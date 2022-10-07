ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Financial support continuing, but more needed, for Bridgeport (West Virginia) inclusive playground

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fundraising continues for The Bridge Sports Complex’s inclusive playground, which is to be located outside the Citynet Center. Friends of Bridgeport Recreation Inc. board member Lisa Lang said more than half the funding is already in place thanks to community businesses and groups and $250,000 in financial support from the city.
Pair hospitalized following Meadowbrook (West Virginia) wreck

MEADOWBROOK, W.Va. (WV News) — U.S. 19 is closed for a portion in both directions between Clarksburg and Shinnston while emergency crews reconstruct a vehicle accident. According to a Harrison-Taylor 911 supervisor, two patients were transported via Harrison County EMS to United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. The patients were injured in an accident of a motorcycle versus an SUV.
Lewis County's serving, defense too much for Lincoln

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A strength of the 2022 Lewis County volleyball team is its depth. On Monday, the Minutemaids displayed that depth as three players had at least four kills and six served at least one ace in Lewis County’s 25-15, 25-19, 25-20 victory over Lincoln at Lincoln.
Okey Samuel Snyder

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Okey Samuel Snyder, 64, of Bridgeport, passed away at the Rosewood Center in Grafton, WV. He was born in Frankfort, Germany on December 17, 1957, the son of the late Leonard and Luella Matheny Snyder.
Lincoln's Hilliard, RCB's Childers receive AOW honors

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln’s Antwan Hilliard and Robert C. Byrd’s Avery Childers are the latest winners of the Truist/Exponent Telegram Athletes of the Week. Hilliard rushed 25 times for 234 yards and two touchdowns in the Cougars’ 31-20 win over Robert C. Byrd.
Leonard Keith Valentine

WESTON- Leonard Keith Valentine, 82, of Horner, WV went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Smithville, WV on May 3, 1940: son of the late Raymond Valentine and Vada (Scott) Valentine. On December 29, 1958, he married the love of his life, Doris Jean (Bush) Valentine, who survives.
Kicking back: Acord's winning PAT earns Play of the Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) -- It's the life of a kicker. A week after missing a PAT in a tight loss to Lincoln, Lewis County's Owen Acord was the hero in the battle for the Pick, booting the winning extra point in the Minutemen's 35-34 overtime victory over rival Buckhannon-Upshur.
WVU Rifle knocks off Ole Miss, competition remains strong

West Virginia's rifle team improved its aggregate score by 11 points in its second match of the season, a 4723-4696 win over Mississippi on Saturday, but the Mountaineers remain in arrears of a handful of scores recorded by its national competitors on the young season. Without question, the win over...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Kaden Prather 10/10/22

West Virginia receiver Kaden Prather describes the process of getting over a loss, the difficulty of weathering a long flight home in combination with such an outcome, and disabuses the notion that Texas' win over Oklahoma had any effect on their opinion of the Longhorns. Welcome to the discussion. Thank...
New tax credits for movies get 2 thumbs up

More than 50 years ago, Columbia Pictures made a movie in Moundsville called “Fools’ Parade.” It was based on a novel by West Virginia native Davis Grubb. Its all-star cast included Jimmy Stewart, George Kennedy, Strother Martin, Ken Russell and Anne Baxter. It was a major motion...
WVU's Tucker targets weekly honors; Varsity Sports Update

After a season-best performance in the Mountaineers’ win over No. 5 Ole Miss, senior Mary Tucker of the West Virginia University rifle team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week. Tucker tallied an aggregate score of 1193 against the Rebels over the weekend, which included a 594...
