fox5dc.com
Officers fire at man who tried to run them over with vehicle in Bladensburg: police
BLADENSBURG, Md. - Authorities have taken two men into custody after they say one of them tried to run over officers with a vehicle late Sunday night in Prince George's County. Officers say they responded to the 5100 block of 57th Avenue in Bladensburg just after 11:50 p.m. Sunday for...
Police investigating 2 incidents of shots fired at Woodbridge homes
The Prince William County Police Department is investigating two separate incidents in which homes were shot at in the Woodbridge area.
fox5dc.com
Child seriously injured after being accidentally shot with pellet gun in McLean
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A child is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot by another juvenile over the weekend in McLean, Virginia. Fairfax County police said they responded to the report of an accidental shooting in the 6300 block of Georgetown Pike just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Arlington man arrested after allegedly shooting at officers during chase
An Arlington man is in custody after police say he shot at officers during a pursuit that entered multiple counties and involved several police departments.
Police: Suspect took cash register after smashing Dairy Queen window in Woodbridge
When the officers got to the Dairy Queen, they saw that a window in the front of the business had been damaged. Security camera footage revealed that an unknown man used a rock to smash the window, granting him entry inside.
fox5dc.com
Prosecutors say deadly police shooting during Woodbridge drug bust was lawful
MANASSAS, Va. - Prosecutors in Virginia have ruled out criminal charges against four police detectives who shot at three men, killing one of them, during an undercover drug investigation in September. Prince William Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth’s office announced Friday that it found no "criminal liability" by the officers in...
63-year-old pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle while crossing road in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 63-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a road in Fairfax Sunday morning, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded around 5:54 a.m. to West Ox Road, just north of Legato Road, after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Rescue personnel also arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim, identified as Ligia Jeannette Herrera Betbeder, dead.
mymcmedia.org
Germantown Man Charged with Attempted Murder in Montgomery Village Shooting
Damien Fisher, 29, of Germantown, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault in connection with an Aug. 16 shooting in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle, Montgomery Village. Montgomery County Police responded at 11:23 p.m. to that location after learning of the shooting. When police arrived,...
NBC Washington
3 Men Shot Outside Kennedy Recreation Center in DC
Three men recovered in the hospital Sunday after being shot outside of a D.C. recreation center. Shots were fired just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of O Street and 7th Street NW, outside the Kennedy Recreation Center. D.C. police said the victims are expected to be OK, but details...
Missing Fairfax man found
According to Virginia State Police, 75-year-old Anthony Ascone was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. He is believed to be driving a silver 2013 Kia Sportage with Virginia tags 2ZBOTS.
popville.com
Triple Shooting in Shaw around 5:45pm
“I heard loud automatic gunfire at approximately 5:44 PM at 7th and O St NW in Shaw. The shots were so fast you couldn’t distinguish them, it just sounded like a whole clip was emptied in a few seconds. There’s a heavy police response including 3 stretchers. I saw 2 victims leaving in stretchers.”
fox5dc.com
Homicide investigation in Capitol Heights after man found dead; person of interest in custody
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - A man is dead in Prince George's County in what police are investigating as a homicide. Officers were called to the 5300 block of Sheriff Road in Capitol Heights around 11:15 p.m. Sunday for a call for a pedestrian struck and found a man unresponsive on the ground.
WDBJ7.com
Senior Alert canceled after missing woman found
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Virginia State Police have canceled a Senior Alert for Rabieb Tandee Palmer, saying she has been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a woman reported missing from Fairfax County. Fairfax County Police are looking for Rabieb Tandee...
WJLA
Investigation underway after teen shot in SE DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — An investigation is underway after a teen was shot Sunday in southeast Washington, D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The incident happened in the 1500 block of Massachusetts Avenue SE. A lookout was issued for a silver Nissan Maxima with tinted windows. The teen...
mocoshow.com
Traffic: Demonstrators Shut Down I-495 at Route 29, All Traffic Stopped
Update: All lanes now open on Inner Loop of I-495 at Exit 30 (MD-29/Colesville Rd) The Maryland State Police report that the inner loop of I-495 at Route 29 in Montgomery County is currently shut down due to demonstrators in the road. We are told the demonstrators are protesting the climate crisis. According to WTOP Traffic, all traffic is currently stopped. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
Suspect accused of stabbing man 17 times outside of Hyattsville restaurant turns himself over to police
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A suspect wanted for stabbing his victim 17 times outside a restaurant in Hyattsville, Maryland, turned himself in on Wednesday, authorities said. The incident occurred in the 3100 block of Hamilton Street at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to the news release from...
popville.com
Shootings in Park View and Columbia Heights around 11:15am and 11:30am this morning
Readers reported: “Shooting in Park View about 11 am – around Warden and Park NW. Surrounding streets closed off HEAVY police presence.”. “There was just a shooting in Columbia heights around 11:35 am today. Very loud shots at least 10 by Columbia and 14th”. From MPD:. “Shooting Investigation...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed on West Ox Road in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian took place on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 9 on West Ox Road neat Legato Road. The pedestrian was pronounced dead following the crash. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.
NBC Washington
21 Displaced, 1 Injured in Prince George's County Fire
More than 20 people are without a home and one person is seriously injured after a fire at an apartment complex in Maryland, authorities say. Prince George's County Fire and EMS said they were called to a fire at The Gates Cipriano apartment complex in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road at about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from a fire on the second floor of a building.
Suspect Brandishing Homemade Handgun In Maryland On The Loose After Shooting Incident: Police
Police say that a shooting suspect is at large in Maryland after allegedly pointing his gun at officers before dropping his weapon and fleeing the scene. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to a reported shooting in the 12900 block of Twinbrook Parkway, where there were reports of shots fired in the area.
