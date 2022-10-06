ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Bridges under construction: 1935

Deception Pass and Canoe Pass bridges under construction. 1935. Photo from Washington State Department of Transportation archives. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.
q13fox.com

Above-average October warmth and wildfire smoke

We are tracking another weekend of above-average temperatures! Unfortunately, we are also forecasting more smoke. Highs today will come close to records at Sea-Tac and Olympia. Bellingham will likely soar past an old record, warming to about 74 degrees today. There is an Air Quality Alert in effect until late...
OLYMPIA, WA
My Clallam County

Remains found on beach near Sequim ID’d as plane crash victim

PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Coroner’s Office has received confirmation from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab of the identity of the female remains discovered near Dungeness Spit on September 16. The decedent has been identified as 66-year-old Patricia Ann Hicks of Spokane Valley, Washington. Hicks was...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Western Front

Mystery Thrift celebrates first month at new Bellingham location

After opening a first location in Ferndale last February, family-owned-and-operated thrift store Mystery Thrift opened a second location in downtown Bellingham on Sept. 3, with a focus on charity, affordability and sustainability. Kyle Weiss, his wife Nicole and their daughter Avery own the business, while other members of the family work or volunteer within it.
BELLINGHAM, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help to locate missing man

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating 76-year-old John Andrew Painter. He was last seen on a walk around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in 12700 block of Alexander Road in Everett. Painter suffers from dementia and frequently uses public transit. Family members are concerned for his safety due to his medical conditions and the length of time he has been missing.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Remains of 7 of 10 killed in Whidbey Island floatplane crash now identified

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - The remains of seven of the 10 people who died in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have now been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that two additional victims had been identified. Patirica Hicks...
kpug1170.com

Ferndale man killed in hit and run on I-5

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Ferndale man is dead following hit and run crash on I-5. The Washington State Patrol said that the man, who was riding a motorcycle, was hit by a car on I-5 northbound near Lakeway Drive just after 9 p.m. Thursday, October 6th. The rider was...
FERNDALE, WA

