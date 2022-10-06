Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcsx.com
Boom Boom There Goes The Bonfire
It’s been a 50 year tradition at this Florida High School. Build a big homecoming bonfire for the students at A. Crawford Mosley High School in Lynn Haven, Florida – cook smores, hot dogs…have fun. This one thought – woah. A Bay County Sheriff’s Deputy is seen...
Radio Ink
Trucks and Cash Headed to Southwest Florida
IHeartMedia Panama City and iHeartMedia Tallahassee announced today that “iHeartMedia Operation Storm Relief,” a supply drive to benefit victims of Hurricane Ian, collected items filling multiple semi-truck trailers that were provided by Pepsi/Refreshment Services. The drive was held at a local Super Walmart on Thursday October 6th in...
Flower trailer can now be found around Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As of Saturday, there’s a new trailer in Bay County that will be seen at many festivals and farmers’ markets in the future. The first flower trailer had its grand opening in downtown Panama City. The Late Bloomer is a unique way to purchase floral decorations. People have the chance […]
Local hangout raises money for Hurricane Ian survivors
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Members of a local establishment are doing what they can to assist the survivors of Hurricane Ian. The Salty Hobo in St. Andrews hosted a benefit Sunday to raise money and donations for those affected by the storm. But this wasn’t the original plan for the day. Monday marks four […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 injured in Mid Bay Bridge head-on crash
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — 5 people are hurt after a head-on collision Sunday night on the Mid-Bay Bridge in Destin. Florida Highway Patrol said three cars were involved in the crash leaving the bridge shut down for hours. A 51-year-old Destin man driving north in a white Mercedes crossed into oncoming traffic just before 7:00 […]
Pirates invade Panama City Beach this weekend
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Aaron Bessant Park did not look how it usually does on Saturday. Pirates took over Panama city beach this weekend. The Pirate of the High Seas and Renaissance Festival began on Friday and on Saturday the evil pirates created some chaos. But, Panama City Beach would fool them once […]
Busy Bee announces new Panhandle location
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Busy Bee has announced Holmes County will soon be home to one of its travel plazas. According to our media partner, the Holmes County Advertiser, this Busy Bee is expected to be one of the largest owned by Lucas and Elizabeth Waring. The owners are spending $1.8 million on nearly 12 […]
getthecoast.com
Two Fish Aggregating Device (FAD) Buoys redeployed off coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach
On the morning of Friday, October 7, 2022, FADs No. 5 & 6 were re-deployed off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach after breaking loose nearly one year ago. The Okaloosa County Coastal Resource Team deployed the first four Fish Aggregating Device (FAD) buoys on August 11, 2020. The deployment took place at four locations found 60-80 miles off the Destin-Fort Walton Beach shore and is the first FAD buoy deployment in the continental United States.
RELATED PEOPLE
holmescounty.news
Busy Bee destination travel plaza is coming to Bonifay
Once a bustling truck stop town, Bonifay will soon get a reboot as a place tourists and truckers look forward to making a pit stop. Gone are the days of service stations where an attendant would pump gas and squeegee bugs off the windshield. Today, it’s about modern amenities, gourmet food and beverages, sparkling clean restrooms and a copious amount of fuel pumps. Busy Bee offers just that.
WJHG-TV
Farmers holding a hurricane relief drive
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local farmers are collecting donations to help farmers in southwest Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. Farmers like Mark Foran in Jackson county are spending this weekend gathering agriculture donations.. Foran said he knows exactly what farmers in rural southwest Florida are going through after hurricane Ian.
mypcblife.com
Know Your Minister: Ethan Jago, 5 Bridges Church
I grew up in a culture where it was frowned upon to ask hard questions. As the son of a pastor, I knew all the right answers to the right questions, but every other response outside of that box was simply: just have faith. This mentality is what led me to a rehearsed faith that simply imitated my parent’s and surrounding church members’ faith. Sadly, this seems to be a common theme amongst many today. There are churchgoers who don’t know why they believe what they believe. There are also former churchgoers who have left their faith to find other answers. By the grace of God, I’ve learned over time that God’s Word is sufficient and so many of the tough questions I had back then have answers.
mypanhandle.com
Moisture rises and rain will return
PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — High pressure keeps the rain away for just another day, but a more moist pattern greets the Panhandle this week. Tuesday humidity increases a touch, but overhead conditions will remain dry for Northwest Florida. Isolated chances for a shower or storm may be possible overnight, but more significant rainfall won’t be recorded until Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for October 7-9, 2022
Michael Moore, 51, Marianna, Florida: Burglary, harassment/stalking: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. James Williams, 56, Bascom, Florida: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Patrick Picardy, 47, Campbellton, Florida: Habitual driving while license suspended or revoked, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, failure to...
Fact Check: Is Explosive Florida School Bonfire In Viral Video Real?
Astonishing footage reportedly showed a fireball explosion at a Florida high school homecoming, leading some to express disbelief.
wdhn.com
Bad neighbor? Bonifay murder arrest
BONIFAY, Fl (WDHN)— After an investigation, a Bonifay man has been charged with the murder of his neighbor, which occurred almost a month ago. Raymond Matthew Reid, 31, of Bonifay, has been charged with murder and armed trespass. On September 17, the Bonifay Police Department responded to a shooting...
Former THP Trooper reportedly spotted in Florida after going missing; car located near beach
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office in Florida has since put out an alert about the missing man. On Wednesday, the department posted on Facebook, saying Briggs' car was found at the boardwalk on Okaloosa Island on Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fosterfollynews.net
WestPoint Home Bed & Bath Factory Outlet in Chipley, Florida Ramps Up for Huge 5-Day-Long Warehouse Sale With 50% Off Everything
Staff and management at WestPoint Home Bed & Bath Factory Outlet in Downtown Chipley, Florida have been busy over the past couple of weeks, preparing for the Annual Fall Warehouse Sale, featuring 50% off everything, and 60% off clearance items, this year taking place from October 6 through October 10, 2022.
Day 1 of Destin Seafood Festival starts with large crowds
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Before the official start at 4 p.m., hundreds of spectators filled the Destin harbor for the first day of the Destin Seafood Festival. Organizer Cali Hlavak said they expect thousands of travelers and locals over the weekend. The 44th annual festival is the first year back since the COVID-19 pandemic. More […]
Panama City held their second Hispanic Heritage Festival
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)— The Panama City community gathered on Saturday afternoon for the second annual Hispanic Heritage Festival to honor Hispanic Heritage Month. Panama City Quality of Life was the main organizer to put together the festival along with the community partners, businesses, and over 50 volunteers. “We have been planning for almost an […]
Comments / 0