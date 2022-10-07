ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

UA Students anxious and upset after on-campus shooting

By Perla Shaheen
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CzAgv_0iPKwV6l00

University of Arizona students walked to their classes today. To a spectator, it’s business as usual, but there are remnants of yesterday’s shooting that are hard to ignore.

“there are people sitting and mourning, students, and it's really heartbreaking to watch," said student Kailey Shoup.

An array of flowers left in front of the Harshbarger Building. The sign of the building, now a memorial created by those grieving the loss of a professor and friend.

“I actually met him once on one of my field trips in middle school," said student Jill Soulvie. "He was really nice. We did a little hydrology lab with him on campus.”

Students entering the Harshbarger Building now greeted by a security guard who has to let them in. Less visible - but still relevant - is the frustration felt by students and faculty.

"That anxiety definitely affects your day to day and how you experience coming to campus," Shoup said. "Even next day it’s like, ‘is it going to happen again?’”

Their anxiety is present in empty classrooms.

“Half the people were gone in my first class, it was really weird," said student Daleelah Henderson. "Its usually a packed class.”

"It was really empty today, when I first walked in, by the time class started there was only six people there,” said student Leelu Cervantes.

Many professors cancelled lecture today, or chose to discuss the shooting with students.

“How she started out the lecture was if you need mental health resources, if you need to talk to somebody, reach out to me, reach out to anybody,” Henderson said.

The University is encouraging students to schedule an appointment with a counselors on campus. The Student Government says they also have funding available for students who want therapy or psychiatric help.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The 74

University of Arizona Offers Free Tuition to Indigenous Students

For the first time in Arizona, Indigenous undergraduate students will get the opportunity to take classes at a major public university without worrying about how to cover tuition. The University of Arizona announced that it is launching a first-of-its-kind program that will cover tuition and mandatory fees for full-time Indigenous undergraduate students who are from […]
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Education
Tucson, AZ
Education
City
Tucson, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Arizona#Mobile Device#Student Government#Linus College#Ua Students
theprescotttimes.com

Governor Ducey Makes 100th Visit to Southern Arizona

TUCSON — Governor Doug Ducey today marked his 100th visit to Southern Arizona, a significant benchmark following his 2015 promise to be a governor for all Arizonans in every corner of the state. The governor began the day in Tucson by honoring the memory of Professor Thomas Meixner who...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
KOLD-TV

Don’t fall for these scams plaguing Tucsonans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Text, email, and phone scams continue to plague Tucsonans sometimes costing them thousands of dollars. We get answers on how to spot scams and what to do next, as we investigate how often these hoaxes get the better of people. Oro Valley Police say...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Homegrown material could keep homes cooler, safer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The future of home building could be homegrown. General Contractor Micaela Machado is creating bricks out of non-toxic hemp. It’s a filler material that she says keeps homes cooler and it’s fire-resistant. This strain of hemp is not marijuana, but it has...
TUCSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

Tucson Parks and Rec Receives Two Tohono O’Odham Nation Grants

The City of Tucson Parks and Recreation department was selected by the Tohono O’odham Nation as a recipient of the 12% Gaming Distribution grant funding in the amounts of $150,000 to enhance a new splash pad project at Santa Rita Park and $80,000 to add a shade structure at Mansfield Pool.
TUCSON, AZ
fishduck.com

Let’s Give Arizona Back to its Original Owners

Football belongs in the Arizona Territory like beach volleyball belongs in North Dakota. Wipe away that put-on scowl. You know I’m right. And no, that Martian landscape that you inhabit doesn’t qualify as a state. Take away air conditioning and Arizona devolves 200 years to where the only living things are saguaros and scorpions. Okay, okay, and Diamondbacks. I didn’t want to remind you of your crummy major league baseball team. Sheesh, I was trying to do you a favor.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy