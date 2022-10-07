ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Curious George Swings Into Spring Free Online

Best sites to watch Curious George Swings Into Spring - Last updated on Oct 11, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Curious George Swings Into Spring online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Curious George Swings Into Spring on this page.
ANIMALS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Barbra: The Music ... The Mem'ries ... The Magic! Free Online

Best sites to watch Barbra: The Music ... The Mem'ries ... The Magic! - Last updated on Oct 10, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Barbra: The Music ... The Mem'ries ... The Magic! online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Barbra: The Music ... The Mem'ries ... The Magic! on this page.
MUSIC
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain Free Online

Best sites to watch The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain - Last updated on Oct 10, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain on this page.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Online#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Espn#Hulu With Live Tv#French#Hulu Live Tv#National Geographic#Hbo Max
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Buena Vista Social Club: Adios Free Online

Best sites to watch Buena Vista Social Club: Adios - Last updated on Oct 10, 2022. Best free ad supported sites: Redbox ,The Roku Channel. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Buena Vista Social Club: Adios online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Buena Vista Social Club: Adios on this page.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Satan's Slaves 2: Communion Free Online

Cast: Tara Basro Bront Palarae Endy Arfian Ratu Felisha Nasar Anuz. After moving from their home to an apartment building, a new terror awaits Rini’s family. Satan's Slaves 2: Communion is not available to watch on Netflix. If you're interested in other movies and shows, one can access the vast library of titles within Netflix under various subscription costs depending on the plan you choose: $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.99 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

House of the Dragon Episode 8: Helaena Possibly Predicted Her Own Terrifying Fate

House of the Dragon Episode 8 is already turning out to be one of the most talked-about episodes so far and there's a good reason for that. The Lord of the Tides featured the first major clash between the Greens and the Blacks where the latter emerged victorious. In addition to that, Helaena Targaryen dropped another ominous prophecy and this time, it might be referring to her own terrifying fate!
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Is Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War The Final Arc of Tite Kubo's Manga Series?

Bleach anime is finally back with the debut of Thousand-Year Blood War on October 10. The new shonen anime is adapting a major arc from Tite Kubo's popular manga series, and will run for four cours (quarter of a year). The first episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, titled The Blood Warfare, has already been released on TV Tokyo in Japan, and fans can now stream it on Hulu in the United States, and Disney Plus internationally.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Why is Werewolf By Night in Black and White?

The first ever Marvel special has been released for the franchise with Werewolf by Night which has taken the whole world into something similar to a classic horror movie given its black and white cinematography throughout most of the run but why is it like that, though?. Why is Werewolf...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

The Flash Star Ezra Miller Reportedly Set to be Fired by Warner Bros. Discovery

There have been conflicting reports surrounding Ezra Miller's true status in the DC Extended Universe and while it may have looked like his days as the Fastest Man Alive are numbered, most recent reports have claimed that his meeting with Warner Bros. Discovery went pretty well and the general belief currently is that he'll return for more projects after The Flash despite the slew of controversies that have plagued his personal and professional life.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

LOTR: Rings of Power Writers Shut Down Sexist Comments on Elven Warrior Galadriel Being 'Too Masculine'

Adapting big novel franchises into films and series is no laughing matter. It takes in-depth review and research of the original source material to delve in and understand the language its fans have grown to love and understand. However, in Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, fans have shared their thoughts and criticisms on Elven Warrior Galadriel being ‘too masculine.’
MOVIES
epicstream.com

When is Velma Coming Out?

Velma Dinkley, otherwise known as the much-loved brainy member of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang, is getting her own origin story. And that's not all-- it appears that the brainiac is coming out as a lesbian in the latest HBO Max adult animated series. The big news was revealed at...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Moon Knight Star Oscar Isaac Confirms MCU Return

Earlier this year, Oscar Isaac made his MCU debut in Moon Knight where he played the titular hero and his other multiple personalities. So far, Marvel Studios has not revealed any details about the actor's future in the franchise after the series. Now, it looks like we are starting to get a glimpse of what's next for the character in the MCU.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Last Of Us Ellie Actor Was 'Encouraged Not To Play the Game'

The Last of Us is set to be released on HBO in 2023, set in a post-apocalyptic world as we follow characters Joel (played by Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey) on their journey of survival to find a cure for a horrifying plague that spread and extinguished a majority of mankind. Watch the Last of Us teaser trailer below:
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Guardians of the Galaxy: British Reality Show Might Have Spoiled James Gunn's Volume 3 Plans

If there's one thing we know about James Gunn, it's that he likes to incorporate good music from the yesteryears and dance sequences into his projects, and this year alone, he made DC's Peacemaker a sure-fire hit amongst fans thanks to its infectious intro where the entire cast led by John Cena is seen grooving to the show's theme song. Now, it looks like his "final" Guardians of the Galaxy film will also feature a grand dance number and a British reality show might have spoiled it for him.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

DCEU Scoop Sheds Light on Rumored Solo Batfleck Project

The DC Extended Universe is seemingly in the midst of a major renaissance with Warner Bros. Discovery at the helm and it looks like CEO David Zaslav is truly committed to making the franchise as formidable as it can possibly be, after years of failing to hit the mark with fans and critics.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

House of the Dragon: Emma D'Arcy Goes Viral for Sultry Negroni Description

There is little doubt that Rhaenyra Targaryen knows exactly what she wants and she often gets what she wants. That might be something that the princess shares with Emma D'Arcy who also knows what works best for them. A recent interview featuring D'Arcy and House of the Dragon co-star Olivia Cooke is going viral because of the way D'Arcy describes their favorite drink.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

HBO's R-rated Velma Series Recalls Shaggy's Real Name

HBO’s upcoming R-rated Velma series features more than the titular character’s story and the origins of how the Scooby gang came to be. Shaggy’s backstory, as his real canon name appeared in the poster, is going to play a huge part in the series, a never-seen-before side to the original characters.
TV SERIES

