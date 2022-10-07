No injuries after shots fired at Columbus high school football game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No one was injured after shots were fired at a football game at Marion-Franklin High School Thursday night, dispatchers said.

Around 8 p.m., Columbus Division of Police officers responded to a call of three shots fired at the Marion-Franklin neighborhood school, where the football team was playing against Africentric Early College. The stadium was evacuated while police investigated, a Columbus City Schools spokesperson said.

“The District’s Safety and Security personnel placed the area on lockdown while Columbus Police responded and investigated,” CCS spokesperson Jacqueline Bryant said in an email. “Individuals not associated with either school are believed to be responsible. No CCS students were involved, and no injuries were reported.”

One vehicle in the parking lot was hit, dispatchers said.

Bryant said the game was canceled just before half-time due to the gunfire. Police have not identified any suspects.

The game will be rescheduled at a later date, Bryant said.

