Arlington County, VA

fox5dc.com

Prosecutors say deadly police shooting during Woodbridge drug bust was lawful

MANASSAS, Va. - Prosecutors in Virginia have ruled out criminal charges against four police detectives who shot at three men, killing one of them, during an undercover drug investigation in September. Prince William Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth’s office announced Friday that it found no "criminal liability" by the officers in...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WUSA9

63-year-old pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle while crossing road in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 63-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a road in Fairfax Sunday morning, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded around 5:54 a.m. to West Ox Road, just north of Legato Road, after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Rescue personnel also arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim, identified as Ligia Jeannette Herrera Betbeder, dead.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mymcmedia.org

Germantown Man Charged with Attempted Murder in Montgomery Village Shooting

Damien Fisher, 29, of Germantown, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault in connection with an Aug. 16 shooting in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle, Montgomery Village. Montgomery County Police responded at 11:23 p.m. to that location after learning of the shooting. When police arrived,...
GERMANTOWN, MD
NBC Washington

3 Men Shot Outside Kennedy Recreation Center in DC

Three men recovered in the hospital Sunday after being shot outside of a D.C. recreation center. Shots were fired just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of O Street and 7th Street NW, outside the Kennedy Recreation Center. D.C. police said the victims are expected to be OK, but details...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Triple Shooting in Shaw around 5:45pm

“I heard loud automatic gunfire at approximately 5:44 PM at 7th and O St NW in Shaw. The shots were so fast you couldn’t distinguish them, it just sounded like a whole clip was emptied in a few seconds. There’s a heavy police response including 3 stretchers. I saw 2 victims leaving in stretchers.”
WASHINGTON, DC
WDBJ7.com

Senior Alert canceled after missing woman found

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Virginia State Police have canceled a Senior Alert for Rabieb Tandee Palmer, saying she has been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a woman reported missing from Fairfax County. Fairfax County Police are looking for Rabieb Tandee...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Investigation underway after teen shot in SE DC, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — An investigation is underway after a teen was shot Sunday in southeast Washington, D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The incident happened in the 1500 block of Massachusetts Avenue SE. A lookout was issued for a silver Nissan Maxima with tinted windows. The teen...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Traffic: Demonstrators Shut Down I-495 at Route 29, All Traffic Stopped

Update: All lanes now open on Inner Loop of I-495 at Exit 30 (MD-29/Colesville Rd) The Maryland State Police report that the inner loop of I-495 at Route 29 in Montgomery County is currently shut down due to demonstrators in the road. We are told the demonstrators are protesting the climate crisis. According to WTOP Traffic, all traffic is currently stopped. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

21 Displaced, 1 Injured in Prince George's County Fire

More than 20 people are without a home and one person is seriously injured after a fire at an apartment complex in Maryland, authorities say. Prince George's County Fire and EMS said they were called to a fire at The Gates Cipriano apartment complex in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road at about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from a fire on the second floor of a building.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Suspect Brandishing Homemade Handgun In Maryland On The Loose After Shooting Incident: Police

Police say that a shooting suspect is at large in Maryland after allegedly pointing his gun at officers before dropping his weapon and fleeing the scene. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to a reported shooting in the 12900 block of Twinbrook Parkway, where there were reports of shots fired in the area.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

