ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn Haven, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcsx.com

Boom Boom There Goes The Bonfire

It’s been a 50 year tradition at this Florida High School. Build a big homecoming bonfire for the students at A. Crawford Mosley High School in Lynn Haven, Florida – cook smores, hot dogs…have fun. This one thought – woah. A Bay County Sheriff’s Deputy is seen...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
Radio Ink

Trucks and Cash Headed to Southwest Florida

IHeartMedia Panama City and iHeartMedia Tallahassee announced today that “iHeartMedia Operation Storm Relief,” a supply drive to benefit victims of Hurricane Ian, collected items filling multiple semi-truck trailers that were provided by Pepsi/Refreshment Services. The drive was held at a local Super Walmart on Thursday October 6th in...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Flower trailer can now be found around Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As of Saturday, there’s a new trailer in Bay County that will be seen at many festivals and farmers’ markets in the future. The first flower trailer had its grand opening in downtown Panama City. The Late Bloomer is a unique way to purchase floral decorations. People have the chance […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local hangout raises money for Hurricane Ian survivors

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Members of a local establishment are doing what they can to assist the survivors of Hurricane Ian. The Salty Hobo in St. Andrews hosted a benefit Sunday to raise money and donations for those affected by the storm. But this wasn’t the original plan for the day. Monday marks four […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lynn Haven, FL
Government
City
Panama City, FL
State
Florida State
City
Lynn Haven, FL
Local
Florida Government
WKRG News 5

5 injured in Mid Bay Bridge head-on crash

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — 5 people are hurt after a head-on collision Sunday night on the Mid-Bay Bridge in Destin. Florida Highway Patrol said three cars were involved in the crash leaving the bridge shut down for hours. A 51-year-old Destin man driving north in a white Mercedes crossed into oncoming traffic just before 7:00 […]
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Pirates invade Panama City Beach this weekend

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Aaron Bessant Park did not look how it usually does on Saturday. Pirates took over Panama city beach this weekend. The Pirate of the High Seas and Renaissance Festival began on Friday and on Saturday the evil pirates created some chaos. But, Panama City Beach would fool them once […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Busy Bee announces new Panhandle location

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Busy Bee has announced Holmes County will soon be home to one of its travel plazas. According to our media partner, the Holmes County Advertiser, this Busy Bee is expected to be one of the largest owned by Lucas and Elizabeth Waring. The owners are spending $1.8 million on nearly 12 […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

Two Fish Aggregating Device (FAD) Buoys redeployed off coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach

On the morning of Friday, October 7, 2022, FADs No. 5 & 6 were re-deployed off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach after breaking loose nearly one year ago. The Okaloosa County Coastal Resource Team deployed the first four Fish Aggregating Device (FAD) buoys on August 11, 2020. The deployment took place at four locations found 60-80 miles off the Destin-Fort Walton Beach shore and is the first FAD buoy deployment in the continental United States.
DESTIN, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bay
holmescounty.news

Busy Bee destination travel plaza is coming to Bonifay

Once a bustling truck stop town, Bonifay will soon get a reboot as a place tourists and truckers look forward to making a pit stop. Gone are the days of service stations where an attendant would pump gas and squeegee bugs off the windshield. Today, it’s about modern amenities, gourmet food and beverages, sparkling clean restrooms and a copious amount of fuel pumps. Busy Bee offers just that.
BONIFAY, FL
WJHG-TV

Farmers holding a hurricane relief drive

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local farmers are collecting donations to help farmers in southwest Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. Farmers like Mark Foran in Jackson county are spending this weekend gathering agriculture donations.. Foran said he knows exactly what farmers in rural southwest Florida are going through after hurricane Ian.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
mypcblife.com

Know Your Minister: Ethan Jago, 5 Bridges Church

I grew up in a culture where it was frowned upon to ask hard questions. As the son of a pastor, I knew all the right answers to the right questions, but every other response outside of that box was simply: just have faith. This mentality is what led me to a rehearsed faith that simply imitated my parent’s and surrounding church members’ faith. Sadly, this seems to be a common theme amongst many today. There are churchgoers who don’t know why they believe what they believe. There are also former churchgoers who have left their faith to find other answers. By the grace of God, I’ve learned over time that God’s Word is sufficient and so many of the tough questions I had back then have answers.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
mypanhandle.com

Moisture rises and rain will return

PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — High pressure keeps the rain away for just another day, but a more moist pattern greets the Panhandle this week. Tuesday humidity increases a touch, but overhead conditions will remain dry for Northwest Florida. Isolated chances for a shower or storm may be possible overnight, but more significant rainfall won’t be recorded until Wednesday.
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Florida Panhandle#Mosley High School
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for October 7-9, 2022

Michael Moore, 51, Marianna, Florida: Burglary, harassment/stalking: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. James Williams, 56, Bascom, Florida: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Patrick Picardy, 47, Campbellton, Florida: Habitual driving while license suspended or revoked, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, failure to...
MARIANNA, FL
wdhn.com

Bad neighbor? Bonifay murder arrest

BONIFAY, Fl (WDHN)— After an investigation, a Bonifay man has been charged with the murder of his neighbor, which occurred almost a month ago. Raymond Matthew Reid, 31, of Bonifay, has been charged with murder and armed trespass. On September 17, the Bonifay Police Department responded to a shooting...
BONIFAY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
News Break
Politics
WKRG News 5

Day 1 of Destin Seafood Festival starts with large crowds

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Before the official start at 4 p.m., hundreds of spectators filled the Destin harbor for the first day of the Destin Seafood Festival. Organizer Cali Hlavak said they expect thousands of travelers and locals over the weekend. The 44th annual festival is the first year back since the COVID-19 pandemic. More […]
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Panama City held their second Hispanic Heritage Festival

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)— The Panama City community gathered on Saturday afternoon for the second annual Hispanic Heritage Festival to honor Hispanic Heritage Month. Panama City Quality of Life was the main organizer to put together the festival along with the community partners, businesses, and over 50 volunteers. “We have been planning for almost an […]
PANAMA CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy