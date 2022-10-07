ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Brent Venables’ seat is heating up after embarrassing loss to Texas football

According to the Coaches Hot Seat Ranking from coacheshotseat.com, the seat for the Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables is heating up after the demolition that the team suffered over the weekend against Texas football. In the Red River Rivalry game on Oct. 8, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian saw his team down new head coach Venables and the Sooners by the dominant final score of 49-0.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Depressing Oklahoma Photo

Oklahoma is reeling from Saturday's brutal 49-0 loss to Texas. The Sooners mustered 39 passing yards without even scoring any garbage-time points at a home. As a result, the Longhorns prevented their rivals from conducting a time-honored tradition in Norman. Parker Thune of 247Sports posted a photo of the Sooner...
NORMAN, OK
Larry Lease

Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates Oklahoma

Texas manhandled Oklahoma at the Red River Showdown.Dave Adamson/Unsplash. Quinn Ewers returned to Texas' lineup on Saturday and handed Oklahoma a lopsided shutout, 49-0 in their first meeting since 1998. Longhorns' Bijan Robinson ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Fox 4 reports the Longhorns snapped a four-game losing streak in the series, a skid that began with the 2018 Big 12 championship in the only of their 118 meetings outside the regular season. Fox 4 reports that tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders had two touchdown catches.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Venables
The Spun

Photo Of Matthew McConaughey, Oklahoma Legend Going Viral

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are set to face off in the Red River Rivalry later this afternoon. The stars are out for both programs as the two bitter rivals prepare to face off at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Before this afternoon's contest, a photo of Longhorns superfan Matthew McConaughey...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Former USC Star Matt Leinart Has Blunt Message For Oklahoma Fans

The Oklahoma Sooners had an embarrassing performance against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, falling 49-0 in the Red River Rivalry. Oklahoma football fans were understandably upset after today's blowout loss. Some pointed to the departure of Lincoln Riley and the after effects that breakup had on the program. Riley now...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Kansas State#American Football#Utep#The Oklahoma Sooners#Mvp#Texas A M#Longhorns#Qb Quinn Ewers
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Five Oklahoma tribes to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
TULSA, OK
readfrontier.org

Five tribes to unite to back Joy Hofmeister for governor

Five of Oklahoma’s largest tribes will publicly endorse Democrat Joy Hofmeister for governor at a press conference in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, a source with knowledge of the plans confirmed to The Frontier. The endorsement will mark the first time the state’s five largest tribes have coordinated a collective...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Reacting to the news: ‘It’s Dire’

Perry, Oklahoma – In late September, traveling down Interstate Highway 35 from Kansas to Oklahoma City, Semi-truck-after-truck, full of winter hay, was going South at 3- & 4-times higher costs. Hot, dry weather causing MEAT shortages are just the beginning of Winter 2022. (FOOD in Oklahoma is still taxed at 10.30% in Perry!) It's all up to the Oklahoma Legislature at this time of crisis. Guess building more turnpikes is more important?! I have noticed ODOT (Department of Transportation) crews cannot afford to fix what we already have, just like in City of Perry, Oklahoma -- and Holdenville is even...
OKLAHOMA STATE
cherokeephoenix.org

Oklahoma City Indian Clinic announces purchase of a new clinic building

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Indian Clinic recently purchased a structure at 1044 SW 44th St. in Oklahoma City to expand services. The clinic is nonprofit and provides health and wellness services to American Indians in central Oklahoma. “This building is larger than our other locations,” OKCIC’s Chief...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Wreck with cow in Grady Co. sends motorcyclist to the hospital

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcyclist went to the hospital after a wreck early Sunday morning in Grady County. It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. about 8 miles east of Chickasha, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The 32-year-old Oklahoma City man was driving westbound on Highway 39 when...
GRADY COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy