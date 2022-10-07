Update: All lanes now open on Inner Loop of I-495 at Exit 30 (MD-29/Colesville Rd) The Maryland State Police report that the inner loop of I-495 at Route 29 in Montgomery County is currently shut down due to demonstrators in the road. We are told the demonstrators are protesting the climate crisis. According to WTOP Traffic, all traffic is currently stopped. We will post an update when more information becomes available.

