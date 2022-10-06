Puff Johnson

Read full article on original website
Five-star junior Elliot Cadeau recaps visits
The number one ranked point guard in the class of 2024 Elliot Cadeau has completed his second official visit and has plans to take a third. The 6-1, 165-pound five- star from West Orange, NJ who transferred to Branson (Mo.) Link Academy has now taken official visits to Texas Tech and North Carolina and he's got one set up for the weekend of October 21st with Louisville.
USA Basketball: Five-star guard Vyctorius Miller is planning out official visits
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Back in August, Vyctorius Miller originally had an official visit scheduled with Memphis. However, due to a family illness, Miller had to reschedule but still is eager in travelling to see what the Tigers men’s basketball program has to offer. “They have been getting...
Four-star running back Roderick Robinson II flips to Georgia
San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln four-star running back Roderick Robinson II II has flipped his commitment to Georgia from UCLA following a weekend visit to Athens, highlighted by the Bulldogs win over Auburn. Robinson ranks as the nation's No. 15 running back per the 247Sports Composite and adds to a UGA...
Class of 2024 SG Jaiden Glover talks visits
Class of 2024 shooting guard Jaiden Glover is prepping for his junior season after transferring to The Patrick School (NJ.) The 6-foot-4 shooting guard is coming off a summer with the NY Renaissance 16U team that went to the Peach Jam finals and is looking to improve all facets of his game.
College basketball: 247Sports releases preseason Top 25 rankings for 2022-23
The college basketball season is about a month away, with every team having started practice to prepare for the 2022-23 year. So it's time for 247Sports to take a look at the teams with the best chance to cut down the nets this season. This year could be a banner...
Stetson Bennett injury update from Georgia football coach Kirby Smart
On the surface, the passing stats from Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the 42-10 victory over Auburn, 22-of-32 (68.75%) for 208 yards, do not appear notable in any way. But included in those incompletions were several missed opportunities due to throws being off the mark, and several quick strike and screen attempts appeared to be a struggle for the sixth-year signal caller. During the CBS broadcast, it was noted that Bennett was dealing with a shoulder issue. While Smart did not mention anything in his postgame press conference, on Monday he did indicate his starting quarterback was dinged up but not necessarily injured.
No. 12 Oregon announces uniforms for week eight vs. No. 11 UCLA
Early on Monday morning, the Oregon Ducks announced what uniforms they'll be wearing for their upcoming matchup against No. 11 UCLA on October 22nd. Oregon picked a completely new combination, going with black jerseys, pants, and helmets with pink and electric green accents. The helmet features black to pink ombre wings. The pink accents come during October, which Cancer Awareness Month runs through. Oregon has used pink in its uniforms before, most recently in 2014.
USA Basketball: Five-star guard AJ Johnson updates his recruitment
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – AJ Johnson is arguably the best long-term prospect in the senior class. A 6-foot-5 combo guard out of Woodland Hills (Calif.) Johnson had to cancel his North Carolina State official visit last month but says he fully intends to take that visit moving forward. “They...
Week 7 College Football Picks: No. 8 Oklahoma State At No. 13 TCU
Brady Quinn and Danny Kanell join Amanda Guerra to share their picks for No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU.
Transcript: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne and players said at ACC Tip Off
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - University of Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne, along with players El Ellis and Sydney Curry visited with the media at the ACC Tip Off on Wednesday. Payne and the players were asked several questions on the main stage by the moderator. Q. Coach, thoughts about how...
WATCH: Jordan Travis on moving past NC State
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis spoke to local reporters on Wednesday about moving on from the NC State loss, prepping for Clemson, and the emergence of speedy athletes Rodney Hill and Ja'Khi Douglas. The full interview is below:
Late Kick: Clemson will get the job done on the road against Florida State
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate previews the week seven matchup between Clemson and Florida State.
Kenny Payne to Louisville fans: "I need you" at Louisville Live
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Kenny Payne delivered a message the day he was hired as the men's basketball coach at the University of Louisville in March. The former star at U of L told all of the former players and the fans in general that he needed help taking the program back to national prominence. Payne said he couldn't do it alone and noted there would be times when he needed more backing.
Four-star point guard Dedan Thomas names his top six schools
Class of 2024 point guard Dedan Thomas has announced his top six schools. While his recruitment is still open his top six schools are Houston, UCLA, UNLV, Gonzaga, Arizona and Florida with no timetable for a decision. The 6-foot-1, 160-pound four star from Henderson, NV has also set some official...
Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei expresses excitement for Tigers' road game at Florida State
Coming off a blowout, 31-3 win over Boston College last week, No. 4 Clemson looks to move to 7-0 on the season and further its stranglehold on the ACC Atlantic with a win over Florida State on the road Saturday. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei continues to put last year's struggles behind him and completed 18-of-32 passes for 220 yards, three touchdowns and one interception against the Eagles. Earlier this week, Uiagalelei expressed excitement about the opportunity to play in a hostile environment in Tallahassee.
Georgia football commit Monroe Freeling rises in 247Sports rankings
On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy offensive tackle and Georgia commitment Monroe Freeling saw his rating rise from a 94 to a 95 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 80 on 247Sports to No. 52 overall. He is the No. 6 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 1 overall recruit in South Carolina on 247Sports. Freeling committed to Georgia in August over Florida, Miami, Notre Dame, and 23 other offers.
Virginia commit LB Kamren Robinson is now a four-star on 247Sports
Kamren Robinson is now a newly minted four-star. The Tappahnnock (Va.) Essex linebacker and Virginia commit moved up the 247Sports’ rankings in the latest update. He is now the No. 6 player in the state, moving two spots, and is now listed as the No. 28 linebacker in the class, moving up ten spots in the ranking.
4-star Sadiq headlines biggest move among Oregon commits in latest ranking update
Three Oregon football commits in the 2023 class have been included in the Top 100 of the updated 247Sports Recruiting Rankings, released by the network Wednesday. Five-star quarterback Dante Moore and five-star wide receiver Jurrion Dickey remained in the Top 15 nationally, while a new name emerged in the Top 100.
Maryland basketball: Jahmir Young, Donta Scott detail first impressions of Kevin Willard at Big Ten Media Days
MINNEAPOLIS — If Maryland wants to outplay preseason expectations, Donta Scott has to be an All-Big Ten player. He knows that, and he's embracing that challenge under first-year coach Kevin Willard. Scott had a chance to leave after a torturous 2021-22 campaign, but he stuck around because he bought into Willard's vision. It helped that reinforcements were on the way. Maryland landing Charlotte transfer Jahmir Young out of the transfer portal was a monster get and completely changes the complexion of the Terrapins ahead of the 2022-23 season.
Basketball Buzz: Hurricanes at ACC Tipoff
Isaiah Wong is coming off two highly-productive seasons and head coach Jim Larranaga believes Wong is in for another big year. “Isaiah Wong has had a tremendous college career and his best is yet to come,” Larranaga said at Wednesday’s ACC Tipoff in Charlotte, N.C. “I think he’s going to have an incredible senior year.”
