCU improves to 11-6 overall and 4-1 in league play while the Mocs fall to 7-12 and 2-3.
catamountsports.com
Catamount Football Falls on the Road at No. 12 Mercer
Macon, Ga. – No. 12 Mercer used a balance offensive attack and created five Catamount turnovers in upending upset-minded Western Carolina 49-6 in Southern Conference action Saturday afternoon at Five Star Stadium. The Bears scored six first-half touchdowns to build a 42-point halftime edge while WCU only managed a...
catamountsports.com
Catamounts Face Tough Road Challenge at #12 Mercer
Cullowhee, N.C. – The top two scoring teams in the Southern Conference – and all the NCAA FCS – square off on Saturday afternoon as Western Carolina hits the road in league play, visiting the 12th-ranked Mercer Bears at Five Star Stadium in Macon, Ga. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.
catamountsports.com
Catamount Men’s Golf Heads to Carolina Cup Oct. 9-11
Cullowhee, N.C. – Western Carolina men's golf returns to action this weekend, opening play in the inaugural Carolina Cup supported by Proud Partners Taco Bell and the BMW Performance Center from Sunday, October 9 through Tuesday, October 11 at the par-72, 6,929-yard Carolina Country Club in Spartanburg, S.C. The event is co-hosted by USC Upstate and Wofford.
catamountsports.com
Catamounts Complete Day One of the NCCU Invite
DURHAM, N.C. – Six Western Carolina women's tennis players picked up a victory in the first round of the NCCU Invitational Friday at Dr. James W. Younge Tennis Courts. Isabella Sambola received a first-round bye and met up with North Carolina A&T's Cielo Tapia Cruz in the second round. Sambola took the win 6-1, 6-4, and faces Warona Mdlulwa in the quarterfinals.
catamountsports.com
Men’s Golf Seventh After 18 Holes at the Carolina Cup
Spartanburg, S.C. – Junior transfer Pablo Hernandez fired a team-best, 1-under par opening round 71 on Sunday to lead Western Carolina to seventh place after 18 holes at The Carolina Cup, co-hosted by USC Upstate and Wofford at the par-72, 6,929-yard Carolina Country Club. The Catamounts posted an opening-round score of 2-over par 290 to sit eight strokes off the pace entering Monday's second round.
