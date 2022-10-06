Read full article on original website
Video: ASU basketball open practice
As Bobby Hurley enters his eighth season as head coach, Arizona State basketball held an open practice Saturday to showcase the team's talent, from which you can watch nearly six minutes of video highlights above. Junior guard DJ Horne — ASU's leading scorer last season — is a top returner...
DawgmanRadio: Chuck Morrell needs to start seeing the pups emerge from the pack
When Elijah Jackson got his first career start for Washington this past weekend at Arizona State, it meant the sixth different starting secondary lineup for the Huskies. To say they've been trying to plug holes would be an understatement. But in talking to UW Co-Defensive Coordinator Chuck Morrell, that doesn't excuse things or change the standard. So all of the younger players that have been pushed to play probably earlier than they normally would have are now veterans. And that means they need to improve. Rapidly. Morrell talked about that, about some of the specific youngsters that have stepped up, and also the problems Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura causes defenses. The Huskies host the Wildcats this weekend at Husky Stadium.
247Sports
Kalen DeBoer continues to be pleased with how the Huskies have responded to adversity
Washington Head Coach Kalen DeBoer is not used to losing, and definitely not used to losing back-to-back games. In fact, if you take out Fresno State's shortened COVID year.
