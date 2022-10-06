ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

Comments / 0

Related
Eastern Progress

EKU soccer holds fourth place after an ASUN matchup win

Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) (3-2-2) took on Stetson University (SU) (2-3-1) in another ASUN Conference matchup on Oct. 9 at the EKU Soccer Complex. EKU finished the game with a 2-0 victory over the Hatters and held their fourth place position in the ASUN conference. In their last matchup in...
RICHMOND, KY
Wildcats Today

Punter Carter Schwartz Commits to Kentucky

Kentucky has added a highly-valued punter to its 2023 recruiting class.  Coming out of Trinity High School in Louisville, Carter Schwartz has announced his commitment to stay in-state and play for the Wildcats:  Standing 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Schwartz received a preferred walk-on ...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Players and coaches recap South Carolina, plus postgame notes

Saturday night in Lexington, the Kentucky Wildcats fell to South Carolina, 24-14. After the game, myself and other media members caught up with some of the players and coaches. After hardly any generated offense, tons of penalties, and redshirt freshman quarterback in under center, we started by talking with offensive...
LEXINGTON, KY
eriereader.com

Global Summit Tips Off with Coach John Calipari

Tuesday, Oct. 11 // 7:30 P.M. The Future of Collegiate Sports with John Calipari and L. Jon Wertheim. Global Summit XIV tips off with an appearance from Basketball Hall of Famer and three-time Naismith College Coach of the Year John Calipari, who has helmed the University of Kentucky men's program since 2009, winning an NCAA championship in 2012. Joining him will be Sports Illustrated Executive Editor L. Jon Wertheim to discuss the status of college sports in the era of NIL — Name, Image, and Likeness. What does the future look like for student athletes, college coaches, and universities? Watch them air it all out on the court (but really in the auditorium) at Cathedral Preparatory School. Tickets are available by registering through the Jefferson Educational Society.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, KY
Basketball
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Richmond, KY
Sports
City
Richmond, KY
Richmond, KY
College Basketball
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
City
Middletown, KY
Richmond, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Sports
WKYT 27

Every NBA team represented at annual UK Basketball Pro Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Each year, Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari rolls out the blue carpet for the NBA brass with a pro day. This year, no exception, as every franchise was in Lexington for a look at this new group of Wildcats. The Joe Craft Center...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: Gamecock Walk - Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky.— It’s Gameday in the Commonwealth State. South Carolina has arrived at Kroger Field ahead of a stiff test against No. 13 Kentucky. The Gamecocks are in search of their first SEC road win under second-year coach Shane Beamer. UK has won seven of the last eight...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Shane Beamer said after South Carolina upset Kentucky

Shane Beamer and South Carolina went into Lexington, Kentucky, and took down the No. 13 Wildcats 24-14. Yes, Cats quarterback Will Levis was out due to an injury, but it was still a nice win for the Gamecocks. The Gamecocks came alive in the second half, too, outscoring the Cats...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Peay
WTVQ

East Jessamine High School student passes away

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Nicholasville community is mourning the death of a high schooler. East Jessamine High School shared condolences on social media over the weekend for Jacoby Pittman, a football player at the school. Pittman died on Friday and a high school football game scheduled for that...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

How long until we change the clocks in Lexington?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we “fall back” and get that extra hour of sleep. Nov. 6 is the magical date when daylight saving time ends, so this past Sunday marked four weeks away and counting down. The yearly occurrence acts as a time shift when we set our clocks one hour earlier as we head into standard time.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eku#Bellarmine University#Brescia University#Unc#Men S Basketball#Wku#Texas A M Commerce#Boyce College#Asun#Queens University
Wave 3

Ky. high school community mourns loss of student

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The East Jessamine High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friday, the school said a student passed away. We’ve learned the student, Jacoby Pittman, was a football player. According to the Jessamine County coroner, Pittman was just 14. The...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

East Jessamine High School student dies, football game canceled

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A football game was canceled Friday night following the death of an East Jessamine High School student. Around 3 p.m. Friday, the school shared that the scheduled football game against Collins High School was canceled due to unforeseen circumstances. “We did lose an EJHS...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking more ups and downs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will climb through the middle of the week. Our pattern looks pretty good over the next few days. You will see highs reach the low-70s later today. Factor in some of the sunshine and we have ourselves a very pleasant day. I think that most of us will hover around the mid to upper-70s. That’s a pretty good run in the world of weather. It means that highs will actually come in above normal for a few days.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

September Lexington crash now labeled as fatal

LEXINGTON, KY. (FOX 56) — A late September crash is now considered fatal after an individual involved passed away in the hospital due to their injuries. First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Harrodsburg Road and Burbank Drive in Lexington on Sept. 29 in response to a two-vehicle crash.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
fox56news.com

Lexington man claims $1M Powerball prize

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man has finally claimed his big winnings after buying a Powerball ticket back in August. Kentucky Lottery said the anonymous winner bought his ticket on Aug. 31 at Crossroads IGA on Abagail Way in Lexington. The man said he’s been picking the...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy