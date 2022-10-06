Puff Johnson

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

247Sports

Five-star junior Elliot Cadeau recaps visits

The number one ranked point guard in the class of 2024 Elliot Cadeau has completed his second official visit and has plans to take a third. The 6-1, 165-pound five- star from West Orange, NJ who transferred to Branson (Mo.) Link Academy has now taken official visits to Texas Tech and North Carolina and he's got one set up for the weekend of October 21st with Louisville.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
247Sports

Four-star running back Roderick Robinson II flips to Georgia

San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln four-star running back Roderick Robinson II II has flipped his commitment to Georgia from UCLA following a weekend visit to Athens, highlighted by the Bulldogs win over Auburn. Robinson ranks as the nation's No. 15 running back per the 247Sports Composite and adds to a UGA...
247Sports

Class of 2024 SG Jaiden Glover talks visits

Class of 2024 shooting guard Jaiden Glover is prepping for his junior season after transferring to The Patrick School (NJ.) The 6-foot-4 shooting guard is coming off a summer with the NY Renaissance 16U team that went to the Peach Jam finals and is looking to improve all facets of his game.
247Sports

Stetson Bennett injury update from Georgia football coach Kirby Smart

On the surface, the passing stats from Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the 42-10 victory over Auburn, 22-of-32 (68.75%) for 208 yards, do not appear notable in any way. But included in those incompletions were several missed opportunities due to throws being off the mark, and several quick strike and screen attempts appeared to be a struggle for the sixth-year signal caller. During the CBS broadcast, it was noted that Bennett was dealing with a shoulder issue. While Smart did not mention anything in his postgame press conference, on Monday he did indicate his starting quarterback was dinged up but not necessarily injured.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

No. 12 Oregon announces uniforms for week eight vs. No. 11 UCLA

Early on Monday morning, the Oregon Ducks announced what uniforms they'll be wearing for their upcoming matchup against No. 11 UCLA on October 22nd. Oregon picked a completely new combination, going with black jerseys, pants, and helmets with pink and electric green accents. The helmet features black to pink ombre wings. The pink accents come during October, which Cancer Awareness Month runs through. Oregon has used pink in its uniforms before, most recently in 2014.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Kenny Payne to Louisville fans: "I need you" at Louisville Live

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Kenny Payne delivered a message the day he was hired as the men's basketball coach at the University of Louisville in March. The former star at U of L told all of the former players and the fans in general that he needed help taking the program back to national prominence. Payne said he couldn't do it alone and noted there would be times when he needed more backing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei expresses excitement for Tigers' road game at Florida State

Coming off a blowout, 31-3 win over Boston College last week, No. 4 Clemson looks to move to 7-0 on the season and further its stranglehold on the ACC Atlantic with a win over Florida State on the road Saturday. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei continues to put last year's struggles behind him and completed 18-of-32 passes for 220 yards, three touchdowns and one interception against the Eagles. Earlier this week, Uiagalelei expressed excitement about the opportunity to play in a hostile environment in Tallahassee.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Georgia football commit Monroe Freeling rises in 247Sports rankings

On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy offensive tackle and Georgia commitment Monroe Freeling saw his rating rise from a 94 to a 95 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 80 on 247Sports to No. 52 overall. He is the No. 6 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 1 overall recruit in South Carolina on 247Sports. Freeling committed to Georgia in August over Florida, Miami, Notre Dame, and 23 other offers.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Maryland basketball: Jahmir Young, Donta Scott detail first impressions of Kevin Willard at Big Ten Media Days

MINNEAPOLIS — If Maryland wants to outplay preseason expectations, Donta Scott has to be an All-Big Ten player. He knows that, and he's embracing that challenge under first-year coach Kevin Willard. Scott had a chance to leave after a torturous 2021-22 campaign, but he stuck around because he bought into Willard's vision. It helped that reinforcements were on the way. Maryland landing Charlotte transfer Jahmir Young out of the transfer portal was a monster get and completely changes the complexion of the Terrapins ahead of the 2022-23 season.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Basketball Buzz: Hurricanes at ACC Tipoff

Isaiah Wong is coming off two highly-productive seasons and head coach Jim Larranaga believes Wong is in for another big year. “Isaiah Wong has had a tremendous college career and his best is yet to come,” Larranaga said at Wednesday’s ACC Tipoff in Charlotte, N.C. “I think he’s going to have an incredible senior year.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

247Sports

