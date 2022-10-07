Read full article on original website
Related
signalscv.com
Recall Gascón committee to seek injunction against registrar
The committee seeking to recall L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón announced Monday it would seek injunctive relief from the courts in pursuit of “the expanded access and additional information necessary to conduct a meaningful review” of the petition signatures invalidated by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder’s Office.
signalscv.com
City to vote on $6.3M Via Princessa Park design contract
The Santa Clarita City Council is set to vote Tuesday on an approximately $6.3 million contract for the design of the new Via Princessa Park in Canyon Country. According to the council agenda for the item, the park will be located on 33 acres of property along the south bank of the Santa Clara River, east of Whites Canyon Road and north of Via Princessa.
signalscv.com
Council member visits 6th graders at Newhall Elementary School
Newhall Elementary School welcomed Mayor Pro Tem Jason Gibbs to speak to sixth-graders about his position on the Santa Clarita City Council and as a rocket scientist for GP Strategies Corp. on Friday. This is the second annual event of its kind. The original idea was brought forth by Angelica...
signalscv.com
City of Santa Clarita dedicates Bee Canyon as open space area
During a ceremony attended by local dignitaries and first responders, the city of Santa Clarita dedicated 208 acres of Bee Canyon to the open space preservation district. Bee Canyon has now joined what is already 13,000 acres of open space being preserved by the city of Santa Clarita. “You have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
signalscv.com
SCV’s Top Family Hotspots
It’s October and everyone is comfortably settled back into their routines of school and work. However, don’t forget to play, as a family. One of the best reasons to live in the Santa Clarita Valley is the variety of activities available for family fun. Hanging out with other families is a nice bonus, too.
signalscv.com
Community members protest ‘Thin Blue Line’ flag decision
A single person stood in counter-protest at the main gate of College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium before Saugus High School’s football game on Friday, donning a face-mask and holding a sign that said “Go Home Nazis.”. As about a dozen people arrived – protesting the William...
signalscv.com
Paul Butler | 3 common-sense workplace rules
I so much enjoy my new hobby. It’s free and it gets me out into the fresh air. This new hobby also enables me to take in some more exercise and meet new people. My new hobby is: litter-picking. I love living in Santa Clarita for many reasons, one of which is the beautiful paseo system we have in Valencia, weaving in and out of our neighborhoods. I figure that while I’m walking, I may as well pick up some litter.
signalscv.com
Deputies: Teenager intentionally rams into patrol car
A teenager driving a black Tesla intentionally rammed into the side of a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station patrol car in Canyon Country on Friday night, according to Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Sgt. Shery Clark, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Station, deputies first made contact with the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
signalscv.com
Chamber accepting nominations for Salute to Patriots
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community to nominate veterans who have served their country and the Santa Clarita business community to be recognized at this year’s Salute to Patriots event. Nominations are open now and will close on Friday, Oct. 21. The SCV Chamber...
signalscv.com
Man arrested on suspicion of identity theft, drug possession
A 39-year-old man from Sylmar was detained on suspicion of identity theft in Canyon Country on Monday, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. The man, who was detained at the 16500 block of Soledad Canyon Road, had a prior conviction and was on...
signalscv.com
Landscape Development Inc. acquires The Groundskeeper Inc.
Valencia-based Landscape Development Inc. announced that its maintenance division, Enhanced Landscape Management LLC, has completed the asset purchase of Ventura-based The Groundskeeper Inc. TGI was founded by Harry Avedissian in 1985 and has developed a strong, local reputation in the Ventura area for exceptional quality and commitment to customer service,...
signalscv.com
Elks Lodge hosts veteran, first responder appreciation day
The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge hosted its first appreciation day for local veterans and first responders at the lodge’s Canyon Country location on Saturday. The event was created to express gratitude to those who are serving, or have served, in the armed forces, law enforcement, firefighting, or as a paramedic. But the event also served another purpose: to connect all of these people together and bring awareness to the resources at their disposal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
signalscv.com
Vehicle over the side prompts rope rescue near San Francisquito Canyon
A crash that occurred at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Sunday resulted in an airlift rescue of two people by the Los Angeles County Fire Department Search and Rescue Team, according to California Highway Patrol logs. The logs stated that a single vehicle had plunged 700 feet off the west side...
signalscv.com
Veteran Services Collaborative and Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions to host veteran career fair
On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative and Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions are scheduled to conduct a veteran career fair at the Curtiss-Wright facility at 28965 Ave. Penn, Valencia. The career fair will operate from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is open to all Santa Clarita Valley...
signalscv.com
Golden Valley holds off Canyon, 14-12
Golden Valley (6-2, 3-1) football survived a tight Foothill League battle against the visiting Cowboys (3-3, 1-2) at Canyon on Friday. The Cowboys surged after being down 14-3 at the half. Grizzlies quarterback Chris Melkonian threw for both of his team’s scores, connecting with receivers Ajani Smith and William Hake....
Comments / 0