House of European History celebrates European literature
On Wednesday 12 October, the House of European History in Brussels is organizing an event on the history and contemporary role of European literature. The four editors of the book ‘Lettres européennes – Histoire de la littérature européenne’ will co-organise the event with the support of the Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union.
Friuli Venezia Giulia to reimburse travelers who visit the region
The Italian region of Friuli Venezia Giulia is offering a refund of the train ticket and a free FVGcard to access museums, exhibitions and cultural activities. The campaign is an invitation to travel in a sustainable way by train and visit the historial cities of Trieste or Udine, or immerse oneself in the nature of Grado and Lignano Sabbiadoro.
Tourism industry in Spain could be impacted by EU’s green travel plan
Making commercial aviation greener comes at a price. In Spain, tax increases could bring a reduction of 11 million international tourists, a 1.6% reduction in GDP (€23 billion) and 430,000 fewer jobs by 2030, according to numbers presented by consulting firm Deloitte. The expected decrease is linked to the implementation of measures set out for aviation by the European Commission (EC) within its ‘Fit for 55’ legislative package, which intends to meet long-term emissions reduction targets, along with the possible introduction of a ticket tax included in the White Paper on Tax Reform.
10th Korean Film Festival in Brussels comes to an end
The 10th edition of the Korean Film Festival in Brussels came to an end on Friday, 7 September, with the screening of the film Hommage at the Cinéma Galeries. Over the 9 days of the festival, about 2,000 spectators attended the screening of 18 classic, as well as previously unreleased films from the Korean repertoire at BOZAR and Cinéma Galeries.
Hong Kong to offer 500,000 free airline tickets to restart tourism
Hong Kong plans to give away 500,000 airline tickets, worth the equivalent of HK$2 billion ($254.8 million). The decision was confirmed to CNN by a spokesperson from the Hong Kong Airport Authority (AAHK): “Back in 2020, we purchased around 500,000 air tickets in advance from the territory’s home-based airlines as part of a relief package to support the aviation industry.”
