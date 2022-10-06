Read full article on original website
Highway 2 closed again as crews remove tree damaged by Bolt Creek Fire
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A section of U.S. 2 has closed Sunday morning while crews remove a tree that has fallen across the roadway after it was damaged by the Bolt Creek Fire, according to the Washington Department of Transportation. The closure went into effect shortly before 8 a.m.
Bridges under construction: 1935
Deception Pass and Canoe Pass bridges under construction. 1935. Photo from Washington State Department of Transportation archives. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Roadwork and traffic impacts expected on I-5, Mt Baker Highway and more next week
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Officials with Washington State Department of Transportation and Whatcom County Public Works announced Friday, October 7th, that the following work and corresponding traffic impacts are scheduled for next week in Whatcom County. I-5 at Meridian Street interchange. On Sunday, October 9th, from 9pm to 4pm...
Friday morning crash second fatal incident along I-5 in Bellingham in less than 12 hours
The crash, which is closing the right lane of southbound I-5 near the Bakerview exit, has Friday morning traffic backed up to Ferndale.
Above-average October warmth and wildfire smoke
We are tracking another weekend of above-average temperatures! Unfortunately, we are also forecasting more smoke. Highs today will come close to records at Sea-Tac and Olympia. Bellingham will likely soar past an old record, warming to about 74 degrees today. There is an Air Quality Alert in effect until late...
Camano Island residents face months-long permit process to prepare for storm season
CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. - Nearly a year after devastating floods hit Western Washington, some residents on Camano Island are running into roadblocks to rebuild from the damage left behind. Waves whipping from last November's storms tore down the bulkhead protecting Donna Marshall's home in Utsalady and Marshall says there's not...
Remains found on beach near Sequim ID’d as plane crash victim
PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Coroner’s Office has received confirmation from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab of the identity of the female remains discovered near Dungeness Spit on September 16. The decedent has been identified as 66-year-old Patricia Ann Hicks of Spokane Valley, Washington. Hicks was...
Here’s why 500 gathered Saturday at Bellingham City Hall
“This is not about caring for women and girls. This is about controlling them,” said Bellingham City Council Member Kristina Michele Martens, quoting the poet Amanda Gorman.
Mystery Thrift celebrates first month at new Bellingham location
After opening a first location in Ferndale last February, family-owned-and-operated thrift store Mystery Thrift opened a second location in downtown Bellingham on Sept. 3, with a focus on charity, affordability and sustainability. Kyle Weiss, his wife Nicole and their daughter Avery own the business, while other members of the family work or volunteer within it.
National study names Bellingham in top 3 areas to expect home prices to drop
Bellingham followedCrestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, Florida, and Bremerton-Silverdale, Washington, markets.
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help to locate missing man
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating 76-year-old John Andrew Painter. He was last seen on a walk around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in 12700 block of Alexander Road in Everett. Painter suffers from dementia and frequently uses public transit. Family members are concerned for his safety due to his medical conditions and the length of time he has been missing.
45-Year-Old Joel Hansen Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bellingham (Bellingham, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Bellingham on Thursday night. The officials stated that the crash happened south of Lakeway Drive near the York District at around 9 p.m. The officials reported that 45-year-old Joel Hansen was traveling on a motorcycle when a...
Bellingham driver suspected of vehicular homicide, DUI in I-5 crash with pedestrian Friday
It is the fifth fatal crash on Whatcom County highways involving DUI so far in 2022.
Remains of 7 of 10 killed in Whidbey Island floatplane crash now identified
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - The remains of seven of the 10 people who died in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have now been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that two additional victims had been identified. Patirica Hicks...
57-foot vessel hit rocks and was sinking when rescued by Coast Guard Station Bellingham crew
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — US Coast Guard 13th District Pacific Northwest issued a news release on Wednesday, October 5th, reporting that a Coast Guard Station Bellingham crew rescued 3 people and a dog from a sinking vessel in Echo Bay on Sucia Island on October 4th. Watchstanders at Coast Guard...
State charges Bellingham chiropractor for allegedly failing to wear a mask in the office
The chiropractor is facing unprofessional conduct charges for reportedly also ignoring gubernatorial proclamations on displaying property signage in the office.
Puget Sound Energy to increase natural gas rates 17 percent for residential customers
BELLEVUE, Wash., October 6, 2022—On Monday, Puget Sound Energy (PSE) files with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (UTC) to increase natural gas rates effective on November 1, 2022. PSE services natural gas to Snohomish County. A typical residential natural gas customer the uses 64 therms per month would...
Only One Washington Town Made the List of 55 Beautiful Towns
What Is The Most Beautiful Washington State Small Town?. Talk about being a little bummed. There are a lot of gorgeous places to live in Washington State so imagine my surprise when I discovered only one Washington made the list of the 55 beautiful towns in America. Seattle Didn't Make...
Ferndale man killed in hit and run on I-5
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Ferndale man is dead following hit and run crash on I-5. The Washington State Patrol said that the man, who was riding a motorcycle, was hit by a car on I-5 northbound near Lakeway Drive just after 9 p.m. Thursday, October 6th. The rider was...
Woman reportedly throws jug full of urine at boyfriend during downtown Bellingham argument
The jug hit the victim in the hip, though he was not seriously injured, police report.
