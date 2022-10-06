Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch TNF

The Indianapolis Colts will meet the Denver Broncos in Week 5 of Thursday Night Football from Empower Field at Mile High.

The Colts are coming off a 24-17 loss to the Titans last week as they look to rebound when they head out west to pick up their second win of the season. Matt Ryan has thrown for over 1100 yards but only has thrown 5 touchdowns this season. Meanwhile, the Broncos come into tonight’s matchup with a 2-2 record and coming off a 32-23 loss to the Raiders last week as they look for their third win of the season under Russell Wilson.

This will be a great start to the NFL season, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game this evening.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos

When: Thursday, October 6

Thursday, October 6 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime, fuboTV (ABC KMGH – Denver)

Amazon Prime, fuboTV (ABC KMGH – Denver) Live Stream: Prime Vido (watch now)

Prime Vido (watch now) Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free) (local networks only)

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Thursday at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos (-3.5)

Over/Under: 42.5

