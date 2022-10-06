Read full article on original website
Kansas police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested early Saturday morning. A news release from WPD said early Saturday morning, Louis Hebert, who has been employed by WPD for two years and was assigned to the Field Services Division, was arrested by the Newton Police Department. Hebert was booked […]
Kansas felon accused of fentanyl distribution
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment Thursday charging a Kansas man with drug trafficking related offenses, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Grant Lubbers, 36, of Wichita was indicted on one count of possession with intention to distribute a controlled...
Man wanted on nationwide warrant gave Kan. deputy fake name
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan.—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas man after a traffic stop arrest. Just after 11:30p.m. Oct. 6, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near 118th and U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During the scope of the stop, it was believed the driver was providing false information about his identity.
Police urge members of the public to not make themselves victims
Between Oct. 5 and Oct. 7, 2022, the Salina Police Department worked five vehicle burglaries in central Salina involving the theft of firearms. Most, if not all, of these vehicles were unlocked at the time of the theft. These firearms will potentially be used to commit other crimes, which makes the Salina community and law enforcement less safe.
Off-duty Kansas officer accused of DUI
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an off-duty law enforcement officer for an alleged DUI. Early Saturday, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was made aware of the arrest of an off-duty officer by the Newton Police Department, according to Officer Trevor Macy. The Wichita Police Department learned that...
Cedric Lofton’s brother wants accountability from Wichita police and Sedgwick County
One year ago, 17-year-old Cedric Lofton died after being held down for over 30 minutes by four workers in a juvenile detention intake facility. That wasn’t what was supposed to happen. His foster father had called 911 seeking help for Cedric, who was in a mental health crisis, expecting Cedric would be taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. But after an altercation with Wichita police, Lofton was taken instead to Sedgwick County’s Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC).
Law enforcement join in mourning after Kan. deputy dies in crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement across Kansas are mourning with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's office after 22-year-old deputy Sidney Carter died in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Friday. A 2016 Dodge Charger driven by Deputy Carter of Bel Aire was southbound on 135th Street at 29th Street north one mile...
Kan. woman allegedly fired gun in a home during disturbance
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman for her role in an alleged domestic disturbance. Just after 6:30 a.m. Oct. 5, police responded to a home in the 300 block of German Avenue in Haysville, according to a media release. Officers learned there had been a...
Bullets go through children’s bedroom in Salina
The Salina Police Department (SPD) is investigating after someone fired shots into a home Friday night, putting the lives of five people in danger.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Lyla Hokett
Months have passed since a teenager was reported missing from south-central Kansas. Lyla Hokett was last seen on Aug. 6, 2022, in Wichita – days after her 13th birthday. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Lyla may still be in town. LYLA HOKETT. Missing from:...
Off-duty Wichita Police officer arrested in Newton
Officer Louis Hebert was arrested and booked into the Harvey County Jail on charges of DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. Hebert has been employed by Wichita Police for two years.
Man pleads guilty in deaths of Kansas teen and her boyfriend
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man pleaded guilty Friday in the shooting deaths of a teenage Wichita couple whose bodies were found three days apart. Dontenzie Kelly, 24, is scheduled to be sentenced next month after admitting to two counts of second-degree murder in the killings of 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon and 17-year-old Michael Beasley.
Police offering reward to locate Kan. domestic violence suspects
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is offering a minimum $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of seven highlighted Domestic Violence offenders, according to Officer Trevor Macy. The increased reward amount is available until the end of October, as part of National Domestic Violence Awareness...
abc17news.com
Arrest of Wichita officer is 3rd for force within 2 weeks
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita police officer has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, become the city’s third officer to be apprehended within about two weeks. Police say the officer, who was off-duty, is also facing a charge of possession of a gun while intoxicated. The officer, who has been with the department for two years, has been placed on administrative leave while a criminal and internal investigation is conducted. The incident follows two other arrests of Wichita officers within five days at the end of last month, one for suspicion of DUI and another on suspicion of criminal threat.
kfdi.com
Crime Stoppers focusing on DV offenders in October
As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Crime Stoppers is focusing their efforts on seven people wanted for felony DV cases in the Wichita area. Tips that lead to the arrest of any these people will be eligible for a minimum reward of $1,000 through the month of October. Any tips leading to the arrest of someone else for felony domestic violence will be eligible for a minimum reward of $500.
West Kansas crash injures unsecured children
THOMAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – An 8-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy were seriously injured in a west Kansas county crash following a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 22-year-old woman was driving north on Highway 83 in her Honda CR-V when she went through a stop sign without […]
Police: Kan. man suffered medical emergency before fatal crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal motorcycle accident have identified the victim as 62-year-old Clay Worley of Wichita. Just before 11:30 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to an injury accident in the 5800 block of South Broadway in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. As officers arrived,...
KWCH.com
Wichita police officer arrested in Newton for DUI, possessing firearm
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Newton police arrested an off-duty Wichita police officer early Saturday morning for charges of DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) identified the officer as Louis Hebert. He was booked into the Harvey County Jail following the arrest but has since been released.
Multiple shots fired into Salina residence
According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Oct. 7, officers were dispatched to area of Morrison and 10th Street to reports of shots fired. Officers arrived at the scene and were unable to discover the source of the reported shots. At 11:45 p.m., officers were contacted by Wade Hardesty, 28, Salina, who reported that his residence in the 400 block of South Phillip Street had been shot at multiple times.
WIBW
Salina Police attempt to identify possible witnesses of travel center theft
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are attempting to identify possible witnesses of the theft of a travel center that left it out more than $1,300. The Salina Police Department says that on Sept. 26, officers were called to the Pilot Travel Center at 1944 N 9th St. with reports of a theft.
