Golden Retriever's Adorable Fear of Halloween Yard Decorations Is Impossible to Resist
For a lot of people, spooky season is the most wonderful time of the year! Decorating pumpkins, stringing cobwebs across our shrubs, hanging ghosts from our trees, preparing our yard for the crowds of kids in costumes who will come knocking at our door on all Hallow's Eve. But not everyone is a fan of the dark and scary decor we set out every year to spook passersby. This is perfectly illustrated in the video shared by @bodhithegolden on TikTok. Just look at this brave boy!
Show Us Your Pets in Costume for Pet-O-Ween 2022
Show off your pets in costumes and you could win stuff. Tis the season to dress our dogs, cats, and snakes up in adorable costumes for the viewing pleasure of humans. Seriously, is there anything cuter than your pet decked out for Halloween? I'll answer for you...no. The answer is no.
Samoyed and Owner Have The Best Matching Halloween Costumes
It’s that spooky time of the season. The time to dress up in costume and have fun. This is the perfect time for all pet parents to dress up their dogs in a cute, adorable, and maybe a tiny bit scary Halloween costume. It’s time to get ready for ghosts, ghouls, and goblins.
Vet Goes Viral Sharing 5 Dog Breeds He Would Never Own
UK veterinarian and TikToker Ben The Vet normally shares tips on pet health. In his most recent video, he got in on the "As a ____, here are 5 ____ I would never ____" trend, listing the five breeds of dog he would/could never own as a veterinary surgeon. He does make it clear that these are just his opinions and goes on to explain his reasoning for each of the five that make his list.
German Shepherd's Hilarious Playtime with Toddler Melts Hearts Online
The relationship between man and dog is meant to be the best out there, but what about child and dog?. A heartwarming interaction between a toddler and a German shepherd has been melting hearts online, after gaining more than 27 million TikTok views. @astorsmom. #dogsoftiktok #doglover #germanshepherd #toddlersoftiktok #boymomlife #laughteristherapy...
Video of Maine Coon Cat Clearly Saying 'Hello' to Dad Has Us Seriously Impressed
We've probably all seen or heard at one point or another animals talking. There are so many videos of pets who sound like celebrities or cats meowing that actually sound like words. So it shouldn't blow us away anymore, right? Well, wrong again!. We clearly can't get enough of animals...
Goat Missing Half of Its Head Shockingly Still Alive in Bizarre Viral Video
A now-viral video of a goat is shocking viewers. The poor animal is missing half of its head, but is still alive and going about its day. The video, shared by Nature is Metal on Instagram, showed the person taking the video drive up to a goat. However, when faced head-on, the top half of the goat’s head is missing. The goat is still just walking alongside the road. The caption of the post offers a possible explanation to the goat’s injury.
Video of Little Dog Acting Just Like His Italian Family Members Is Way Too Accurate
A new video on TikTok really does show that our pets are always paying attention to us. Even when you really think they're not. The footage shows a dog doing a pitch-perfect impersonation of his Italian family members. And when you see the clip you'll totally be cracking up. According...
Bird's Jealous Reaction to Mom Cuddling With the Cat Has TikTok Cracking Up
Everyone gets a little bit jealous sometimes—it's only natural, especially when someone you love is giving someone else attention. This is common with children when you are constantly competing with each other for mom's attention. This is the case for animal siblings as well, based on one viral video of a jealous bird and an indignant cat.
French Bulldog Shocks Breeder as It’s Born Green
One breeder got the shock of his life when his French Bulldog gave birth to a green dog. Alabama business owner Mark Ruffin was surprised when his French Bulldog, Helena, gave birth to two dogs at home despite a Caesarean section being planned – sadly, another puppy was also born but it died shortly after birth.
WATCH: Bear Drags Amazon Package Off Porch and Into the Woods
Perhaps this furry burglar is the modern equivalent of the iconic Yogi Bear…because this crafty bear certainly has some good taste when picking a package to lift from a porch. Much like Yogi Bear and his sidekick BooBoo had when honing in on which “pic-a-nic” baskets to swipe from unsuspecting campers.
Bichon Frise Feuding With Fellow Dog Has Internet In Hysterics: 'He Mad'
A Bichon Frise's feud with his owner's other dog has got pet fans talking online. Footage of Rocky the dog shooting a death stare in the direction of canine companion and fellow Bichon Frise Cometin was shared to TikTok by their owner Lilian Preyes. The video has proven popular among...
Watch: British Teens Film Suspected Big Cat Feasting on Downed Sheep
A pair of teenagers in England could not believe their eyes when they spotted a monstrous-looking big cat munching on a downed sheep. According to a local media report, the remarkable sighting occurred late last month as the two friends, Josh and Ben, were returning home from a camping trip in an area of the British highlands known as the Peak District. While walking past a field, the pair were stunned to see a rather sizeable creature off in the distance. "We were both confused when we first saw it," Josh recalled, "we stood staring at it and questioning what it could be for around five minutes before I decided to start recording" in order to "get a better look" at the mysterious beast.
Video of Senior Cat's Reaction to Feeling a Soft Bed for the First Time Is So Touching
Senior cats are particularly vulnerable — especially when it comes to adoption. But every animal deserves a loving home, right? That's why one video from TikTok creator @nellie_willow is so powerful, because it shows her elder cat Willow's first time on a bed. Who knows what Willow's life was...
Rottweiler befriends tiny pumpkin and takes him everywhere in sweet viral video
In a video that’s guaranteed to give you a serious dose of the warm fuzzies, a Rottweiler has been filmed by his parents with his new best friend - a mini pumpkin that he takes with him wherever he goes. “We thought he would eat or destroy it, but...
Toddler's Sweet Bond With Bernese Mountain Puppy Is Enough to Melt the Coldest Heart
Parents who have both a baby and a puppy at home are really superheroes. It takes a lot of patience to be able to care for both! But we guess it's all really worth it when you see the incredible bond your child will have with your puppy. Just like in a video shared by TikTok creator @tinytribe_.
Viewers ‘cry their hearts out’ over TikTok of man watching sunset with dog
A viral video of a man and his dog watching the sun setting over the sea together has left viewers crying their “heart[s] out”. The clip, posted on Thursday (29 September), has amassed more than 22 million views on TikTok, and has prompted users to describe the scene as representing the “beauty and love in humanity” that we often forget to “appreciate”.
Guy Punches Kangaroo In The Face Holding His Dog Hostage In One Of The All-Time Craziest Outdoors Videos
This has to be one of the wildest outdoors videos you’ll ever see. Back in 2016, a video of a guy saving his dog from a kangaroo, then punching it, went viral to the tune of nearly 87M views. I completely forgot about this video until it randomly popped up while going down a YouTube rabbit hole, and it’s even more absurd than I remember. Looks like a scene straight out of a movie…
Chicken's Heartfelt Reaction to Receiving Love From Mom Absolutely Melts Our Hearts
When you think of affectionate animals you might not always think of chickens. But we swear, chickens are just as capable of giving love as dogs or cats are. In fact, one woman on TikTok has gone viral for the tender moment she had with her chicken recently, and it's sweet enough to convince anyone that chickens make the best pets.
Hypothyroidism in Dogs: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment
Many people attribute behavioral changes and inactivity to old age. But what if we told you that there might be an underlying health condition causing these symptoms?. Hypothyroidism in dogs can be a condition that is scary when you don't understand what's going on. This article will discuss the causes,...
