my40.tv
Flying out of AVL? Better include time to find a parking spot in your plans
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — People looking to park their cars when they fly out of Asheville Regional Airport are struggling to find spaces and sometimes even missing flights because of how long the search took. “Oh, it’s very frustrating,” said Jim Allday, a flight nurse paramedic. “I try to...
my40.tv
NCDOT prepares crews and equipment for snow and ice of winter season
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Winter doesn’t officially begin until December 21, but that’s not stopping NCDOT crews from preparing their crews and equipment for the snow and ice of the season. On Monday, Buncombe County crews proactively began examining equipment, loading trucks and conducting dry runs...
Crews working on major fire in downtown Gatlinburg
Gatlinburg firefighters are actively working on hot spots following the major fire at a downtown restaurant.
my40.tv
'Those...on the side streets are going to pay the price': Merrimon Ave. conversion begins
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Earlier this year, the city of Asheville approved a $2.5 million project known as the Merrimon Avenue Conversion. It's a "road diet" with the intention of improving mobility and increasing safety for all. On Monday, Oct. 10, the conversion that has been four years in...
WLOS.com
Asheville Regional Airport travelers can soon enroll in TSA expedited screening program
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Air travelers who often use Asheville Regional Airport will soon be able to enroll in a TSA precheck program that expedites the screening process for many. The IdentoGo TSA PreCheck Mobile truck will be coming to Asheville Regional Airport for just under two weeks --...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another person was injured in a crash Saturday in Spartanburg. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:35 p.m. on Fairmont Avenue. Troopers said a 2004 Honda was traveling north when it went off the right side of the road, hit a tree […]
my40.tv
'Overreach:' NC retail group questions Asheville's authority to ban plastic bags
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Retail Merchants Association is pushing back on the city of Asheville’s plans to explore an ordinance banning single-use plastic bags at the point of sale. The Asheville City Council will discuss a phased approach during a meeting Tuesday night. The first...
travellemming.com
17 Best Towns in Western North Carolina (in 2022)
I grew up in Western North Carolina and in this guide I’ll share my picks for the best towns in Western North Carolina. In this guide, you’ll discover things to do and places to stay in each charming mountain destination. I go over popular spots as well as off-the-beaten-path towns in Western North Carolina that you won’t want to miss.
FOX Carolina
Coroner responding to scene in Spartanburg County
INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a scene on Bobo Drive. Dispatch said the call came in at around 7:46 p.m. Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Inman Police are also investigating this scene. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
my40.tv
Compromise needed to bring American Foundation Document display to Waynesville
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Hope remains for establishing a display of America’s foundation documents at the Haywood County Courthouse in Waynesville. But plans are at a standstill and may need amending to bring them to fruition. The display would include the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Structure fire in Columbus results in total loss of home
COLUMBUS––Early Saturday morning around three o’clock, Columbus Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on Peniel Road, just past Red Fox Road in Columbus. Will Craine at CFD says that nobody in the residence was harmed by the fire and made it out safely. The homeowner, however, was transported by EMS to the hospital for chest pains.
Officers investigate shooting in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police said shots were fired at a vehicle early Saturday morning in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said officers responded to Patton Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, police located a vehicle with six gunshot holes. Officers learned that two or three men shot at the vehicle and the driver fired […]
my40.tv
Drivers paying more as gas price average continues upward climb for the third week
WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have risen 5.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.54 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 8.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 44.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.
my40.tv
Swannanoa man given $1 million bond after drug arrest in Haywood County
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Swannanoa man faces drug trafficking charges after he was pulled over in Haywood County last month. Haywood County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they found 1.12 pounds of methamphetamine, 47 grams of Fentanyl and an illegal firearm during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 on Sept. 28.
This North Carolina Mountain Coaster is an Epic Fall Destination
North Carolina is home to an abundance of amazing roller coasters and theme parks. But, if you're looking to take an epic ride on North Carolina's only coaster that takes you through the mountains, you have to head to this one-of-a-kind resort in the Appalacian Mountains, keep reading to learn more.
WLOS.com
$80 Million Industrial Park Breaks Ground in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new $80 million industrial park is breaking ground in Henderson County. The park, to be called the Blue Ridge Commerce Center, will include 654,000 square feet of industrial and warehouse space. According to the developers, the Minnesota-based Oppidan Investment Company, the spaces are designed to be flexible to better serve the needs of its users.
7+ shots fired in shootout in NC mountains, car hit by gunfire, police say
The driver of a car hit by at least 6 gunshots returned gunfire and the initial 2 or 3 gunmen fled the area, Asheville police said.
my40.tv
Asheville school board members favor naming playground after murder victim Candace Pickens
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Board of Education on Monday night put its support behind naming a planned park after a woman who was killed at the site in 2016. Jones Park Playground off Kimberly Avenue near Ira B. Jones Elementary School was demolished in September 2021 because of safety concerns.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In North Carolina
Mashed searched the country for the best pizza place in each state, including this spot in North Carolina.
WYFF4.com
Police investigating shots fired at vehicle in West Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Asheville Police Department is investigating shots fired at a vehicle early Saturday morning in West Asheville. According to police, officers responded to Patton Avenue around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered a vehicle that was hit by at least six rounds. Police said two or three men shot at a vehicle and the driver fired back. No one was injured.
