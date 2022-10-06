ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch TNF

 4 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts will meet the Denver Broncos in Week 5 of Thursday Night Football from Empower Field at Mile High.

The Colts are coming off a 24-17 loss to the Titans last week as they look to rebound when they head out west to pick up their second win of the season. Matt Ryan has thrown for over 1100 yards but only has thrown 5 touchdowns this season. Meanwhile, the Broncos come into tonight’s matchup with a 2-2 record and coming off a 32-23 loss to the Raiders last week as they look for their third win of the season under Russell Wilson.

This will be a great start to the NFL season, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game this evening.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos

  • When: Thursday, October 6
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime, fuboTV (ABC KMGH – Denver)
  • Live Stream: Prime Vido (watch now)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free) (local networks only)

How to watch the TNF this season

Prime Video is the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football, streaming 15 regular-season games throughout the 2022 NFL season. Each week, pregame coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET, with kickoff set for 8:15 PM ET

If you are an Amazon Prime member, you already have full access to all of Prime Video’s offerings. If not, you can easily sign up for a free 30-day trial and begin watching immediately.

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Thursday at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos (-3.5)

Over/Under: 42.5

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ at Tipico.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

 

Related
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs, live stream, preview, TV channel, kickoff time, how to watch MNF

The Las Vegas Raiders will meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 of NFL action on Monday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium. The Raiders are coming off their first win of the season after knocking off the Broncos in a 32-23 showdown last week. Derek Carr and company will be looking to make it two straight against a tough squad in Kansas City. Meanwhile, the Chiefs picked up their 3rd win of the season after taking down the Buccaneers 41-31 and will be looking to Patrick Mahomes to show some of his magic tonight to get their fourth win.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Geno Smith continues to be the biggest winner of the Russell Wilson trade

The Seattle Seahawks did not win in Week 5. This was, for the most part, not Geno Smith’s fault. Sure, Smith took an awful sack on his last play of the game, losing 14 yards on third-and-2 before Seattle punted the ball back to the New Orleans Saints finish a 39-32 game. The bigger story, however, was the journeyman quarterback’s effort to erase a 12-point fourth quarter deficit — and prove that his breakout season is sustainable, even on the eve of his 32nd birthday.
SEATTLE, WA
Sean McVay on hostile environment at SoFi Stadium against Cowboys: 'It was challenging'

The Los Angeles Rams have been on a bit of a skid in recent weeks, and their fans didn’t turn out at the rate that the team had hoped for in their Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. At times, it seemed that SoFi Stadium was the Cowboys’ home turf, and head coach Sean McVay was acutely aware of the disadvantage that his squad had given the circumstance.
DALLAS, TX
Even Tom Brady couldn't defend the absurd roughing call that went against the Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fortunate to escape Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a 21-15 win, but you’re not going to see Tom Brady admit that. After trailing by as much as 21 points, the Falcons scored 15 straight points and had a prime opportunity to set up a potential game-winning drive. Grady Jarrett had appeared to sack Brady cleanly on third down, which would have forced a Tampa Bay punt. But referee Jerome Boger bailed the Bucs out with one of the worst roughing the passer calls you’ll ever see.
ATLANTA, GA
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule would be steal for Buffs

On Monday, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was fired after a disappointing 1-4 start to the season. Rhule had signed a six-year, $62 million contract with the Panthers in 2020, largely out of the respect he earned at the college level. While head coach at Temple from 2013-16, he led the Owls to an AAC championship in his final year following a 10-2 season. He was then hired for Baylor’s head job and soon took the Bears from 1-11 in 2017 to 11-1 in 2019. His success at the college level was abundant, but it didn’t follow him to the NFL,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Former Patriots WR Danny Amendola 'lost 10 pounds' and needed 'four IVs' to finish Super Bowl LI

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola received four IVs during the Patriots’ 28-3 comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI. The former wide receiver made an appearance on Julian Edelman’s “Games with Names” podcast. He was a big part in the game for New England, catching eight passes to go along with a touchdown and a two-point conversion. He had 78 yards in total and averaged 9.8 yards per reception.
ATLANTA, GA
Newly fired NFL coach already connected to Nebraska opening

A name mentioned in connection to the Nebraska job was fired from his NFL team on Monday morning. Carolina Panther’s head coach was fired after going 11-27 during his three seasons on the sidelines in Charlotte. Rhule came to Carolina from Baylor, where he had been the head coach for three seasons. Panthers’ owner David Tepper signed Rhule to a seven-year $62 million deal just three years ago. Due to his early dismissal, Rhule will now be due north of $40 million. His teams were an abysmal 1-27 when an opponent scored more than 17 points against the Panthers. Rhule’s name has...
CHARLOTTE, NC
