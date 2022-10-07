ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IGN

Ladybird Shield

This page features information about the Ladybird Shield in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Ladybird Shield. The Ladybird Shield is a Tier III shield that allows you to block incoming...
IGN

Pokemon: Scarlet and Violet Dev Publisher Removes 5 Unannounced Pocket Monsters From a Trailer; Pokemon Unite Streamers Showdown Announced in India

Nintendo Switch is all set to receive the next flagship Pokemon Games, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are all set to release on November 18, 2022. It is the first time in the history of Pokemon game, that players will be playing open-world RPGs and they can't wait for it to come out. Recently, many have been wondering about the 5 unannounced Pokemon that feature in one of the launch trailers.
IGN

TwitchCon Foam Pit Leaves One Streamer With a Broken Back, Another With a Dislocated Knee

A foam pit at TwitchCon left at least one popular streamer with a broken back, and other creators are reporting injuries as well. Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik says she broke her back in two places jumping into a foam pit that was part of Lenovo's booth, which according to BuzzFeed News was less than two feet deep at points. Videos circulating on social media show Chechik celebrating after winning a gladiator-style battle against another attendee, then jumping into the foam pit and looking visibly stunned as she says, "I can't get out."
IGN

Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable Will Be Released on 'Modern Consoles' in January 2023

Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable will officially be released on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch on January 19, 2023. Atlus announced the news on Twitter, saying, "Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden release for modern platforms on January 19, 2023." The image features logos for Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and the Windows Store on PC, but it was previously revealed that these games will also arrive on Nintendo Switch and PS4. Persona 3 Portable will also be released on Steam and will join Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5.
IGN

Bone Trident

This page features information about the Bone Trident in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Bone Trident.
IGN

Broken Roads Will Torment You With Character-Altering Moral Choices (and That’s Brilliant)

Your journey in Broken Roads, an isometric RPG set in the post-apocalyptic wastes of Western Australia, begins with a test. Akin to the Voight-Kampff of Blade Runner, it poses a series of hypothetical situations and asks how you’d respond. What would you do if you discovered that a man being taken for execution was probably innocent? How would you deal with scavengers looting from a place you found first? How would you treat a captured bandit who raided your home? Each of your answers is plotted on a literal moral compass, a persistent and permanent mechanic that will shape your character’s worldview across the next 25 or so hours.
IGN

Resident Evil Village Shrank Lady Dimitrescu For Her Multiplayer Debut

Lady Dimitrescu will be playable in the upcoming Mercenaries mode in the Resident Evil Village expansion. Still, to get her into a playable state the developers at Capcom had to pull a few tricks, including shrinking her just a smidge. In an interview with Polygon, Resident Evil Village Winters’ Expansion...
IGN

The Ursine Anomaly

This page of IGN’s Splatoon 3 Story Mode Walkthrough focuses on the game’s final battle against Mr. Grizz. We’ve got tips for helping you make your way through the rocket and using the giant vacuum cleaner to clean up the massive bear. This rocket battle is officially called, The Ursine Anomaly - #03. You must prevent the Rise of the Mammalians and save the world.
IGN

Weevil Shield

This page features information about the Weevil Shield in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Weevil Shield.
IGN

Smite - Maui Cinematic Teaser Trailer

Meet the latest Guardian, Maui, in this new cinematic trailer for Smite. The Hero of Hawaiʻi joins the free-to-play action MOBA as a playable God on October 18, 2022.
IGN

Bone Dagger

This page features information about the Bone Dagger in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Bone Dagger.
IGN

Wild Hearts Hands-On Preview

We played around 12 hours of Wild Hearts, a new monster hunting game from the studio known for the Dynasty Warriors franchise, Koei Tecmo's Omega Force. This beautiful game is shaping up to be a unique take on the genre. Wild Hearts will be released on next-gen consoles and PC with cross-play on February 17, 2023.
IGN

Game Scoop! 694: Which Witcher Is Which?

Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Justin Davis, Nick Limon, and Colin Stevens -- are discussing the new Super Mario Movie trailer, CD Projekt Red's long roadmap, Horizon Zero Dawn, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
IGN

Pebblet Dagger

This page features information about the Pebblet Dagger in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Pebblet Dagger.
IGN

Nuru Lodge

Welcome to the Nuru Lodge section of the IGN Temtem walkthrough and guide. Here, we’ll break down everything you need to know about the Nuru Lodge. We are still climbing the big wall where the Nuru Lodge area already starts. By going all the way to the left we...
