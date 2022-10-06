Read full article on original website
KOMU
City of Refuge opens new facility: A Place To Call Home
COLUMBIA - The City of Refuge has opened a new building in Columbia over the weekend to create more opportunities and services for local refugees. City of Refuge is a non-profit organization created to help refugees and immigrants through programs, counseling services and professional development. The building called "A Place...
KOMU
Columbia activists, organizations rally at Boone County Courthouse for Nationwide 'Women’s Wave' Day of Action
COLUMBIA - Protesters and several organizations gathered at the Boone County Courthouse for a march, advocating for reproductive rights, Saturday afternoon. The rally was mid-Missouri's contribution to the Nationwide Women's March "Women's Wave" Day of Action. Organizer Amie Mette welcomed speakers at 4 p.m., and U.S. Representative Cori Bush, at...
KOMU
Subdivision receives initial approval from Columbia planning commission
A southeast Columbia subdivision is one step closer to final approval after the city's Planning and Zoning Commission OK'd a preliminary plat and zoning for about 53 acres of land. The land is located north of Bristol Lake Parkway just west of Philips Park. The developer — Fred Overton Development,...
KOMU
Missourian's to vote on recreational marijuana as perceptions of the drug change
COLUMBIA - These days it seems like Americans can't agree on much. But one thing that most people agree on is marijuana. Recent polling by Pew Research Center, a non-partisan fact tank, showed 91% of Americans believe marijuana should be legal in one form or another. This follows President Joe...
KOMU
Overnight street maintenance scheduled across Columbia
COLUMBIA − Overnight street maintenance operations are scheduled for East Broadway, Conley Road and Trimble Road in Columbia on Oct. 9-15. Capital Paving, a contractor for the Columbia Public Works, is performing the operations throughout the week beginning the evening of Sunday, Oct. 9. Beginning Sunday, Oct. 9 at...
KOMU
Columbia mobile home catches fire, causes mass damage on N. Wyatt Lane
COLUMBIA - A structure fire at N. Wyatt Lane and E. Leisure Drive is creating a traffic hazard, according to a tweet from Boone County Joint Communications posted at 2:45 p.m. A KOMU reporter on the scene said the smoke could be seen for miles and the source of the fire appeared to be a mobile home on Leisure Drive, where the Boone County Fire Department arrived to address the situation at approximately 2:45 p.m.
KOMU
Survivor shares her story at Columbia's newest women's center
COLUMBIA - A new women's center in Columbia hopes to provide services to women who have dealt with or are dealing with traumatic life experiences. Powerhouse Community Development held its opening for its Family Regeneration Center on Friday. The center, located at 601 Business Loop W, will add vital resources...
KOMU
Callaway County church receives new foundation after 135 years
CALLAWAY COUNTY - High Point Community Chapel, a 135-year-old church in Callaway County, received a new foundation over the past couple of months, and the historic building was able to be preserved in the process. This church was established back in 1887, 66 years after Missouri was granted statehood. The...
KOMU
Halloween events happening across mid-Missouri
Check out some of the exciting Halloween events coming up this month in mid-Missouri. When: Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Details: Games, hot air balloons, contests, a maze, crafts, decorations, and, of course, pumpkins await you in beautiful Hartsburg. Movies in the...
KOMU
Faurot Field drowns in Purple for a walk to end Alzheimer’s
COLUMBIA- After nine months of preparation, the Alzheimers Association hosted the Columbia Walk to End Alzheimers. Two weeks ago, the Columbia community was sitting at $117,722 in donations. Today, the total number of donations raised is $168,878, 13% over the initial goal of $150,000. "We hope by the end of...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Oct. 7
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri is planning to move its location from Lansing Avenue closer to where the new hospital is being built. The new location will be built at the corner of Stadium Boulevard and College Avenue, at 1110 South College Avenue. “We certainly are taking advantage of...
KOMU
Columbia teen located safe after reported missing
COLUMBIA − The Boone County Sheriff's Office said a Columbia teenager who was reported as missing has been located safe. Amya Williams, 14, was reported as a missing/runaway juvenile on July 27, and the sheriff's office posted about the girl on Sept. 30. The sheriff's office said Thursday Amya...
KOMU
Protesters mark one month to election with abortion-rights rally
Abortion-rights supporters came out Saturday for a rally at the Boone County Courthouse amphitheater. The event was organized by COMO for Choice, an offshoot of local advocacy group CoMo for Progress. It was in partnership with the Roe the Vote tour, by U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis. Bush’s tour aims to rally voters across the country to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 midterms to protect abortion rights.
KOMU
Roots N Blues festival helps support local businesses as it wraps up Sunday
COLUMBIA - The Roots N Blues festival came to an end Sunday night. The festival was projected to attract more than 8,000 fans a night for the three days of performances. All of those fans meant financial support for locals businesses set up at the event. According to festival spokesperson,...
KOMU
Callaway County sheriff arrested on suspicion of DWI
MOBERLY − Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism was arrested Thursday night in Moberly on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson. Wilson confirmed to KOMU 8 News Friday that Chism was arrested by Moberly Police, after officers were called to an Arby's around 8...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, October 8
Callaway County sheriff arrested on suspicion of DWI. Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism was arrested Thursday night in Moberly on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson. No charges have been filed as of Friday evening. Friday Night Fever: Week 7 highlights and scores from...
KOMU
Lake Ozark search warrant results in three arrests
CAMDENTON - Three people were arrested Wednesday afternoon after a search warrant was served in Lake Ozark. The Camdenton County Sheriff's Deputy and Task Force Officers from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served the warrant at an apartment on Casa Del Rio Drive, according to a news release. Law...
KOMU
Facebook Live from Harrisburg
Friday Night Fever: Week 7 highlights and scores from around mid-Missouri. Week 7 of Friday Night Football is here! Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports for the latest scores and highlights.
KOMU
Missouri falls on the road to Florida 24-17, still looking for first SEC victory
GAINESVILLE - The Missouri football team was unable to pick up its first conference win of the season as the Tigers fell on the road to the Florida Gators 24-17. This was Missouri's third straight one possession loss. Since taking over as Missouri's head football coach, Eliah Drinkwitz is now...
KOMU
Car overturned, driver seriously injured from Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY - A man is seriously injured after his car was overturned several times down an embankment on Highway 135. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the man was driving along a steep embankment before making an immediate left turn, which caused the crash. The man was transported...
