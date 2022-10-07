Read full article on original website
Brent Venables’ seat is heating up after embarrassing loss to Texas football
According to the Coaches Hot Seat Ranking from coacheshotseat.com, the seat for the Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables is heating up after the demolition that the team suffered over the weekend against Texas football. In the Red River Rivalry game on Oct. 8, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian saw his team down new head coach Venables and the Sooners by the dominant final score of 49-0.
College Football World Reacts To Depressing Oklahoma Photo
Oklahoma is reeling from Saturday's brutal 49-0 loss to Texas. The Sooners mustered 39 passing yards without even scoring any garbage-time points at a home. As a result, the Longhorns prevented their rivals from conducting a time-honored tradition in Norman. Parker Thune of 247Sports posted a photo of the Sooner...
Cowboys Keep Undefeated Streak, Remain In Top 10 Of AP's Top 25
The OSU Cowboys kept their undefeated streak after their win against the Red Raiders on Saturday and stayed within the Top 10 of the AP Top 25 college football poll. Last Week: Cowboys Step Up In AP Top 10; Sooners Get Dropped From Top 25 Completely. The Cowboys moved down...
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates Oklahoma
Texas manhandled Oklahoma at the Red River Showdown.Dave Adamson/Unsplash. Quinn Ewers returned to Texas' lineup on Saturday and handed Oklahoma a lopsided shutout, 49-0 in their first meeting since 1998. Longhorns' Bijan Robinson ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Fox 4 reports the Longhorns snapped a four-game losing streak in the series, a skid that began with the 2018 Big 12 championship in the only of their 118 meetings outside the regular season. Fox 4 reports that tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders had two touchdown catches.
Oklahoma Coach Admits He ‘Did a Poor Job’ in Red River Showdown
The Sooners lost in blowout fashion for the second consecutive Saturday.
Lincoln Riley is gone, and the wheels have come off at Oklahoma
Lincoln Riley took a lot of heat from the Oklahoma Sooners fan base after bolting for USC in the offseason. Among other things, they brought up his inability to build an elite defense, something that kept the Sooners from winning a national championship during his five-year tenure. So when ...
Brent Venables On Saturday's Loss To Texas: I Obviously Did A Poor Job
The Oklahoma Sooners were embarrassed by the Texas Longhorns in this year's Red River Showdown, losing by a final score of 49-0. Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables received a lot of criticism for the way his team performed today. The offense looked lost without starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Venables owned...
Texas Longhorns player drops savage comment on Oklahoma fans leaving Red River game early
Texas football gave the Oklahoma Sooners quite the embarrassment during their Saturday showdown, but the savagery didn’t stop there. Texas Longhorns LB DeMarvion Overshown had some pretty brutal comments on their foes even after the contest. The Longhorns destroyed the Sooners from start to finish, jumping to a 28-0...
Brent Venables gets clowned by college football media for worst Oklahoma shutout ever
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables got harpooned on Twitter for his Red River catastrophe. Brent Venables’ Red River debut as the Oklahoma head coach could not have gone any worse. Despite having identical 3-2 records entering the game, Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns ran roughshod on Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners. How...
Photo Of Matthew McConaughey, Oklahoma Legend Going Viral
The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are set to face off in the Red River Rivalry later this afternoon. The stars are out for both programs as the two bitter rivals prepare to face off at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Before this afternoon's contest, a photo of Longhorns superfan Matthew McConaughey...
Former USC Star Matt Leinart Has Blunt Message For Oklahoma Fans
The Oklahoma Sooners had an embarrassing performance against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, falling 49-0 in the Red River Rivalry. Oklahoma football fans were understandably upset after today's blowout loss. Some pointed to the departure of Lincoln Riley and the after effects that breakup had on the program. Riley now...
WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Texas Postgame
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby met with the media following OU's 49-0 loss to Texas.
KOCO
Legendary coaches Barry Switzer, Bob Stoops share memories of OU-Texas
As the Sooners geared up for their rivalry matchup against Texas, KOCO 5 spoke with two legendary OU coaches. Mark Rodgers sat down with Switzer and Stoops at the NOUN Hotel in Norman to discuss their memories and history of the Red River Showdown. Open the video player above to...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
okcfox.com
Five Oklahoma tribes to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
readfrontier.org
Five tribes to unite to back Joy Hofmeister for governor
Five of Oklahoma’s largest tribes will publicly endorse Democrat Joy Hofmeister for governor at a press conference in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, a source with knowledge of the plans confirmed to The Frontier. The endorsement will mark the first time the state’s five largest tribes have coordinated a collective...
Reacting to the news: ‘It’s Dire’
Perry, Oklahoma – In late September, traveling down Interstate Highway 35 from Kansas to Oklahoma City, Semi-truck-after-truck, full of winter hay, was going South at 3- & 4-times higher costs. Hot, dry weather causing MEAT shortages are just the beginning of Winter 2022. (FOOD in Oklahoma is still taxed at 10.30% in Perry!) It's all up to the Oklahoma Legislature at this time of crisis. Guess building more turnpikes is more important?! I have noticed ODOT (Department of Transportation) crews cannot afford to fix what we already have, just like in City of Perry, Oklahoma -- and Holdenville is even...
Harrah community mourning loss of father, daughter in crash
An Oklahoma community is mourning the loss of two family members following a weekend car accident.
cherokeephoenix.org
Oklahoma City Indian Clinic announces purchase of a new clinic building
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Indian Clinic recently purchased a structure at 1044 SW 44th St. in Oklahoma City to expand services. The clinic is nonprofit and provides health and wellness services to American Indians in central Oklahoma. “This building is larger than our other locations,” OKCIC’s Chief...
kswo.com
Wreck with cow in Grady Co. sends motorcyclist to the hospital
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcyclist went to the hospital after a wreck early Sunday morning in Grady County. It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. about 8 miles east of Chickasha, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The 32-year-old Oklahoma City man was driving westbound on Highway 39 when...
