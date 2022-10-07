If there's one thing we know about James Gunn, it's that he likes to incorporate good music from the yesteryears and dance sequences into his projects, and this year alone, he made DC's Peacemaker a sure-fire hit amongst fans thanks to its infectious intro where the entire cast led by John Cena is seen grooving to the show's theme song. Now, it looks like his "final" Guardians of the Galaxy film will also feature a grand dance number and a British reality show might have spoiled it for him.

MOVIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO