Prospect Brennen Davis of the Cubs anticipates the upcoming season after fully recovering from back surgery. Despite of using 64 players throughout their 88-loss campaign, the Cubs did not make Brennen Davis their top prospect this season. Together, 25 rookies played in more than 700 games for the Cubs this season, with 17 players making their major-league debut. There is no doubt that the Cubs will include Brennen Davis on their 40-man roster next month after he had a stellar final month of the last campaign at Triple-A Iowa. A prospect orientation program at Wrigley Field served as the call-up in September.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO