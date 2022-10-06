ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

City of Refuge opens new facility: A Place To Call Home

COLUMBIA - The City of Refuge has opened a new building in Columbia over the weekend to create more opportunities and services for local refugees. City of Refuge is a non-profit organization created to help refugees and immigrants through programs, counseling services and professional development. The building called "A Place...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia activists, organizations rally at Boone County Courthouse for Nationwide 'Women’s Wave' Day of Action

COLUMBIA - Protesters and several organizations gathered at the Boone County Courthouse for a march, advocating for reproductive rights, Saturday afternoon. The rally was mid-Missouri's contribution to the Nationwide Women's March "Women's Wave" Day of Action. Organizer Amie Mette welcomed speakers at 4 p.m., and U.S. Representative Cori Bush, at...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Subdivision receives initial approval from Columbia planning commission

A southeast Columbia subdivision is one step closer to final approval after the city's Planning and Zoning Commission OK'd a preliminary plat and zoning for about 53 acres of land. The land is located north of Bristol Lake Parkway just west of Philips Park. The developer — Fred Overton Development,...
COLUMBIA, MO
City
Union, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
KOMU

Overnight street maintenance scheduled across Columbia

COLUMBIA − Overnight street maintenance operations are scheduled for East Broadway, Conley Road and Trimble Road in Columbia on Oct. 9-15. Capital Paving, a contractor for the Columbia Public Works, is performing the operations throughout the week beginning the evening of Sunday, Oct. 9. Beginning Sunday, Oct. 9 at...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia mobile home catches fire, causes mass damage on N. Wyatt Lane

COLUMBIA - A structure fire at N. Wyatt Lane and E. Leisure Drive is creating a traffic hazard, according to a tweet from Boone County Joint Communications posted at 2:45 p.m. A KOMU reporter on the scene said the smoke could be seen for miles and the source of the fire appeared to be a mobile home on Leisure Drive, where the Boone County Fire Department arrived to address the situation at approximately 2:45 p.m.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Survivor shares her story at Columbia's newest women's center

COLUMBIA - A new women's center in Columbia hopes to provide services to women who have dealt with or are dealing with traumatic life experiences. Powerhouse Community Development held its opening for its Family Regeneration Center on Friday. The center, located at 601 Business Loop W, will add vital resources...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Callaway County church receives new foundation after 135 years

CALLAWAY COUNTY - High Point Community Chapel, a 135-year-old church in Callaway County, received a new foundation over the past couple of months, and the historic building was able to be preserved in the process. This church was established back in 1887, 66 years after Missouri was granted statehood. The...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Halloween events happening across mid-Missouri

Check out some of the exciting Halloween events coming up this month in mid-Missouri. When: Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Details: Games, hot air balloons, contests, a maze, crafts, decorations, and, of course, pumpkins await you in beautiful Hartsburg. Movies in the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Faurot Field drowns in Purple for a walk to end Alzheimer’s

COLUMBIA- After nine months of preparation, the Alzheimers Association hosted the Columbia Walk to End Alzheimers. Two weeks ago, the Columbia community was sitting at $117,722 in donations. Today, the total number of donations raised is $168,878, 13% over the initial goal of $150,000. "We hope by the end of...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Friday, Oct. 7

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri is planning to move its location from Lansing Avenue closer to where the new hospital is being built. The new location will be built at the corner of Stadium Boulevard and College Avenue, at 1110 South College Avenue. “We certainly are taking advantage of...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia teen located safe after reported missing

COLUMBIA − The Boone County Sheriff's Office said a Columbia teenager who was reported as missing has been located safe. Amya Williams, 14, was reported as a missing/runaway juvenile on July 27, and the sheriff's office posted about the girl on Sept. 30. The sheriff's office said Thursday Amya...
COLUMBIA, MO
News Break
Politics
KOMU

Protesters mark one month to election with abortion-rights rally

Abortion-rights supporters came out Saturday for a rally at the Boone County Courthouse amphitheater. The event was organized by COMO for Choice, an offshoot of local advocacy group CoMo for Progress. It was in partnership with the Roe the Vote tour, by U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis. Bush’s tour aims to rally voters across the country to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 midterms to protect abortion rights.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Callaway County sheriff arrested on suspicion of DWI

MOBERLY − Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism was arrested Thursday night in Moberly on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson. Wilson confirmed to KOMU 8 News Friday that Chism was arrested by Moberly Police, after officers were called to an Arby's around 8...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Saturday, October 8

Callaway County sheriff arrested on suspicion of DWI. Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism was arrested Thursday night in Moberly on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson. No charges have been filed as of Friday evening. Friday Night Fever: Week 7 highlights and scores from...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Lake Ozark search warrant results in three arrests

CAMDENTON - Three people were arrested Wednesday afternoon after a search warrant was served in Lake Ozark. The Camdenton County Sheriff's Deputy and Task Force Officers from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served the warrant at an apartment on Casa Del Rio Drive, according to a news release. Law...
LAKE OZARK, MO
KOMU

Facebook Live from Harrisburg

Friday Night Fever: Week 7 highlights and scores from around mid-Missouri. Week 7 of Friday Night Football is here! Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports for the latest scores and highlights.
HARRISBURG, MO
KOMU

Car overturned, driver seriously injured from Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY - A man is seriously injured after his car was overturned several times down an embankment on Highway 135. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the man was driving along a steep embankment before making an immediate left turn, which caused the crash. The man was transported...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO

