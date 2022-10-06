The Amherst Steele boys JV squad lost a heart-breaker to Brecksville on Saturday, 2-1. The boys took a first-half lead when Ben Thompson scored from close range off an assist from Cristian Martinez-Lozano, set up by a free kick from Hayden Fernandez. Brecksville tied it early in the second half and the teams battled the rest of the way, each missing golden chances to take the lead, as both goalkeepers were brilliant. Unfortunately, the Bees snuck in a late goal to take the lead in the final minutes. A last-second shot by Nathan Stewart sailed just wide and the Comets came up a bit short. Amherst takes on Avon on Saturday in their last SWC match of the season.

BRECKSVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO