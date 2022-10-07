Read full article on original website
WVNews
Free 'Myths About Lee's Surrender' presentation Tuesday in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A free public presentation on "Myths About Lee's Surrender" will be presented Tuesday in Clarksburg by Civil War author and historian Patrick A. Schroeder. The event will be held starting at 7 p.m. at the Uptown Event Center, 305 Washington Ave., Clarksburg, via a...
WVNews
Financial support continuing, but more needed, for Bridgeport (West Virginia) inclusive playground
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fundraising continues for The Bridge Sports Complex’s inclusive playground, which is to be located outside the Citynet Center. Friends of Bridgeport Recreation Inc. board member Lisa Lang said more than half the funding is already in place thanks to community businesses and groups and $250,000 in financial support from the city.
WVNews
Pair hospitalized following Meadowbrook (West Virginia) wreck
MEADOWBROOK, W.Va. (WV News) — U.S. 19 is closed for a portion in both directions between Clarksburg and Shinnston while emergency crews reconstruct a vehicle accident. According to a Harrison-Taylor 911 supervisor, two patients were transported via Harrison County EMS to United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. The patients were injured in an accident of a motorcycle versus an SUV.
WVNews
Glenville State Homecoming court announced
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Members of the 2022 Glenville State University Homecoming Court were announced at the annual Coronation Ceremony on Monday.
WVNews
Three vehicle accident injures two near Maple Lake in Bridgeport, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two patients were taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle T-bone type collision on the outskirts of Bridgeport near Maple Lake, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. The Bridgeport Fire Department and Harrison Country EMS each transported a patient to United Hospital Center.
WVNews
Lewis County's serving, defense too much for Lincoln
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A strength of the 2022 Lewis County volleyball team is its depth. On Monday, the Minutemaids displayed that depth as three players had at least four kills and six served at least one ace in Lewis County’s 25-15, 25-19, 25-20 victory over Lincoln at Lincoln.
WVNews
Okey Samuel Snyder
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Okey Samuel Snyder, 64, of Bridgeport, passed away at the Rosewood Center in Grafton, WV. He was born in Frankfort, Germany on December 17, 1957, the son of the late Leonard and Luella Matheny Snyder.
WVNews
Harrison West Virginia sheriff: Motorcyclist who was mortally injured in Sunday wreck crossed center line, striking SUV
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A female suffered mortal injuries and her male passenger was seriously injured when the motorcycle she was operating crossed the center line and struck an SUV head-on, Sheriff Robert Matheny said Monday. The wreck occurred just prior to 4:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 19...
WVNews
Lincoln's Hilliard, RCB's Childers receive AOW honors
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln’s Antwan Hilliard and Robert C. Byrd’s Avery Childers are the latest winners of the Truist/Exponent Telegram Athletes of the Week. Hilliard rushed 25 times for 234 yards and two touchdowns in the Cougars’ 31-20 win over Robert C. Byrd.
WVNews
Leonard Keith Valentine
WESTON- Leonard Keith Valentine, 82, of Horner, WV went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Smithville, WV on May 3, 1940: son of the late Raymond Valentine and Vada (Scott) Valentine. On December 29, 1958, he married the love of his life, Doris Jean (Bush) Valentine, who survives.
WVNews
Kicking back: Acord's winning PAT earns Play of the Week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) -- It's the life of a kicker. A week after missing a PAT in a tight loss to Lincoln, Lewis County's Owen Acord was the hero in the battle for the Pick, booting the winning extra point in the Minutemen's 35-34 overtime victory over rival Buckhannon-Upshur.
WVNews
South Harrison volleyball sweeps Webster County; WVU men home against Lehigh
UPPERGLADE, W.Va. (WV News) — The South Harrison Hawks swept the Webster County Highlanders in high school volleyball action on Monday, 25-22, 25-16, 25-15. Katie Rogers tallied 10 kills and eight digs, while Molly Thomas had six kills, five aces and 13 digs,
WVNews
WVU Rifle knocks off Ole Miss, competition remains strong
West Virginia's rifle team improved its aggregate score by 11 points in its second match of the season, a 4723-4696 win over Mississippi on Saturday, but the Mountaineers remain in arrears of a handful of scores recorded by its national competitors on the young season. Without question, the win over...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Kaden Prather 10/10/22
West Virginia receiver Kaden Prather describes the process of getting over a loss, the difficulty of weathering a long flight home in combination with such an outcome, and disabuses the notion that Texas' win over Oklahoma had any effect on their opinion of the Longhorns. Welcome to the discussion. Thank...
WVNews
New tax credits for movies get 2 thumbs up
More than 50 years ago, Columbia Pictures made a movie in Moundsville called “Fools’ Parade.” It was based on a novel by West Virginia native Davis Grubb. Its all-star cast included Jimmy Stewart, George Kennedy, Strother Martin, Ken Russell and Anne Baxter. It was a major motion...
WVNews
WVU's Tucker targets weekly honors; Varsity Sports Update
After a season-best performance in the Mountaineers’ win over No. 5 Ole Miss, senior Mary Tucker of the West Virginia University rifle team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week. Tucker tallied an aggregate score of 1193 against the Rebels over the weekend, which included a 594...
