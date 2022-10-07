Read full article on original website
Ladybird Shield
This page features information about the Ladybird Shield in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Ladybird Shield. The Ladybird Shield is a Tier III shield that allows you to block incoming...
Pokemon: Scarlet and Violet Dev Publisher Removes 5 Unannounced Pocket Monsters From a Trailer; Pokemon Unite Streamers Showdown Announced in India
Nintendo Switch is all set to receive the next flagship Pokemon Games, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are all set to release on November 18, 2022. It is the first time in the history of Pokemon game, that players will be playing open-world RPGs and they can't wait for it to come out. Recently, many have been wondering about the 5 unannounced Pokemon that feature in one of the launch trailers.
TwitchCon Foam Pit Leaves One Streamer With a Broken Back, Another With a Dislocated Knee
A foam pit at TwitchCon left at least one popular streamer with a broken back, and other creators are reporting injuries as well. Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik says she broke her back in two places jumping into a foam pit that was part of Lenovo's booth, which according to BuzzFeed News was less than two feet deep at points. Videos circulating on social media show Chechik celebrating after winning a gladiator-style battle against another attendee, then jumping into the foam pit and looking visibly stunned as she says, "I can't get out."
Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable Will Be Released on 'Modern Consoles' in January 2023
Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable will officially be released on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch on January 19, 2023. Atlus announced the news on Twitter, saying, "Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden release for modern platforms on January 19, 2023." The image features logos for Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and the Windows Store on PC, but it was previously revealed that these games will also arrive on Nintendo Switch and PS4. Persona 3 Portable will also be released on Steam and will join Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5.
Horror moment raging passenger tries to SMASH plane window mid-air during row with flight attendants
HORRIFYING footage captures the moment a passenger tries to SMASH an aeroplane window in midair with his feet. The furious man sparked chaos onboard the flight to Dubai as he started kicking the aircraft's windows while cabin crew tried desperately to calm him down. In terrifying scenes, the man starts...
Bone Trident
This page features information about the Bone Trident in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Bone Trident.
Broken Roads Will Torment You With Character-Altering Moral Choices (and That’s Brilliant)
Your journey in Broken Roads, an isometric RPG set in the post-apocalyptic wastes of Western Australia, begins with a test. Akin to the Voight-Kampff of Blade Runner, it poses a series of hypothetical situations and asks how you’d respond. What would you do if you discovered that a man being taken for execution was probably innocent? How would you deal with scavengers looting from a place you found first? How would you treat a captured bandit who raided your home? Each of your answers is plotted on a literal moral compass, a persistent and permanent mechanic that will shape your character’s worldview across the next 25 or so hours.
Resident Evil Village Shrank Lady Dimitrescu For Her Multiplayer Debut
Lady Dimitrescu will be playable in the upcoming Mercenaries mode in the Resident Evil Village expansion. Still, to get her into a playable state the developers at Capcom had to pull a few tricks, including shrinking her just a smidge. In an interview with Polygon, Resident Evil Village Winters’ Expansion...
The Ursine Anomaly
This page of IGN’s Splatoon 3 Story Mode Walkthrough focuses on the game’s final battle against Mr. Grizz. We’ve got tips for helping you make your way through the rocket and using the giant vacuum cleaner to clean up the massive bear. This rocket battle is officially called, The Ursine Anomaly - #03. You must prevent the Rise of the Mammalians and save the world.
Weevil Shield
This page features information about the Weevil Shield in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Weevil Shield.
Smite - Maui Cinematic Teaser Trailer
Meet the latest Guardian, Maui, in this new cinematic trailer for Smite. The Hero of Hawaiʻi joins the free-to-play action MOBA as a playable God on October 18, 2022.
Bone Dagger
This page features information about the Bone Dagger in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Bone Dagger.
DC Universe Infinite Adds 'Ultra' Subscription Tier With 5000 More Comics | NYCC 2022
The DC Universe Infinite digital comics service is getting a big upgrade in the form of a new subscription tier, one which unlocks 5,000 more comics and the ability to read new releases one month after their publication date. DCUI is adding a premium "Ultra" tier on top of the...
Wild Hearts Hands-On Preview
We played around 12 hours of Wild Hearts, a new monster hunting game from the studio known for the Dynasty Warriors franchise, Koei Tecmo's Omega Force. This beautiful game is shaping up to be a unique take on the genre. Wild Hearts will be released on next-gen consoles and PC with cross-play on February 17, 2023.
Game Scoop! 694: Which Witcher Is Which?
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Justin Davis, Nick Limon, and Colin Stevens -- are discussing the new Super Mario Movie trailer, CD Projekt Red's long roadmap, Horizon Zero Dawn, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
Pebblet Dagger
This page features information about the Pebblet Dagger in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Pebblet Dagger.
Street Fighter 6 - Closed Beta Impressions
Street Fighter 6's beta is far and away the best fighting game beta we've ever played, and sets the standard for future betas to follow. Our full impressions:
Google Stadia Canceled, Overwatch 2's Rocky Launch, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From Google canceling the Stadia, to Overwatch 2 launching to a rocky start, tune in for your Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming and entertainment news!. 00:49 - Google is Shutting Down...
Nuru Lodge
Welcome to the Nuru Lodge section of the IGN Temtem walkthrough and guide. Here, we’ll break down everything you need to know about the Nuru Lodge. We are still climbing the big wall where the Nuru Lodge area already starts. By going all the way to the left we...
Xbox Device Spotted on Phil Spencer's Shelf Spurs Speculation, Xbox Says It's an Old Prototype
Earlier today, Head of Xbox Phil Spencer posted a photo on his personal Twitter account that seemed to be teasing a reveal for the Xbox-branded streaming stick called Project Keystone. However, Microsoft has since confirmed the device seen in the photo is a prototype, and the company has shelved the project, for the time being.
