COLUMBIA - A structure fire at N. Wyatt Lane and E. Leisure Drive is creating a traffic hazard, according to a tweet from Boone County Joint Communications posted at 2:45 p.m. A KOMU reporter on the scene said the smoke could be seen for miles and the source of the fire appeared to be a mobile home on Leisure Drive, where the Boone County Fire Department arrived to address the situation at approximately 2:45 p.m.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO