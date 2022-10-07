Organization looks for new space to serve community after developer buys building

CHARLOTTE — An organization that serves the community learned that it must pack up and move because a developer bought the building it is in.

The International House has called the Midwood International Cultural and Community Center in Plaza Midwood home for more than 10 years.

Executive director Autumn Weil said the International House offers language classes, legal assistance and other resources for the immigrant community.

Now, officials with the International House said they must be out by June 2023.

“I learned that about nine months ago and it kind of took us by surprise,” Weil said. “We were expecting to be able to renew our lease for another five years.”

Weil said the developer bought the Midwood International Cultural and Community Center building last year.

“We’re making lots of compromises on all of them and in the end, it’s still three to four times more than what we are spending now,” Weil said.

The move to a new space will be difficult and costly, Weil said.

Peter Awute moved from Nigeria to North Carolina and his family found help and support through the International House.

“Here, they were able to help us get our green cards, less than what attorneys were charging,” Awute said.

The team at the International House hopes to find an affordable spot near east Charlotte, which is close to the international community.

Awute said that keeping resources close is vital to those proud to call Charlotte home.

“I would prefer here because it’s closer to town,” Awute said.

There are more than a dozen organizations housed in the community center that must vacate next year.

The Language Academy of the Carolinas sent its clients a letter that stated the building will be knocked down to build apartments or condos.

Channel 9 reached out to the developer for clarity on their plans for this space, and we are waiting to hear back.

