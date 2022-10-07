‘Many hands make light work’: Mattydale Events Committee seeks volunteers

MATTYDALE — Mattydale Events Committee began in 2019 with a small group of women who wanted to better their community. Now that their efforts are taking off, they need more volunteers to assist with the summer Mattydale Market, holiday events and more.

“We want to be able to do more, but there’s basically three of us and it’s exhausting,” said Jennifer Sampson, one of the founders.

The committee has a variety of volunteering opportunities available ranging from one-time event help to leadership roles. The group also is looking for people with social media savvy, a knack for creativity and crafts, or those who just want to pitch in for setup or cleanup before and after events.

“Many hands make light work,” Sampson said. “Maybe your volunteer time is one hour at one event a year — we’ll take it.”

Some volunteer duties would be a good fit for high schoolers in need of community service hours, Sampson said.

“We want this group to be sustainable … so we can pass it along to the next generation,” she said. “I’ve already added four people to our team with very specific roles, which is very phenomenal because it takes four big chunks off my plate.”

Among the new recruits are a community resource coordinator, food truck coordinator and media manager.

The following leadership roles are still open: business liaison, yard sale coordinator, donation coordinator and Mattydale Market coordinator.

“We’re hoping to build a great team so we can do not only more for the community but better for the community,” Sampson said.

To learn more about volunteering opportunities with the Mattydale Events Committee, fill out the form at https://bit.ly/mattydale or visit facebook.com/mattydalecommunity/.

Mattydale Halloween Decorating Contest

The Mattydale Events Committee is holding a Halloween Decorating Contest later this month.

Residents can compete in two categories: large (yard or house) or small (door, window or porch). The top three winners will receive prizes from local businesses such as Byrne Dairy gift cards or haunted house passes.

Since many Mattydale residents already decorate their homes, committee member Jennifer Sampson said she is hoping this year’s contest attracts more entries than in years past.

“We’ll get maybe 15 to 20 entries, but I’ll drive around Mattydale and see 100 houses decorated,” she said.

To sign up, email [email protected] or pick up an entry form at Salina Free Library. Please include your name, address, phone number and which category you’d like to enter.

The deadline to enter is 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. Judging takes place Oct. 21 and winners will be announced Oct. 24.