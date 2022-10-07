ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

Related
my40.tv

NCDOT prepares crews and equipment for snow and ice of winter season

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Winter doesn’t officially begin until December 21, but that’s not stopping NCDOT crews from preparing their crews and equipment for the snow and ice of the season. On Monday, Buncombe County crews proactively began examining equipment, loading trucks and conducting dry runs...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Asheville, NC
Business
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Industry
State
Georgia State
City
Fletcher, NC
WSPA 7News

1 dead, 1 injured in crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another person was injured in a crash Saturday in Spartanburg. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:35 p.m. on Fairmont Avenue. Troopers said a 2004 Honda was traveling north when it went off the right side of the road, hit a tree […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
travellemming.com

17 Best Towns in Western North Carolina (in 2022)

I grew up in Western North Carolina and in this guide I’ll share my picks for the best towns in Western North Carolina. In this guide, you’ll discover things to do and places to stay in each charming mountain destination. I go over popular spots as well as off-the-beaten-path towns in Western North Carolina that you won’t want to miss.
BREVARD, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Landing#Accident#Airfield
FOX Carolina

Coroner responding to scene in Spartanburg County

INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a scene on Bobo Drive. Dispatch said the call came in at around 7:46 p.m. Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Inman Police are also investigating this scene. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Structure fire in Columbus results in total loss of home

COLUMBUS––Early Saturday morning around three o’clock, Columbus Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on Peniel Road, just past Red Fox Road in Columbus. Will Craine at CFD says that nobody in the residence was harmed by the fire and made it out safely. The homeowner, however, was transported by EMS to the hospital for chest pains.
COLUMBUS, NC
WSPA 7News

Officers investigate shooting in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police said shots were fired at a vehicle early Saturday morning in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said officers responded to Patton Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, police located a vehicle with six gunshot holes. Officers learned that two or three men shot at the vehicle and the driver fired […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
my40.tv

Drivers paying more as gas price average continues upward climb for the third week

WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have risen 5.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.54 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 8.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 44.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

$80 Million Industrial Park Breaks Ground in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new $80 million industrial park is breaking ground in Henderson County. The park, to be called the Blue Ridge Commerce Center, will include 654,000 square feet of industrial and warehouse space. According to the developers, the Minnesota-based Oppidan Investment Company, the spaces are designed to be flexible to better serve the needs of its users.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Police investigating shots fired at vehicle in West Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Asheville Police Department is investigating shots fired at a vehicle early Saturday morning in West Asheville. According to police, officers responded to Patton Avenue around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered a vehicle that was hit by at least six rounds. Police said two or three men shot at a vehicle and the driver fired back. No one was injured.
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy