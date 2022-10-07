Read full article on original website
Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of hotel clerk during 7-hour police standoff
WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A 34-year-old Detroit man has been charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a hotel clerk in Dearborn last week. Richard Lee Williams-Lewis faces several criminal charges related to the fatal Oct. 6 shooting of the 55-year-old Hampton Inn hotel clerk. Williams-Lewis is accused of killing the clerk during a seven-hour police standoff where he barricaded himself in a hotel room before eventually being arrested by Dearborn police.
Passengers flee train during 19-hour ride from Michigan to Chicago
Passengers stuck on an Amtrak train say there was no electricity, heat, bathrooms or food during a roughly 19-hour journey from Pontiac to Chicago. Many of them fled the train before it even reached its destination. Wolverine Train 351 first left Michigan around 6 a.m. Friday for the scheduled 5½...
Carvana dealer has license suspended by state of Michigan
NOVI, MI – As of Oct 7, the Michigan Department of State (MDOS) has suspended the license of an Oakland County vehicle dealer for what it is calling imminent harm to the public. Carvana LLC, located at 26890 Adell Center Drive in Novi and owned by Paul W. Breaux,...
Michigan dispensary suspended after inspection reveals ‘duffel bags’ of untagged marijuana
Michigan marijuana regulators are temporarily shutting down a Detroit medical marijuana dispensary accused of possessing unknown amounts of untagged marijuana. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency on Monday, Oct. 10, signed a consent order with the business, House of Mary Jane at 19154 James Couzens Freeway in Detroit, suspending its medical marijuana license for 30 days in addition to issuing a $75,000 fine.
Tlaib reelection likely in MI-12 match up against Republican tattoo shop owner
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is likely looking at a third term in Congress as the days tick down to Nov. 8, where she will be squaring up against Republican candidate Steven Elliott to defend the 12th U.S. House district seat. Tlaib, D-Detroit, is fighting in a slightly different seat than...
Michigan vs. Indiana live updates: Wolverines regain lead in second half
Another Hoosiers drive was thwarted by a Michigan sack. Freshman edge Derrick Moore pressured Connor Bazelak on second down to force an incompletion and then sacked him on third down, becoming the sixth Wolverine to record one today. Michigan 24, Indiana 10. 12:45 – Michigan drive starts on own 44...
King penguin chick hatches at Detroit Zoo after traveling 300 miles from Cincinnati
ROYAL OAK, MI – There’s a happy penguin family at the Detroit Zoo thanks to a little help from staff at the Cincinnati Zoo. Detroit Zoo staff shared the story of the yet-to-be-named king penguin chick, which hatched at the Royal Oak facility on Aug. 13 after traveling nearly 300 miles from the Cincinnati Zoo.
Ancient instruments? Mastodons? These 12 University of Michigan museums have it all
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan’s state motto translates to, “If you seek a pleasant peninsula, look about you.”. Replace peninsula with museums, and that pretty well describes the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. There are 12 museums across campus, ranging from natural history to archaeology to ancient...
See 68 game photos from Western Michigan’s game against Eastern Michigan
KALAMAZOO, MI-- Early start for Kalamazoo as Western Michigan University football team’s game played against Eastern Michigan Saturday at noon. Eastern Michigan started the game off strong with two touchdowns in first quarter, while the Broncos weren’t able to score until second quarter. Eastern Michigan defeated Western Michigan, 45-23 at Waldo Stadium on Oct. 7.
MAGA regalia: For some Trump supporters, the movement is part of a lifestyle
At the rally for former president Donald Trump in Warren Oct. 1, supporters showed up for more than the opportunity to see the man that has earned their adoration. The events have a celebration for those who have embraced MAGA — Make America Great Again — as more than a slogan, but as a culture and a lifestyle.
QAnon, Christianity and Trump converge in Michigan
WARREN, MI — The crowd softened, a dramatic instrumental grew louder, and Donald Trump’s voice ascended into a monologue about “the radical left” leading America toward “destruction” and “Word War III.”. “As long as we are confident and united, the tyrants we are...
Lions place WR Quintez Cephus on injured reserve, sign 2 from practice squad
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions took another hit to their wide receiver depth, with Quintez Cephus (foot) landing on injured reserve. DJ Chark (ankle) is already ruled out for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. And Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and Josh Reynolds (ankle) are questionable. Cephus got the start in last week’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks, catching two passes for 15 yards before the injury. The Lions turned to Reynolds, Tom Kennedy and Kalif Raymond at receiver. Maurice Alexander also saw a couple of snaps out wide while taking over kickoff returns.
Snap counts, PFF grades: What to make of Michigan’s pass rush vs. Indiana
Michigan is 6-0 heading into a top-10 matchup against Penn State, but it needed a big second half against Indiana on Saturday to remain unbeaten. The Wolverines’ offense found a rhythm and scored three unanswered touchdowns, while the defense bowed up and held the Hoosiers (3-3, 1-2) to just 29 yards in the final two quarters.
Inside the locker room: Patriots made stopping Lions’ T.J. Hockenson a key in shutout win
T.J Hockenson had a career-best performance last week. And with the Detroit Lions limping into Week 5, it makes sense to hear the New England Patriots say they made stopping the tight end a priority in their 29-0 win. Hockenson had eight receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns against...
Detroit Lions at New England Patriots: 3 burning questions heading into Week 5
The Detroit Lions (1-3) have a crucial test ahead of their bye week, with a road trip to face the New England Patriots (1-3) in Week 5 action. We’ll try and answer three burning questions ahead of kickoff below:. Can Detroit’s defense get this thing heading in the right...
Detroit Lions blanked 29-0 in New England, fall to 1-4: Live updates recap
3:02 -- New England Patriots drive starts on own 18. The Patriots sticking to the ground, while the Lions use their timeouts ahead of the two-minute warning. Patriots kneeling out of the break. 5:01 -- Detroit Lions drive starts on own 25. Goff to Raymond nets 12 yards on the...
What’s being said nationally after Detroit Lions get blanked by the Patriots
It’s not looking pretty for the Detroit Lions heading into their bye week. Detroit (1-4) lost 29-0 to the New England Patriots (2-3) in Week 5. The last time the Lions got shutout was back in November 2020, when the Carolina Panthers and former XFL quarterback P.J. Walker beat them 20-0 in one of Matt Patricia’s final games as head coach.
Dan Campbell doesn’t regret aggressiveness after Lions set record for failed fourth downs
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions set more dubious NFL history in their 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots, failing to convert any of the six fourth-down attempts they tried. That’s a new league record for fourth-down futility, and it came on a day in which head coach Dan Campbell said he entered wanting to be more conservative and patient. And despite the game getting away from him and the team, the second-year head coach isn’t regretting any of those decisions to let it ride on fourth down.
Snap counts, PFF grades: Lions CB Jeff Okudah has worst-graded game of season
Not much went right for the Detroit Lions in their 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 5. Their defense created only two pressures against a third-string rookie quarterback, and the offense failed to put points on the board while getting blanked on three red-zone trips and six fourth-down attempts. Pro Football Focus didn’t come down too hard on the Lions, with cornerback Jeff Okudah standing as one of those exceptions.
How to watch Lions at Patriots: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
The Detroit Lions (1-3) head to New England to face the Patriots (1-3) in their first outdoor game of the season. Both teams lost last week, with the Lions looking to inch closer to .500 before their bye week. Here’s everything you need to know about the game from how...
