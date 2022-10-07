ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

CBS Chicago

Car fire snags busy Route 53 in Elk Grove Village

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A car fire snagged traffic on Route 53 in Elk Grove Village Monday afternoon.As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, the vehicle caught fire on northbound Route 53 about half a mile south of Higgins Road.Elk Grove Village firefighters were using foam to fight the stubborn fire late Monday afternoon.A couple of northbound lanes were blocked on Route 53, and delays were seen in both directions.There were no reports of injuries.
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
Evanston, IL
Evanston, IL
Chicago, IL
Mason, IL
wjol.com

Hollywood Casino Joliet announces move to Rock Run Crossings

As WJOL reported back in November of 2021 a big move has finally been confirmed. PENN Entertainment has announced that they will be constructing a new land-based casino as part of the Rock Run Crossings development in the city of Joliet. The development, which is currently under construction, is located at the interchange of I-55 and I-80. The facility is several miles from the current Hollywood Casino Joliet, which will be replaced by the new land-based casino.
JOLIET, IL
Daily Northwestern

Evanston celebrates restorative justice efforts in First Friday event

Mason Park was abuzz with Evanston residents enjoying music, food, games and raffles Friday night — part of a new initiative to celebrate and further the city’s restorative justice efforts. The First Friday series, a monthly festival, started this summer. Evanston founded the program with local organizations to...
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 suburban riverboat casinos changing locations

JOLIET, Ill. - The riverboat casinos in Aurora and Joliet are moving. Penn Entertainment, Inc., which owns both casinos, announced plans Monday for new land-based facilities. Joliet's Hollywood Casino has been located at 777 Hollywood Boulevard along Route 6 since the early 1990s. But under the new plan, the casino...
JOLIET, IL
vfpress.news

Westchester Seeking Reset On Roosevelt Road TIF

The site of the now-demolished Westchester Office Center at 1107 S. Mannheim Rd. in Westchester. | File. Saturday, October 8, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Westchester village officials are looking to possibly revamp the Roosevelt Road Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District in a bid to shore up funding for fixing soil issues related to the planned redevelopment of land at the corner of Roosevelt and Mannheim roads.
WESTCHESTER, IL
Daily Northwestern

Downtown Evanston Fall Fest brings community together and spotlights local vendors

As the Evanston School of Rock Band played in the background, a bustling crowd of residents, vendors and visitors enjoyed the Downtown Evanston Fall Fest on a sunny, 60-degree Sunday afternoon. From the Artists and Makers Market to the Swing Set Drum Kit playground structure, festival-goers enjoyed an afternoon of activities for all ages.
EVANSTON, IL
959theriver.com

Hollywood Casino Moving Out Of Downtown Aurora.

Hollywood Casino is moving out of downtown Aurora!. Hollywood Casino Aurora has announced its intention to leave downtown and move to a site near the Interstate 88 interchange with Farnsworth Avenue in the city. Officials at Penn Entertainment Inc., owners of Hollywood Casino, made the announcement Monday on its website,...
AURORA, IL
WGN News

Metra: Train hit car, two taken to hospital

CHICAGO — A Metra train hit a car in Morgan Park Sunday afternoon, according to a spokesperson from the train company. Two people — both from the car that was hit — were taken to the hospital. Both victims are in serious, but not life-threatening condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The collision happened […]
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

Mary Toussaint’s Minouchic Boutique offers vintage and new fashion styles

Minouchic Boutique, full of sparkling dresses and vibrant patterns, is the manifestation of owner Mary Toussaint’s dream. Toussaint went to school in Haiti before moving to Evanston at age 12 with her younger sister, Marie Lynn Toussaint. Mary Toussaint then went to fashion school and worked in the modeling business. She said she has fashion designs that she would love to see created, though that’s not her strong suit.
EVANSTON, IL
1440 WROK

Cubs Fan Pretends To Work At IL Grocery Store To Steal Booze

Illinois booze thief tries sneaky way to steal from a grocery store. What Is It Like Working Security At A Grocery Store?. I have a friend that works in security at a grocery store. He works in the back watching the surveillance cameras. He's told me some funny stories through the years. It's crazy what people try to get away with. There would never be a boring day. I think it would be a pretty difficult job.
ELMHURST, IL

