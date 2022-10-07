UA Students anxious and upset after on-campus shooting

University of Arizona students walked to their classes today. To a spectator, it’s business as usual, but there are remnants of yesterday’s shooting that are hard to ignore.

“there are people sitting and mourning, students, and it's really heartbreaking to watch," said student Kailey Shoup.

An array of flowers left in front of the Harshbarger Building. The sign of the building, now a memorial created by those grieving the loss of a professor and friend.

“I actually met him once on one of my field trips in middle school," said student Jill Soulvie. "He was really nice. We did a little hydrology lab with him on campus.”

Students entering the Harshbarger Building now greeted by a security guard who has to let them in. Less visible - but still relevant - is the frustration felt by students and faculty.

"That anxiety definitely affects your day to day and how you experience coming to campus," Shoup said. "Even next day it’s like, ‘is it going to happen again?’”

Their anxiety is present in empty classrooms.

“Half the people were gone in my first class, it was really weird," said student Daleelah Henderson. "Its usually a packed class.”

"It was really empty today, when I first walked in, by the time class started there was only six people there,” said student Leelu Cervantes.

Many professors cancelled lecture today, or chose to discuss the shooting with students.

“How she started out the lecture was if you need mental health resources, if you need to talk to somebody, reach out to me, reach out to anybody,” Henderson said.

The University is encouraging students to schedule an appointment with a counselors on campus. The Student Government says they also have funding available for students who want therapy or psychiatric help.

