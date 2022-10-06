Read full article on original website
Area Sports Roundup: Put it on the board — Reavis honors former coaches Wierzal and Prato
By Jeff Vorva Staff writer This year is the 40th anniversary of the Reavis football team's Class 6A championship, and the Rams’ administration celebrated big-time. The Rams finished runner-up in 1980 and 1981, and those two along with the 1982 state champs were honored with shirts and rings before its Sept. 24 game against Evergreen…
Monteclar OT goal lifts Sandburg to first league title in 11 years
Keith Monteclar saw the play developing and knew he was about set off a celebration. When Lockport had a mix-up near its own goal in overtime, Monteclar was ready to pounce. “When he messed up, all I was thinking was, ‘We won conference, we won conference,’” Monteclar said.
