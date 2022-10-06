Read full article on original website
Jaden Smith Was the Ultimate Shapeshifter at Paris Fashion Week
Skirts are all the rage in the world of menswear. Chopova Lowena, Miu Miu, Peter Do, and other top brands recently sent out male models rocking the trending piece. But Jaden Smith has been a fan of the garment since at least 2016, when he sparked quite the buzz when he wore a fringed skirt for a Louis Vuitton women’s ad campaign.
Kate Moss on Party Makeup, Morning-After Beauty Tricks, and Starring in Charlotte Tilbury’s New Studio 54-Inspired Campaign
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s been quite the year for Kate Moss. From stealing the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week to launching her Cosmoss wellness line and (at long last) sharing her beauty secrets, her influence only grows more powerful with time. And since exploding onto the scene in the ’90s, the supermodel, entrepreneur, and style icon has counted makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury as a close personal friend.
Harry Styles’s Greatest Gucci Looks to Date
Harry Styles and Alessandro Michele are kindred spirits. Michele, Gucci’s maximalist creative director, praised Styles’s “incredible sense of fashion” when they unveiled a collaboration earlier this year. Harry, meanwhile, called the Italian designer his style icon in a video interview with Vogue at the 2019 Met Gala, which he attended as Michele’s guest.
Timothée Chalamet Wears a Skeletal Silver Choker to the London Bones And All Premiere
Timothée Chalamet is currently in the middle of filming Dune: Part II, and it appears he’s been trading style notes with co-star Zendaya, who frequently sources red-carpet looks that nod to her onscreen characters. For the London premiere of Bones And All, the actor traded his Jagger-esque jumpsuit from the Venice Film Festival for a pristine Alexander McQueen suit. (If the tailoring seems familiar, that’s because Chalamet wore a black version of the same design at a Cartier dinner back in September.) Around Chalamet’s neck? A Vivienne Westwood choker consisting of silver “bones” encrusted with diamonds.
Kim Kardashian Makes Her Own Mini Balenciaga Runway
For Balenciaga’s spring 2023 show, mononymous designer Demna presented his collection atop mountains of mud piled into the stadium venue. Models stomped through the dirt, undoubtedly dirtying the clothes in the process. A once-in-a-lifetime sight to see, you might be thinking. Not if you’re Kim Kardashian. Unable to make the Balenciaga show in person, Kardashian recreated the conditions herself. In a new series of photos uploaded to Instagram, Kardashian posed while lying down in the dirt, wearing a dress that resembled a series of dark belts, Alien-esque sunglasses, and a pair of black slides. She captioned the series, “When I couldn’t make it to the @balenciaga show @demna sent the show to me.”
The Sunny, Rule-Breaking Street Fashion of Los Angeles
The fashion of Los Angeles is bold, never-too-formal, and chock-full of individualism. Outsiders might mistakenly believe the truest iterations of the “L.A. aesthetic” boil down to athleisure and logomania garb. But a day spent exploring the city illustrates that there are bold and creative experimentations with style happening across Venice, West Hollywood, and other hot spots. And over the past few years an exciting crop of L.A.-based brands, including ERL, Elder Statesman, and No Sesso, have masterfully curated the city’s sunny aesthetic and deftly adapted it for wider tastes. L.A. is a fashion city.
Remembering Fashion Editor Long Nguyen
Long Nguyen, until his recent death at 59, was known in industry circles as a co-founder of the edgy Flaunt Magazine, for his encyclopedic knowledge of fashion seasons and history, and for wearing at least one large, sparkling diamond stud on each earlobe. He styled the likes of basketball player...
An Ode to Luxury Executive Totes
There is a really fantastic scene in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) in which supermodel Shalom Harlow, who plays a high-flying advertising executive, hails a cab. She is slick, sleek, and serves as a juxtaposition to the main character, magazine writer Andie Anderson (Kate Hudson), who prefers flashy fab Y2K styles. In this scene, Harlow is wearing an editorial-worthy pinstriped suit and carrying a Gucci briefcase-cum-tote-bag. While the suit certainly is perfectly tailored and most likely a four-figure item, the tote itself is what clearly connotes luxury, thanks to the Gucci monogram.
Katie Holmes Proves Eco-Conscious Trainers Don’t Have to Be Boring
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes is known for her effortless, girl-next-door style – but she’s not afraid to add an attention-grabbing accessory into the mix. Case in point: Chloé’s eco-conscious Nama sneakers, which she wore while out in New York with boyfriend Bobby Wooten III.
Rihanna’s Cool Tee Pays Homage to a Rap Icon
Are we shocked that Rihanna ran to the grocery store in L.A. today in a full look? Absolutely not—it’s what she does no matter what the occasion is—but we were pleasantly surprised to see the singer pay tribute to a fellow musician with her outfit. Stepping out in a comfy long-sleeved tee and striped pool slides, her graphic top was a piece of merchandise honoring DMX, the rapper who died last year (it simply read, “R.I.P”).
Shopping for Coats? Find the Right One With Help From Paris Fashion Week’s Street Style Set
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. After a very long fashion month, you can always count on the Paris Fashion Week street style set to still bring out looks. This week, showgoers welcomed fall weather with open arms and even better outerwear, giving a master class in layering. Outside the shows was a display of the season’s on-trend styles, from strong-shoulder, double-breasted wools to classic trenches in new shades of neutrals, worn with everything from ruffled skirts and Canadian tuxedos to knee-high boots and kitten-heel pumps. Use these images captured by Phil Oh as your fall-coat shopping guide or, better yet, outfit inspiration for the season ahead. If there’s one takeaway, it’s that a great coat will make any outfit.
Gigi Hadid Delivers an Unexpected Take on the Denim Maxi Skirt
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The Hadid sisters hit the town last night in New York City in honor of Bella’s 26th birthday. While the birthday girl sported a discreet all-black look for the occasion, Gigi opted for more of a statement look. She chose a surprising fall skirt that nods back to the early 2000s. (Hint: It’s something your middle school art school teacher may have worn at the time.)
Collection
Drawing on couture to create a ready-to-wear capsule whose colors, lengths, and flourishes can be adapted on request has proved a winning strategy for Alexis Mabille. And since he’s had to turn down clients unwilling to wait for couture pieces, doing things this way gives everyone a luxurious plan B.
Kathy Najimy Knows She’s a Gay icon
Still, as one of Hollywood’s greatest living character actors, Najimy’s work in Hocus Pocus and other campy classics is the stuff of legend: There was her turn as the irreverent Sister Mary Patrick in Sister Act; as the stressed-out mother in Rat Race; and she even voiced King of the Hill’s Peggy Hill (“I’m Peggy Hill—ho yeah!”). So, in honor of the sequel’s release, we couldn’t resist catching up with Najimy to talk about becoming a Sanderson sister again, how she stays so funny, being a gay icon (“I love the gays!”), and why her ongoing activism work is so important to her.
Salma Hayek Steps Out With Super-Size Curls in London
Many of us spend hours carefully blow-drying, straightening, or curling our hair. But if lockdown gave us anything, it was time to spend learning about our natural hair texture—how it falls, air dries, and basically what happens if we just leave it be. The learning? The easiest way to elevate a good haircut is to embrace what we were born with.
'The Voice': Lana Love wowed judges last week. Wait till you see her Battle Round, she says
John Legend heard Lana Love singing, and he didn’t even wait for her to get to the song’s chorus. He turned his chair around in just 31 seconds. Love, 30, couldn’t believe it. That chair swivel meant only one thing: She’d be moving on to The Battle Rounds on “The Voice.” ...
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Wore Coordinated Boxy Suits
The couple that dresses together, stays together. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are a fabulous example of this, having worn his-and-hers Prada tanks and coordinated Thom Browne looks in the past. The cohesive looks pack a strong punch, but also deftly communicate a show of unity and synchronicity. Last night, the two style stars continued their streak of standout, and never cheesy, couples dressing while attending a movie screening in New York. Both wore on-trend boxy, loose suits that were breezy and casual. Union opted for an exposed décolleté and Wade for sneakers and a mock neck. No stuffy evening wear here!
NBA・
Catch Up on the Paris and Milan Shows with Vogue’s Top Editors
Fashion Month officially ended on October 4th, and frankly we’re still processing all the amazing shows that took place across New York, London, Milan, and Paris. Need some help in getting your head around it all? Join our Global Director of Vogue Runway, Nicole Phelps; Global Head of Fashion Network, Virginia Smith; Head of Editorial Content for Vogue France, Eugénie Trochu; and Deputy Director of the Global Fashion Network, Laura Ingham as they discuss the highlights from Milan and Paris.
Michaela Coel on Creativity, Romance, and the Path to Wakanda Forever
Michaela Coel doesn’t like to sit still; she’s a self-described mover, the type to run a half-marathon in the middle of the night for fun. So I’m not all that surprised when the 35-year-old actor-writer-director suggests meeting for a Rollerblading session on a Sunday morning in Accra, Ghana’s capital city. “Totally down for that, sounds like fun!!!” I respond via WhatsApp, adding one too many exclamation points out of apprehension. To be honest, it’s a terrifying idea. The day before, in Accra’s historic Jamestown, I’d witnessed Coel flying through traffic on her skates, her polka-dot Burberry cape flapping wildly behind her, photographer Malick Bodian and his crew in hot pursuit. It was a daredevil stunt suited more to an action movie than a Vogue cover shoot.
In Paris, Naomi Campbell and MatchesFashion Feted Steven Klein’s New Book
On Monday night, Steven Klein celebrated the release of his highly anticipated first book, Steven Klein. A dazzling crowd of friends and supporters descended on Le Carmen, the moody Parisian hotspot. Naomi Campbell, ferocious in her leopard print getup, served as hostess to the festivities. Among the revelers were Law...
