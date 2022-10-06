All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. After a very long fashion month, you can always count on the Paris Fashion Week street style set to still bring out looks. This week, showgoers welcomed fall weather with open arms and even better outerwear, giving a master class in layering. Outside the shows was a display of the season’s on-trend styles, from strong-shoulder, double-breasted wools to classic trenches in new shades of neutrals, worn with everything from ruffled skirts and Canadian tuxedos to knee-high boots and kitten-heel pumps. Use these images captured by Phil Oh as your fall-coat shopping guide or, better yet, outfit inspiration for the season ahead. If there’s one takeaway, it’s that a great coat will make any outfit.

