Planning a trip to Disney World? We’d love to help you out!. There are a few things you should NOT forget to do before you leave. Make sure you’ve got all the Park Pass Reservations that you need, and take a look at our packing guide so that you don’t forget any essentials. And one more thing! Be sure to look at this list of everything that’ll be CLOSED at the parks and hotels for the coming week — you don’t want to be caught off guard by unexpected closures!

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO