ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Organization looks for new space to serve community after developer buys building

By Erika Jackson, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wyxMk_0iPKZCKb00

CHARLOTTE — An organization that serves the community learned that it must pack up and move because a developer bought the building it is in.

The International House has called the Midwood International Cultural and Community Center in Plaza Midwood home for more than 10 years.

Executive director Autumn Weil said the International House offers language classes, legal assistance and other resources for the immigrant community.

Now, officials with the International House said they must be out by June 2023.

“I learned that about nine months ago and it kind of took us by surprise,” Weil said. “We were expecting to be able to renew our lease for another five years.”

Weil said the developer bought the Midwood International Cultural and Community Center building last year.

“We’re making lots of compromises on all of them and in the end, it’s still three to four times more than what we are spending now,” Weil said.

The move to a new space will be difficult and costly, Weil said.

Peter Awute moved from Nigeria to North Carolina and his family found help and support through the International House.

“Here, they were able to help us get our green cards, less than what attorneys were charging,” Awute said.

The team at the International House hopes to find an affordable spot near east Charlotte, which is close to the international community.

Awute said that keeping resources close is vital to those proud to call Charlotte home.

“I would prefer here because it’s closer to town,” Awute said.

There are more than a dozen organizations housed in the community center that must vacate next year.

The Language Academy of the Carolinas sent its clients a letter that stated the building will be knocked down to build apartments or condos.

Channel 9 reached out to the developer for clarity on their plans for this space, and we are waiting to hear back.

VIDEO: Habitat for Humanity uses city ordinance to help build affordable housing

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Another large downtown development project announced for Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
WSOC Charlotte

E. & J. Gallo Winery opens first piece of planned $1B complex in region

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — When E. & J. Gallo Winery announced its plans and began construction last June for a massive East Coast hub in Chester County, company leaders targeted October 2022 to open the first piece of the operation. The nation’s largest winemaker held a ceremony Friday to celebrate the fact it achieved that goal despite supply-chain challenges stemming from the Covid-19 outbreak.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
Queen City News

Queen City Question: Charlotte street light demands

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When it’s light outside it’s easier to see things on the roadways, but at night without proper street lighting things can become dangerous. In Charlotte, we have roughly 100 unlit thoroughfares. So, in our latest edition of Queen City Question, we’re getting the answer for you on what’s being done to bring lights […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Longtime Charlotte Barbeque Joint Reopens

It’s a story if we heard once, we heard a thousand times. And it’s not a happy one. You know how it goes. A family-owned restaurant thrives for years in the Queen City and then, Covid-19 hit. And the restaurant could not sustain and closed its doors. However, this time that story does indeed have a happy ending, or should I say, “new beginning.” Bubba’s Barbeque is back!
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#International Community#The International House
WCNC

Nearly 700 new homes approved to be built in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — More expansion is coming to Gastonia, specifically in the form of new homes. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Gastonia Planning Commission approved about 700 more residences in the city. This plan creates the opportunity for thousands to move in, but not everyone sees eye-to-eye on this.
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

CMPD searching for missing Charlotte woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a woman who was last seen Saturday, Oct. 8. Willie Mae McLean, 91, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. at her home along Coronet Way near Bungalow Road in Charlotte, according to police. McLean was last seen wearing pink pajamas and a pink house coat.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WSOC Charlotte

Bank of America to shutter one Charlotte branch, open another near NoDa

CHARLOTTE — Bank of America Corp. is permanently closing another Charlotte-area branch and opening a new one in the NoDa area next year. The Charlotte-based bank is shuttering its branch at 3401 The Plaza, near NoDa, according to an Office of the Comptroller of the Currency filing made last week. The branch will officially close on Aug. 29, 2023, according to BofA’s website.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

12 Haunted Houses and Trails in the Charlotte Area

Note: Most haunted houses and trails happen on the weekends, and, of course, Halloween, unless otherwise stated. Call or check websites to verify times. 278 Doolittle St., Blacksburg, S.C. 864-492-7246. Select nights through Oct. 31. Fri.-Sat., 7 p.m.-midnight; Sun.-Mon., 7-10:30 p.m. Cost: $25 for admission to all three attractions: Haunted...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Officials caution residents after sewage spill into part of Lake Norman in Denver

DENVER, N.C. — Officials are asking people not to swim or touch the water in one part of Lake Norman in Denver. In a news release, Lincoln County Health Director Lena Jones issued a Swimming Advisory at 11 p.m. Sunday for a sewage spill at Rivendell Lane. According to the director, about 900 gallons of untreated sewage may have leaked into Lake Norman behind Blue Dory Lane.
DENVER, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

‘Unlikely’ odyssey leads pastor to new beginning at historic church

HUNTERSVILLE – When the new pastor of Hopewell Presbyterian Church steps to the pulpit in mid-October, it will be the culmination of a journey of more than 8,000 miles that took more than a year to complete. Pastor Alistair Anquetil and his family arrived in Huntersville from Johannesburg, South...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
fortmillsun.com

Baxter Attorney Runs Against Ex-Tega Cay Mayor in New State District 66 Race

In a race getting little attention, a Baxter Village attorney is running against the former Tega Cay mayor for a newly-redrawn state District 66. Carla Litrenta promotes herself as a moderate Democrat who would serve as a voice for the people and reach across the political aisle to serve her constituents. David O’Neal, the Republican candidate, retired as Tega Cay mayor and then volunteered to run for the state legislature when no one else stepped forward in the party. He aims to make public safety a top priority. The new district covers portions of Fort Mill west of I-77 into Tega Cay.
FORT MILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
111K+
Followers
127K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy