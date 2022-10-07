ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Environmental groups honor Patrick Leahy’s contributions to Vermont’s natural landscape

By Emma Cotton
VTDigger
VTDigger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1piYTX_0iPKpDHs00
U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, who is retiring at the end of this term, is honored for his work on the environment by the Vermont Natural Resources Council at an event at Shelburne Farms in Shelburne on Thursday, Oct. 6. Photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

SHELBURNE — Before a crowd of around 400 environmental advocates, U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., recalled how he once upset senators from the Midwest when he snuck Lake Champlain onto the list of Great Lakes, a designation that lasted less than a month.

The crowd laughed and applauded.

“I got some grief from others around the country,” he said.

Speakers at the event — held to honor the outgoing senior senator’s contributions to the environment — hailed Leahy’s willingness to bring outsize dollars and ideas to his tiny home state, and to bring Vermonters’ ideas to Washington. Leahy is set to retire in January, after 48 years in office.

Banners hung behind the podium, each with individual sheets of paper that listed areas that had been conserved or laws that had been passed with Leahy’s help — the Green River Reservoir, Glastonbury Wilderness Area, the Vermont Wilderness Act of 2006, the Upper Connecticut River Partnership Act.

The country’s National Organic Program was rejected at first by the chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee, who told the senator from Vermont, “this is a crunchy granola thing,” Leahy recounted.

After the chair retired, Leahy succeeded him “and we passed it,” he said. “That crunchy granola program is a $60 billion industry.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O5SyZ_0iPKpDHs00
U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy gets a hug from former staffer Maggie Gendron. Photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

“To list the many significant places that have been protected because of funding or legislation initiated by Sen. Leahy would take longer than even you have the stamina to listen to,” Gaye Symington, a former speaker of the Vermont House, told the crowd.

She named two she considered particularly impactful: The Marsh-Billings Rockefeller National Historical Park, home to the Conservation Institute, and the Lake Champlain Basin Program, which has awarded more than $8 million in 1,300 local grants and funded more than 80 research and demonstration projects since 1992, she said.

Candace Page, a veteran reporter for the Burlington Free Press and now a consulting editor to Seven Days , said she got to know Leahy before she became a journalist and he a senator.

First a Chittenden County prosecutor, Leahy wasn’t always known for his environmental work, Page said.

“Vermonters knew Pat as the guy who prosecuted murders, fought drug crime and who made the national news with his memo to Vermont police departments on the naughty problem of what to do about skinny dipping hippies who were offending the tender sensibilities of some Vermonters,” she said. “He told them to find a better way to spend their time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wlKCS_0iPKpDHs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dE5rg_0iPKpDHs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WieLt_0iPKpDHs00

As a reporter, she said, she and Leahy approached each other “with some degree of wariness and skepticism.”

“Today, I'm here, as I think you are, too, to offer my deepest thanks to the senator, not just on behalf of the state I love, but on behalf of the planet,” she said.

Leahy said he’s taken ideas born in Vermont to Washington, such as the Forest Legacy Program and the Community Forest Program .

“The idea came from all of you here in Vermont, and I consider myself very fortunate to be able to bring those ideas to the rest of the country,” he said.

He closed his speech by saying that he and his wife, Marcelle, are looking forward to stationing themselves permanently in Vermont, and said he’ll be there to help the next set of leaders.

“And, it is a great lake,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZNioO_0iPKpDHs00
U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy speaks as he is honored for his work on the environment by the Vermont Natural Resources Council at an event at Shelburne Farms in Shelburne on Thursday, Oct. 6. Photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

Read the story on VTDigger here: Environmental groups honor Patrick Leahy’s contributions to Vermont’s natural landscape .

Comments / 2

Roy Batty
4d ago

pathetic a career political parasite who's NEVER had a real job in his life, gets awards for spending taxpayers money ..he should be shamed ..term limits poster boy

Reply
5
Related
VTDigger

David Moats: Patrick Leahy’s only constant was change

Leahy’s observations shed light, not only on one man’s career, but on the nation’s turbulent journey from the final days of the Vietnam War to the parlous present, which finds democracy under assault abroad and at home. Read the story on VTDigger here: David Moats: Patrick Leahy’s only constant was change.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
City
Washington, VT
Local
Vermont Society
City
Shelburne, VT
Shelburne, VT
Government
VTDigger

James Lyall: Here’s what you should know about Vermont’s reproductive liberty amendment

The part about “compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means” refers to a specific legal standard known as the “strict scrutiny test.” This standard provides the strongest possible protection by limiting the government’s ability to infringe on a given right. Read the story on VTDigger here: James Lyall: Here’s what you should know about Vermont’s reproductive liberty amendment.
VERMONT STATE
WBEC AM

Massachusetts is Home to the Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country

USA Today has just named a hotel in Massachusetts as the 'Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country'! What's even better is that the selection for this particular distinction was selected by readers. It's almost like a People's Choice type of award. There was an expert panel to select 20 nominees to vote from, but from there, readers made the selection. So, where is this waterfront hotel located within Massachusetts, that is so great, it's the best one in the country?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Leahy
Person
Gaye Symington
VTDigger

Jon Margolis: Abolish the state Senate

Here’s the plan: abolish the Senate and cut the House from 150 members to… well, why not 50? Then pay them a decent salary, say $50,000 a year. That’s $2.5 million a year, roughly the cost of today’s 180 legislators. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jon Margolis: Abolish the state Senate.
VERMONT STATE
95.9 WCYY

New Hampshire and Maine Rank Among Worst States to Teach in

Teaching is a selfless profession. These days, teachers get into the profession fully aware of the salary and sacrifices they are about to make. For a long time, but especially in the past three years, teachers have been stretched extremely thin. In 2019, when the world was completely shifting jobs,...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut River#Environmental Groups#National Organic Program
VTDigger

Beleaguered Barton Electric Dept. carries on with help from Vermont Public Power Supply Authority

After residents voted against selling their local utility to Vermont Electric Cooperative, Vermont Public Power Supply Authority has coordinated contracts with other municipal electric companies and line workers while the local government weighs options. Read the story on VTDigger here: Beleaguered Barton Electric Dept. carries on with help from Vermont Public Power Supply Authority.
BARTON, VT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Vermont town stunned after learning city worker lowered fluoride level in water for years

RICHMOND, Vt. — The water superintendent of a small Vermont town admitted that he lowered the fluoride level almost four years ago. Kendall Chamberlin, Richmond’s water and wastewater superintendent, told the Water and Sewer Commission last month that he had intentionally reduced the fluoride level because he was worried about quality control in the fluoride used in U.S. drinking systems because it comes from China, according to The Associated Press.
RICHMOND, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Seacoast Current

How Many Drive-In Theaters Are Still Operational in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts?

These days, most people would consider drive-in theaters to be a thing of the past. According to this US News article, around 300 of these cinematic structures are still operational in the US as of 2020. This is a drastic decrease compared to the ~4,000 that once existed during the peak of drive-ins in the '50s and '60s, according to Smithsonian Magazine.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy