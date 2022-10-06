ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis Calls Florida a ‘Law-and-Order State’

Days after meeting with President Joe Biden ((D), Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) is directing political jabs to "Blue States." Arguing that “crime and mayhem” are running amuck in Democrat-run cities and states, Governor DeSantis has warned that Florida will remain a “law-and-order state.”. Tension continues to...
Allie Braswell Answers to Bankruptcy, Carpetbagging, and Flip Flopping

Candidate for Florida House, Allie Braswell (D-FL) is now having an old run-in with controversies that have plagued his previous pursuits of political office. Braswell is now answering to his four previous bankruptcies amid his bid for state House. Braswell formerly attempted to run for Florida CFO, but was eventually...
