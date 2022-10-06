Making commercial aviation greener comes at a price. In Spain, tax increases could bring a reduction of 11 million international tourists, a 1.6% reduction in GDP (€23 billion) and 430,000 fewer jobs by 2030, according to numbers presented by consulting firm Deloitte. The expected decrease is linked to the implementation of measures set out for aviation by the European Commission (EC) within its ‘Fit for 55’ legislative package, which intends to meet long-term emissions reduction targets, along with the possible introduction of a ticket tax included in the White Paper on Tax Reform.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO