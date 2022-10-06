Read full article on original website
Wait Times Are Holding Steady in Disney World, But That’s Not Necessarily a Bad Thing
We’re fully into spooky season now, and Disney has been putting on all the celebrations!. You can go to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, eat all of those pumpkin snacks, grab some fun merch, or even take some pics in front of those awesome pumpkins. With all of these festivities, it might make the parks more crowded during this time. Let’s find out by checking out the wait times from this past week in Disney World!
2 Disney World Parks Are SOLD OUT for Next Week
Wait times have been increasing in Disney World recently, and we’ve also seen bigger crowds arriving in the parks. There’s a lot to do in Disney World in October, whether you like to check out all the holiday decor, eat limited-time treats, attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, or just enjoy the slightly cooler weather. It’s important to review the Disney World calendar before your visit and you still need a Park Reservation to get into a park — so we’ve compiled that info right here just for you!
The SECRET Bathrooms of Disney World
We’re always looking for hidden gems in Disney World. Underrated snacks, hotels, restaurants — our mission is to find the best that Disney World has to offer. But…what about bathrooms? When ya gotta go, where can you find a cleaner, less crowded bathroom? Well, we’ve got a list for you — check out the secret bathrooms of Disney World!
What’s New at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: A Loungefly Backpack and ‘Ratatouille’ Minnie Ears
An occupational hazard of working in the Disney World parks every day is that we have to resist the temptation to purchase every fun new souvenir we find. Sometimes it’s not easy to limit ourselves to our merchandise budget!. If you have the same problem that we do of...
You Could Win Four FREE Disney World Tickets — Here’s How!
We’ve talked about it a lot lately, but Disney World is expensive. From the cost of transportation (although we have seen some good flight deals recently) to the cost of staying at a Disney World hotel (although you could choose NOT to) to the price of food and drinks, it can be a lot. Then there’s also the cost of park tickets, but what if you could get those for free?
How Has the Holiday Weekend Affected Crowds in Disney World?
Although a holiday weekend isn’t a guarantee for large crowds in Disney World, it does make it more likely. On previous holiday weekends, we’ve seen everything from large crowds to small crowds that surprised us. With Monday being a holiday, though, we have to wonder — what are the crowds like right now? Well, let’s find out!
REVIEW: Where To Get Thanksgiving Dinner ALL. YEAR. LONG. in Disney World
We’ve said before that Magic Kingdom isn’t our favorite Disney World park for dining. EPCOT clearly has it beat, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom has some incredible eats as well. But did you know there’s an absolute GEM hiding in Magic Kingdom’s Liberty Square?. One sit-down...
DFB Video: 11 Times You Really Don’t Want To Be in Disney World
Terrible weather, massive crowds, and missed opportunities. Not every day is a great day to visit Disney World. There are some times of the year and certain dates that could RUIN your Disney World trip altogether. We’re going to talk about it today on DFB Guide. Check out our...
Is the 100th Anniversary Coming to Disney World?
Disney World is closing out its 50th Anniversary next year, but there’s an even bigger celebration on the way — the 100th Anniversary of The Walt Disney Company!. The company was founded in 1923, and starting in 2023, we’ll be celebrating 100 years of excitement. We can’t wait to check out all the celebrations for ourselves…but will we be able to party it up in Disney World? Here’s what we know so far.
OtterBox vs. FuelRods: Which Disney World Portable Charger Is Better?
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Going to Disney World ain’t like it used to be. There is a TON of planning involved, and a lot of that planning and more happens on your...
Why Isn’t Disney World Doing Butter Boards?
We’ve seen all kinds of food trends in Disney World — the delicious, the photogenic, and then some that were neither of those things. We’ve had our fair share of pretty cupcakes and yummy savory snacks, but we’ve also tried everything from octopus-topped cocktails to moldy-looking sandwich buns. But amongst all those thousands of snacks, there’s still one trend that we’ve yet to see at Disney World — the butter board!
DFB Video: Latest Disney News: New Cocktails in Magic Kingdom, More Character Dining & LOTS of Snacks!
Hey, friends! We’re back with another DFB Video covering all the latest Disney news!. This week we found a lot of new fall-themed snacks, details have been announced for the big Disney 100 Celebration in Disneyland, the Magic Kingdom 50th anniversary statues got a “spooky” update and an immersive Disney experience might be coming to YOUR town!
What’s New in Disney World Hotels: 16 NEW Eats and Drinks!
Many of us stay up to date on what’s happening in Disney World parks, but what about Disney World hotels?. With over 25 different Disney World hotels and tons of restaurants, shopping, and construction going on among them, there’s a lot happening beyond the Disney Parks! We’re in the parks every as well as frequent hotel visitors, so find out what’s new at Disney World hotels right here!
A New SWEET Pumpkin Treat Is Only a Monorail Ride Away From Magic Kingdom!
There are just a few short weeks left until Halloween, but Disney has been celebrating for a while now. We’ve been making our way around the parks and hotels trying new treats and people have been enjoying Mickey’s Not-So Scary Halloween Party, which is now sold out. Speaking of those Halloween treats, another one just arrived in Disney World and we tried it — follow along with us!
Order Disney’s NEW Peter Pan Loungefly Before It’s Too Late!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We love seeing new Peter Pan merchandise items whenever they’re released. We’ve seen an entire Main Attraction Collection inspired by Peter Pan’s Flight with ears, a plush, a Loungefly, and more. If you’ve been looking for a new piece of merchandise to add to your collection, another Loungefly backpack has been released online!
Every Scheduled CLOSURE in Disney World This Week
Planning a trip to Disney World? We’d love to help you out!. There are a few things you should NOT forget to do before you leave. Make sure you’ve got all the Park Pass Reservations that you need, and take a look at our packing guide so that you don’t forget any essentials. And one more thing! Be sure to look at this list of everything that’ll be CLOSED at the parks and hotels for the coming week — you don’t want to be caught off guard by unexpected closures!
Haunted Mansion Fans Can Become Madame Leota in Disney World — Here’s HOW!
We love adding new Haunted Mansion merchandise to our collection and trying Haunted Mansion snacks in the parks when they’re available. And we’re really looking forward to the new movie coming out as well. Did you know there’s another special offering in Magic Kingdom for fans of Haunted Mansion, or more specifically, Madame Leota? Here’s how YOU can turn yourself into Madame Leota!
Deck the Halls (And Your Closet) With NEW Holiday Merchandise in Disney World!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. No, really — do you LOVE Disney holiday merchandise so much that you want to display that love on your accessories all year long? Well, you’re in luck because a new holiday Dooney & Bourke collection is here. We spotted the collection online, but now it has started to pop up in Disney World too!
The Pizza Has CHANGED at Connections Eatery in EPCOT
Connections Cafe and Eatery is one of EPCOT’s newest restaurants and a popular spot to grab some quick food. Choose from classic theme park eats like burgers, pizza, and salads (with some interesting flavors!) and be quickly on your way to the next ride. Although Connections just opened in April, one menu item just got a major update!
A New Disney SEQUIN Spirit Jersey Just Arrived ONLINE
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. When it comes to certain merchandise collections, Disney just KNOWS how to sucker us in. Okay, so we can’t get enough ears, and new ones drop EVERY single day....
