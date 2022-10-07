Read full article on original website
Economy. Abortion. Ukraine-Russia war. 4 major takeaways from Ohio Senate debate
Monday's event was the first of two debates the candidates agreed to participate in after weeks of back and forth over scheduling.
Conservative PACs inject millions into local school races
As Republicans and Democrats fight for control of Congress this fall, a growing collection of conservative political action groups is targeting its efforts closer to home: at local school boards. Their aim is to gain control of more school systems and push back against what they see as a liberal tide in public education classrooms, libraries, sports fields, even building plans. Once seen as sleepy affairs with little interest outside their communities, school board elections started to heat up last year as parents aired frustrations with pandemic policies. As those issues fade, right-leaning groups are spending millions on candidates who promise to scale back teachings on race and sexuality, remove offending books from libraries and nix plans for gender-neutral bathrooms or transgender-inclusive sports teams. Democrats have countered with their own campaigns portraying Republicans as extremists who want to ban books and rewrite history.
Poll: Majority in US see relations with adversaries souring
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. international outlook has undergone a major shift in recent years, a new poll shows, with a majority now expecting that U.S. relations with allies will stay the same or improve but that U.S. dealings with traditional adversaries like Russia and North Korea will only grow more hostile.
Supreme Court to hear case that could raise price of pork
The Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday over a California animal cruelty law that could raise the cost of bacon and other pork products nationwide
A woman who claimed to be the incarnation of an Indian goddess faces 50 charges, including forcing 5 devotees to swallow human feces as punishment
Woo May Hoe, 52, was accused by Singaporean prosecutors of forcing five of her devotees to swallow human excrement.
