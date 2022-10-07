ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Grand Rapids Press

Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of hotel clerk during 7-hour police standoff

WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A 34-year-old Detroit man has been charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a hotel clerk in Dearborn last week. Richard Lee Williams-Lewis faces several criminal charges related to the fatal Oct. 6 shooting of the 55-year-old Hampton Inn hotel clerk. Williams-Lewis is accused of killing the clerk during a seven-hour police standoff where he barricaded himself in a hotel room before eventually being arrested by Dearborn police.
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan dispensary suspended after inspection reveals ‘duffel bags’ of untagged marijuana

Michigan marijuana regulators are temporarily shutting down a Detroit medical marijuana dispensary accused of possessing unknown amounts of untagged marijuana. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency on Monday, Oct. 10, signed a consent order with the business, House of Mary Jane at 19154 James Couzens Freeway in Detroit, suspending its medical marijuana license for 30 days in addition to issuing a $75,000 fine.
MLive

See 68 game photos from Western Michigan’s game against Eastern Michigan

KALAMAZOO, MI-- Early start for Kalamazoo as Western Michigan University football team’s game played against Eastern Michigan Saturday at noon. Eastern Michigan started the game off strong with two touchdowns in first quarter, while the Broncos weren’t able to score until second quarter. Eastern Michigan defeated Western Michigan, 45-23 at Waldo Stadium on Oct. 7.
The Ann Arbor News

Lions place WR Quintez Cephus on injured reserve, sign 2 from practice squad

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions took another hit to their wide receiver depth, with Quintez Cephus (foot) landing on injured reserve. DJ Chark (ankle) is already ruled out for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. And Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and Josh Reynolds (ankle) are questionable. Cephus got the start in last week’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks, catching two passes for 15 yards before the injury. The Lions turned to Reynolds, Tom Kennedy and Kalif Raymond at receiver. Maurice Alexander also saw a couple of snaps out wide while taking over kickoff returns.
The Ann Arbor News

Dan Campbell doesn’t regret aggressiveness after Lions set record for failed fourth downs

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions set more dubious NFL history in their 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots, failing to convert any of the six fourth-down attempts they tried. That’s a new league record for fourth-down futility, and it came on a day in which head coach Dan Campbell said he entered wanting to be more conservative and patient. And despite the game getting away from him and the team, the second-year head coach isn’t regretting any of those decisions to let it ride on fourth down.
The Ann Arbor News

Snap counts, PFF grades: Lions CB Jeff Okudah has worst-graded game of season

Not much went right for the Detroit Lions in their 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 5. Their defense created only two pressures against a third-string rookie quarterback, and the offense failed to put points on the board while getting blanked on three red-zone trips and six fourth-down attempts. Pro Football Focus didn’t come down too hard on the Lions, with cornerback Jeff Okudah standing as one of those exceptions.
