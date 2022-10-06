Read full article on original website
Watch: What Happened After WWE Extreme Rules? (Bray Wyatt)
The excitement inside the Wells Fargo Center at last night’s Extreme Rules didn’t stop once the cameras stopped rolling. In the final moments of the show, Bray Wyatt made his long-awaited return to WWE, fifteen months after his release in July 2021. Following the pay-per-view event, Wyatt continued...
Finn Balor Feels The Finish Of His Extreme Rules Match With Roman Reigns Was “Left Open-Ended”
During a recent interview with Josh Martinez for “Superstar Crossover,” The Judgement Day’s Finn Balor discussed the controversial finish of his match with Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules 2021. Near the end of the match, Balor was about to deliver the Coup de Grace when the top turnbuckle snapped. Balor fell and hurt his knee, allowing Reigns to take advantage and deliver a sphere for the win.
Daniel Cormier Not Closing Door On Potential WWE Future, Brock Lesnar Match
UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier served as the referee for the Fight Pit main event between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at Saturday’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event. Riddle went over when he tapped out Rollins while having him in a submission hold. In an interview with the...
Report – Air Date Changed For VICE TV’s Vince McMahon Documentary
As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, VICE TV will be airing a new documentary titled “The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon.” Originally, the special was scheduled to air on October 18th from 8-10 PM ET, but that will no longer be taking place. The schedule for...
Breaking News – Bray Wyatt Returns To WWE
Bray Wyatt has returned to WWE. At the end of Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, “The Fiend” made his return to the company. After the Fight Pit match involving Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins, a bout in which the former picked up the win, the lights went out as Riddle was making his way to the back.
Karrion Kross Defeats Drew McIntyre In A Strap Match At Extreme Rules
During Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Karrion Kross defeated Drew McIntyre to pick up his first win on a main roster WWE pay-per-view. In a back-and-forth Strap Match, Kross was able to pick up the win after Scarlett came into the ring and sprayed McIntyre with pepper spray. Following the spot, Kross hit a forearm to the back of McIntyre’s head to pick up the 1, 2, 3.
Ronda Rousey’s Message For Upset Liv Morgan Fans: Cry About It, Neckbeards!
Ronda Rousey doesn’t give a damn what you think after she defeated Liv Morgan to capture the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship at the Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event. On Sunday morning, Rousey took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself choking Morgan out with her...
Mark Henry Thinks His Son Will Be A Better Athlete Than Him
Although Mark Henry had a successful career and is a WWE Hall of Famer, the current AEW talent believes his son Jacob will be an even better athlete than he was. Henry’s son can squat 600 pounds, living up to expectations of being a strong man like his father.
Edge Forced To Say “I Quit” To Finn Balor At Extreme Rules
Edge was forced to say “I Quit” at Extreme Rules. During Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Edge faced off against Finn Balor in an “I Quit” Match that featured a ton of interference from The Judgment Day, Rey Mysterio, and others. As...
Four Wrestlers Done With Impact Wrestling
Following Saturday night’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Albany, New York, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis, and Vince from Honor No More are officially done with the promotion, according to Pwinsider. There’s no word on what is next for the wrestlers. Maria has previously stated that she’s had...
WWE Announces New Match For NXT
WWE has announced a new match for this week’s episode of NXT as Alba Fyre is slated to wrestle Jacy Jayne. You can check out the official announcement below:. “Alba Fyre sets sights on Jacy Jayne in Toxic Attraction path of destruction. There’s nowhere for Toxic Attraction to hide...
Latest Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch Pre-Trial Date Delayed
A pre-trial hearing for the DUI Manslaughter case against Tammy Sytch has faced another delay. Sytch is on trial for her alleged role in the death of Julian Lasseter, who was killed in a three-vehicle collision earlier this year. Pwinsider reports that the pre-trial hearing, originally scheduled for October 13,...
Wheeler Yuta Believes He Might Feud With MJF For “A Very Long Time”
Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta recently spoke with Busted Open Radio to discuss the feuds he’s had in AEW thus far, including his future with MJF. He said,. “I think that myself and MJF will be wrestling each other for a very long time. I think that myself and Lee Moriarty are now going to have to be on a collision course after, after the match; the aftermath with him attacking me. But, yeah, I’m very excited to see where either of those go. Those are both guys that, we’re around the same age.”
Ronda Rousey Praises Mustafa Ali, Says He’s ‘Amazingly Talented’
During a recent livestream on her YouTube channel, WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey gave some high praise to fellow WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali, calling him ‘amazingly talented.’ She said,. “I think he is, he’s amazingly talented. Athletically and comes up with some really great sequences and stuff like that.“...
Backstage Notes On Ronda Rousey, Brawling Brutes’ Internal WWE Roster Statuses
We have some updates to pass along regarding Ronda Rousey and The Brawling Brutes’ official statuses on the WWE roster. Pwinsider is reporting that Rousey is officially listed as a heel, which has been teased on WWE TV for some time now. As for the Brawling Brutes, the trio...
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE EXTREME RULES 2022 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well as...
WWE Touts Success Of Extreme Rules 2022
Wrestling Inc reports that a memo from WWE to senior officials in the company revealed that Extreme Rules 2022 was the highest-grossing show in the pay-per-view’s history. It was also the largest viewing audience for an Extreme Rules pay-per-view event. WWE Extreme Rules 2022 saw the return of Bray...
WWE RAW News – Dexter Lumis Crashes The Miz’s Birthday Party, Candice LeRae’s Big Win
Dexter Lumis crashed The Miz’s birthday party on Monday night’s episode of RAW. Lumis wound up causing The Miz to push his wife Maryse into a birthday cake that was set up at ringside. Road Dogg would later tell The Miz in a backstage segment that he’ll have...
Ronda Rousey Wants WWE To Bring Back MMA’s Four-Horsewomen
Ronda Rousey has called on WWE to rehire Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir and reunite the four horsewomen. Rousey is one-quarter of MMA’s four horsewomen, alongside Duke, Shafir and Shayna Baszler. Speaking on a recent episode of “The Baddest Stream On The Planet,” Rousey was asked who she would...
D-X Reunites On WWE RAW, Shout Out To Chyna Given
D-Generation X (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, and Road Dogg) reunited to close out Monday night’s episode of RAW. After making their entrance, X-Pac shouted out late former WWE Intercontinental and Women’s Champion Chyna, calling her the “magic ingredient” to D-X. Road Dogg did the signature...
