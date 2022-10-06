ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Prague, MN

Hudson Star-Observer

Somerset stung by one of MBC’s greatest comebacks

The Somerset football team looked to be in good shape, leading 52-20 in the third quarter of Friday’s home game against Amery. Then disaster struck. The Spartans made several critical mistakes and Amery turned unstoppable. The Warriors rallied from a 32-point deficit to beat Somerset, 62-58. This goes down as one of the highest scoring games in Middle Border Conference history.
SOMERSET, WI
montgomerymnnews.com

Queen Jordan, King Jaxon

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School crowned its Homecoming King and Queen during a ceremony on Monday morning, Oct. 10. The new king and queen are Jaxon Hulsing and Jordan Green. Queen Jordan is the daughter of Kyle and Kristina Green. King Jaxon is the son of Cory and Mary Hulsing. To see...
WATERVILLE, MN
mprnews.org

Giant pumpkins draw big crowds in Stillwater, Minn.

Competitive pumpkin growers gathered at the Stillwater Harvest Fest this weekend for its popular pumpkin weigh-off. Tanner Conway, from Austin, estimates his entry this year may be about 1,500 lbs. But getting the huge fruit there isn’t easy. He said other drivers can get really distracted as they pass him...
STILLWATER, MN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Minnesota

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a really nice burger with some fries on the side then you are in the right because that is what this article is all about, because even though it is easy to prepare a nice burger at home, we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time. With that in mind, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Minnesota that you should definitely visit if you love good burgers, because all of these restaurants are highly-praised by both travellers and local people.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota breweries take home medals at prestigious American beer competition

DENVER — Six Minnesota craft breweries were honored for their beers at the nation's premier beer competition in Denver, Colorado over the weekend. The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awarded medals to breweries from Duluth, Edina, Fridley, Minneapolis and St. Cloud for their "brewing excellence," the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild said in a press release Monday.
MINNESOTA STATE
montgomerymnnews.com

Kenneth Edward Schleis, 83

Kenneth Edward Schleis, age 83, of Montgomery, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 11, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at the Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 12 at 11:00 AM, with Father Tom Niehaus, Father George Grafsky and Father Michael Miller officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior, all at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. Burial will be held at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, MN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for they impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. All of them are great options for both a causal meal with friends or family as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
MINNESOTA STATE
mygateway.news

Community mourns the death of District Chief Reid Berger

BALDWIN, WI – The community and family is mourning the loss of United Fire and Rescue Active District Chief Reid C. Berger, P.A. who died peacefully on Friday, September 30, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Chief Burger passed away at Abbot Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. According to...
BALDWIN, WI
Bring Me The News

Three Minnesota towns ranked among 'coziest in America'

Grand Marais, Minn. on July 13, 2022. Photo courtesy of Jan Ramstad. Minnesota small towns among the coziest places in the nation to avoid the winter blues. That's according to a new report from MyDatingAdviser.com, which compared data from well-known small towns across the county and ranked each spot based on "metrics of cozy town friendliness."
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Zebra Mussels Found in Another Wright County Lake

BUFFALO -- Zebra mussels have been discovered in another Wright County lake. A lakeshore owner contacted the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to report finding the aquatic invasive species in Buffalo Lake. DNR officials conducted a search Thursday and found young zebra mussels at the north landing on County Road...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
montgomerymnnews.com

Car crashes into Casey’s

A vehicle crashed into the Casey’s General Store building in Montgomery around 8 a.m., Wednesday morning, October 5. According to the incident report, the Montgomery Police were alerted to the incident at 8:08 a.m. and an officer was dispatched to the scene. To see more on this story pick...
MONTGOMERY, MN
Bring Me The News

Girl missing in Bloomington is found safe

Police say the girl has been found safe. Police in Bloomington are seeking the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old girl. The girl, named Lily, was last seen at Walmart in Bloomington on Sunday morning. Police claim she is a runaway with special needs. She is described as about...
BLOOMINGTON, MN

