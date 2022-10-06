Read full article on original website
Eastern Progress
EKU soccer holds fourth place after an ASUN matchup win
Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) (3-2-2) took on Stetson University (SU) (2-3-1) in another ASUN Conference matchup on Oct. 9 at the EKU Soccer Complex. EKU finished the game with a 2-0 victory over the Hatters and held their fourth place position in the ASUN conference. In their last matchup in...
Punter Carter Schwartz Commits to Kentucky
Kentucky has added a highly-valued punter to its 2023 recruiting class. Coming out of Trinity High School in Louisville, Carter Schwartz has announced his commitment to stay in-state and play for the Wildcats: Standing 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Schwartz received a preferred walk-on ...
aseaofblue.com
Players and coaches recap South Carolina, plus postgame notes
Saturday night in Lexington, the Kentucky Wildcats fell to South Carolina, 24-14. After the game, myself and other media members caught up with some of the players and coaches. After hardly any generated offense, tons of penalties, and redshirt freshman quarterback in under center, we started by talking with offensive...
eriereader.com
Global Summit Tips Off with Coach John Calipari
Tuesday, Oct. 11 // 7:30 P.M. The Future of Collegiate Sports with John Calipari and L. Jon Wertheim. Global Summit XIV tips off with an appearance from Basketball Hall of Famer and three-time Naismith College Coach of the Year John Calipari, who has helmed the University of Kentucky men's program since 2009, winning an NCAA championship in 2012. Joining him will be Sports Illustrated Executive Editor L. Jon Wertheim to discuss the status of college sports in the era of NIL — Name, Image, and Likeness. What does the future look like for student athletes, college coaches, and universities? Watch them air it all out on the court (but really in the auditorium) at Cathedral Preparatory School. Tickets are available by registering through the Jefferson Educational Society.
WKYT 27
Every NBA team represented at annual UK Basketball Pro Day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Each year, Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari rolls out the blue carpet for the NBA brass with a pro day. This year, no exception, as every franchise was in Lexington for a look at this new group of Wildcats. The Joe Craft Center...
IN PHOTOS: Gamecock Walk - Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky.— It’s Gameday in the Commonwealth State. South Carolina has arrived at Kroger Field ahead of a stiff test against No. 13 Kentucky. The Gamecocks are in search of their first SEC road win under second-year coach Shane Beamer. UK has won seven of the last eight...
REACTION: South Carolina Wins Rock Fight
South Carolina escapes Lexington, Kentucky with a road SEC win, something they've never been able to say during head coach Shane Beamer's tenure.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Shane Beamer said after South Carolina upset Kentucky
Shane Beamer and South Carolina went into Lexington, Kentucky, and took down the No. 13 Wildcats 24-14. Yes, Cats quarterback Will Levis was out due to an injury, but it was still a nice win for the Gamecocks. The Gamecocks came alive in the second half, too, outscoring the Cats...
Corey Rucker Out For Kentucky
South Carolina confirmed that wide receiver Corey Rucker is out tonight against Kentucky.
Will Levis OUT Against South Carolina
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has been spotted in a sweat suit with a boot on during warmups, indicating he is out tonight.
WTVQ
East Jessamine High School student passes away
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Nicholasville community is mourning the death of a high schooler. East Jessamine High School shared condolences on social media over the weekend for Jacoby Pittman, a football player at the school. Pittman died on Friday and a high school football game scheduled for that...
fox56news.com
How long until we change the clocks in Lexington?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we “fall back” and get that extra hour of sleep. Nov. 6 is the magical date when daylight saving time ends, so this past Sunday marked four weeks away and counting down. The yearly occurrence acts as a time shift when we set our clocks one hour earlier as we head into standard time.
Wave 3
Ky. high school community mourns loss of student
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The East Jessamine High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friday, the school said a student passed away. We’ve learned the student, Jacoby Pittman, was a football player. According to the Jessamine County coroner, Pittman was just 14. The...
fox56news.com
East Jessamine High School student dies, football game canceled
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A football game was canceled Friday night following the death of an East Jessamine High School student. Around 3 p.m. Friday, the school shared that the scheduled football game against Collins High School was canceled due to unforeseen circumstances. “We did lose an EJHS...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking more ups and downs
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will climb through the middle of the week. Our pattern looks pretty good over the next few days. You will see highs reach the low-70s later today. Factor in some of the sunshine and we have ourselves a very pleasant day. I think that most of us will hover around the mid to upper-70s. That’s a pretty good run in the world of weather. It means that highs will actually come in above normal for a few days.
fox56news.com
September Lexington crash now labeled as fatal
LEXINGTON, KY. (FOX 56) — A late September crash is now considered fatal after an individual involved passed away in the hospital due to their injuries. First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Harrodsburg Road and Burbank Drive in Lexington on Sept. 29 in response to a two-vehicle crash.
Lexington man wins $1 million in Powerball
A Lexington man has won a Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket worth $1,000,000 that was sold in August.
fox56news.com
Lexington bar addresses safety concerns: ‘No single bar is the root of the problem’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Businesses in downtown Lexington are dealing with a business killer and that is the rising crime in Lexington. “Hopefully, I can speak for all the businesses downtown when I say that no single business or no single bar is the root of the problem,” the Director of Operations at Creaux said.
WUKY
Time is running out to check your Kentucky voter registration and hear directly from local candidates
In order to vote in the upcoming general election, which is about a month away, Kentuckians will need to make sure they are properly registered, and the deadline is fast approaching. Registrations must be complete by 4 PM Eastern time on Tuesday, October 11. The website to visit is govoteky.com.
fox56news.com
Lexington man claims $1M Powerball prize
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man has finally claimed his big winnings after buying a Powerball ticket back in August. Kentucky Lottery said the anonymous winner bought his ticket on Aug. 31 at Crossroads IGA on Abagail Way in Lexington. The man said he’s been picking the...
