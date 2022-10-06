Read full article on original website
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About ArcBest
ArcBest ARCB has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for ArcBest. The company has an average price target of $111.2 with a high of $135.00 and a low of $90.00.
Tilray Stock Soars Then Returns To Earth On Biden's Cannabis Pardon News, This Analyst Remains Neutral
On the heels of President Biden’s historic announcement that he was pardoning all federal marijuana possession convictions, Cantor Fitzgerald's Pablo Zuanic shared some insight on Canadian cannabis giant Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY. On Friday, Tilray reported its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2022,...
Verastem Oncology Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Verastem Oncology VSTM, a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients with cancer, today announced the grant of stock options to purchase 22,500 shares of its common stock and the grant of 15,000 restricted stock units (RSUs) to one new employee. The awards were granted pursuant to the Nasdaq inducement grant exception as an inducement material to the employee's acceptance of employment with Verastem Oncology in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock options have an exercise price equal to $0.87 per share, the closing price of Verastem Oncology's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on October 3, 2022. The stock options and RSUs that were granted to the one new employee will vest at a rate of twenty-five percent (25%) on the one-year anniversary of the employee's date of hire, with the remaining shares vesting quarterly over the next three (3) years in equal quarterly amounts, provided the employee continues to serve as an employee of or other service provider to Verastem Oncology on each such vesting date.
Looking At NVIDIA's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Franklin Street Properties Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend
Franklin Street Properties Corp. ("FSP", "our" or "we") FSP announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share of common stock for the period July 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022, payable on November 10, 2022 to stockholders of record as of October 21, 2022.
EARLY WARNING PRESS RELEASE - ACQUISITION OF TERAGO INC. COMMON SHARES BY EDGEPOINT
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" " or the "Issuer") TGO: This press release is being disseminated by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. ("EdgePoint") and Cymbria Corp ("Cymbria", and collectively with EdgePoint, the "Acquiror"), an account managed by EdgePoint, as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with its acquisition of common shares ("Shares") of TeraGo.
Zymeworks Announces Results of Special Meeting
Zymeworks Inc. ("Zymeworks" or the "Company") ZYME, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, is pleased to announce that the Company's securityholders have approved its plan to become a Delaware corporation (the "Redomicile") at the special meeting of Zymeworks securityholders (the "Special Meeting") held in Vancouver, BC, on October 7, 2022.
Dow Drops Over 2%; S&P 500 Down Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 650 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 2.21% to 29,265.30 while the NASDAQ fell 3.75% to 10,657.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.81% to 3,639.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped...
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. ("SJR.A. TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 9,090,909 warrants to an Insider in consideration of a loan of $2,000,000 with an interest rate of 12% per annum and a term of 12- months. ________________________________________. AVANTI HELIUM CORP. ("AVN. ") BULLETIN TYPE:...
Levi Strauss, Tilray Brands And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 400 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. PureTech Health plc PRTC shares dropped 21.4% to $24.34. Puretech Health confirmed that it has exchanged indicative, non-binding proposals with Nektar Therapeutics regarding a possible combination.
Is The Stock Market Open On Columbus Day?
Columbus Day, aka Indigenous People’s Day, is observed on the second Monday in October every year to commemorate Christopher Columbus’ landing in the New World on Oct. 12, 1492. What Happened: Columbus Day is a federal holiday, when most banks, the U.S. Postal Service, government institutions, including libraries...
Dow Drops Over 400 Points After US Economy Adds 263,000 Jobs During September
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 400 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 1.49% to 29,480.97 while the NASDAQ fell 2.52% to 10,792.82. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.93% to 3,672.18. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
