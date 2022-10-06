Read full article on original website
On The Line: Jasmine Macon of Beyond Amazing Donuts (B.A.D.)
Where does your love of food come from? I think from always being hungry (laughs). My mom and grandma cooked a lot, but out of all my siblings, I was the one who snacked the most. So they said I needed to learn to cook for myself because their shifts were over, and they weren’t going to cook anything else.
Popular Lake Norman restaurateurs open first Charlotte eatery
CHARLOTTE — The husband-and-wife duo behind Lake Norman hot spots Kindred, Hello, Sailor and milkbread have opened their first venture within Charlotte city limits. Joe and Katy Kindred have opened the second milkbread cafe in the iconic former Dairy Queen building in Plaza Midwood. The spot at 1431 Central...
Carolina Renaissance Festival returns with new changes to buying tickets
The Carolina Renaissance Festival is back this October in the Huntersville area after experiencing traffic troubles last year.
Best Charlotte Happy Hours by Neighborhood
If you’ve just gotten off of a long day of work and are looking to relax, or you’re searching for spots to hang out with friends, you’ve come to the right place. One thing about Charlotteans ~ we know the importance of balancing work and play. So once the clock strikes five and happy hour starts calling your name, head to one of our top picks to indugle and let loose. P.S. we sorted this roundup by neighborhood, making it easy for you to find your fit no matter where you are in the Queen City.
Knock! Knock! Boo’s There? KRISPY ‘SKREME’S’ New Haunted House Collection!
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- Knock, Knock! Boo’s There? Krispy Skreme! This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005069/en/ Krispy Kreme® transforms into ‘Krispy Skreme’ for Halloween season, including $2 dozens on Saturday Scary ‘Sharies’ and FREE doughnut on Halloween (Photo: Business Wire)
Reed Gold Mine: Trick or Treat in an underground mine
For a unique Halloween experience, bring the kids to Reed Gold Mine, 9621 Reed Mine Road, Midland, NC. Reed Gold Mine is in Cabarrus County, about 26 miles to the east of the center of Charlotte. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally...
Nelly Gives The Shirt Off His Back To A Special Fan In Charlotte
Nelly gave a very special fan the jacket off his back when he met him at the Roval 400 over the weekend. I have heard that Nelly was a great guy when he collaborated with Tim McGraw a few years back. His good reputation just keeps growing after a really sweet thing he did at Charlotte Motor Speedway this past weekend. He noticed a guy in a wheel chair and thought he might really love a special souvenir from his performance.
12 Haunted Houses and Trails in the Charlotte Area
Note: Most haunted houses and trails happen on the weekends, and, of course, Halloween, unless otherwise stated. Call or check websites to verify times. 278 Doolittle St., Blacksburg, S.C. 864-492-7246. Select nights through Oct. 31. Fri.-Sat., 7 p.m.-midnight; Sun.-Mon., 7-10:30 p.m. Cost: $25 for admission to all three attractions: Haunted...
Queen City Question: Charlotte street light demands
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When it’s light outside it’s easier to see things on the roadways, but at night without proper street lighting things can become dangerous. In Charlotte, we have roughly 100 unlit thoroughfares. So, in our latest edition of Queen City Question, we’re getting the answer for you on what’s being done to bring lights […]
28 Chefs + 14 Restaurants = 1 Unforgettable Night of Dining In Charlotte on November 3rd
Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night Brings Flavors Of The Bayou State To The Queen City for One Fabulous Evening. For one night only — Thursday, Nov. 3 — top chefs from Louisiana’s most delicious destinations are stepping into the kitchens of 14 Charlotte restaurants for an unforgettable evening of culinary collaborations at Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night.
Bedside Manor Shows Us Luxe Layering And Transitions for Cooler Temps
We love the look of a many-layered bed, with pillow stacks and several textures luxuriously combined to create that cocoon of comfort that is both stylish and practical. Especially here in the QC, where you can seemingly experience an entire year’s worth of all 4 seasons within the temp ranges of a single October day.
How long until we change the clocks in Charlotte?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Sad Video of Dog 'Not Getting Picked' After Entire Day at Adoption Event Breaks Our Hearts
Gastonia, North Carolina-based animal shelter, known on TikTok as @gcace_rescue, recently held an adoption event with the hopes of more animals would get picked up by forever homes. Although some did, there's one dog, in particular, that had an extremely tough day. An adorable doggo named Smoky has been looking...
North Carolina Breaks Record For Number Of Films Produced Across The State
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina is breaking records for the number of movies produced across the state. In 2021, during the pandemic, North Carolina raked-in over 400 million dollars in film productions, 100 million of that was spent in Charlotte. Officials say Hollywood producers love the state’s natural beauty, and also its reputation for a strong workforce.
Sportswear company makes NC debut blocks away from competitor Lululemon in South End
Outdoor Voices, a Lululemon athletic apparel competitor, is openings its first store in North Carolina just blocks away in Charlotte’s South End. Outdoor Voices opened Sept. 23 at 100 W. Worthington Ave. near the rail trail, the company said. Prices for the sportswear brand range from $58 to $118 for women’s leggings and men’s shorts and sweatpants, for example, according to the company’s website.
What the Most Expensive House in North Carolina Looks Like
Wonder what the most expensive house in North Carolina looks like? It’s an enormous mansion on top of a 5,000 mountain top in the North Carolina mountains. The nearly 11,000-square-foot home popped up on the market earlier this week. It’s listed for 29.5 million dollars! The mansion has incredible views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte. The brown lodge-style home in Linville is a little over ten thousand square feet.
Women in south Charlotte neighborhood say man has been stalking them
CHARLOTTE — A south Charlotte community is on edge after several women say a man has been stalking them. The women say they’ve been approached in Madison Park, which is along Park and Woodlawn roads. They said the community needs protection from Ryan Knight. The district attorney says...
Rodeo bull on the loose in Stanly County, described as dangerous and aggressive
A survivor talked to WBTV's Caroline Hicks about the importance of regular breast screenings. WBTV hosted the Project Pink bus in its parking lot for the seventh year on Friday. Charlotte Airport construction causing major issues. Updated: 18 minutes ago. If you’re picking someone up this weekend or trying to...
Have You Seen Her? 91-year-old Charlotte woman is missing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 91-year-old charlotte woman is missing and police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding her whereabouts. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said 91-year-old Willie McLean, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday near 2900 Coronet Way, which is north of the Enderly Park area. She […]
These Are The Carolinas “Absolute Best” Nachos
Is there a better bar snack to munch on than nachos? It’s a hard sell to convince me otherwise. I can think of so many places I love to get nachos. And I’m not talking just chips and salsa or queso (though a definite guilty pleasure). Instead, I’m talking piled high with seemingly endless toppings type of nachos. Or a great way to get evenly distributed goodness- sheet pan nachos. RIP Rosemont, those were always a favorite of mine. But who has the best nachos? It’s a tough sell, and frankly I volunteer to test them all out. Unfortunately, Mashed already took one for the team and compiled a list.
