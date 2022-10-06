When Elijah Jackson got his first career start for Washington this past weekend at Arizona State, it meant the sixth different starting secondary lineup for the Huskies. To say they've been trying to plug holes would be an understatement. But in talking to UW Co-Defensive Coordinator Chuck Morrell, that doesn't excuse things or change the standard. So all of the younger players that have been pushed to play probably earlier than they normally would have are now veterans. And that means they need to improve. Rapidly. Morrell talked about that, about some of the specific youngsters that have stepped up, and also the problems Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura causes defenses. The Huskies host the Wildcats this weekend at Husky Stadium.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO